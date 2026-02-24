OLAPLEX taps Chloe Fineman to bring ‘Science Never Looked So Good’ to Life
Created by Mother, the campaign sees comedian and actress promote the brand’s most advanced bond repair science
24 February 2026
To mark the launch of No.3PLUS Complete Repair Treatment, OLAPLEX introduces a new creative lens through “Science Never Looked So Good,” inviting consumers into the OLAPLEX lab to discover the innovation behind the formulas that have defined the bond-repair category for over a decade.
The work features actor and comedian Chloe Fineman, whose longtime relationship with the brand through her stylist, OLAPLEX Ambassador Jacob Schwartz, offers an authentic perspective on how advanced hair repair shows up in real life.
Since its original launch, No.3 Hair Perfector transformed how consumers think about hair repair by bringing advanced bond technology out of the salon and into everyday routines. With No.3PLUS, OLAPLEX continues to advance the category it introduced, evolving bond repair to how hair is treated today while helping defend against the damage of tomorrow.
Created in partnership with Mother, the global campaign brings levity and approachability to complex hair science, reinforcing OLAPLEX’s transparent, science-led, and future-focused approach to haircare innovation. Chloe Fineman pairs her comedic expertise with OLAPLEX’s scientific authority in the hero campaign video to educate consumers on what truly sets bond repair apart.
The film was directed by Alfred Marroquin through Somesuch and spans TVC, OOH and social content.
Jess Reynolds, Creative Director at Mother added “With 'Science never looked so good' we wanted to communicate the category-leading innovation behind Olaplex, giving science a joyful spirit that makes for genuinely entertaining viewing.
“I’ve learned way too much about hair damage and bond repair to ever skip this step,” said Chloe Fineman “No.3 has always been my ride-or-die, and No.3PLUS somehow makes it even better. It gives me that instant softness and strength that lets my hair keep up with everything I’m doing—costume changes, heat tools, red carpets, you name it. Three minutes, total reset, and I’m back to pretending I didn’t just put my hair through absolute chaos.”
