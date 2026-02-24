OLAPLEX taps Chloe Fineman to bring ‘Science Never Looked So Good’ to Life

To mark the launch of No.3PLUS Complete Repair Treatment, OLAPLEX introduces a new creative lens through “Science Never Looked So Good,” inviting consumers into the OLAPLEX lab to discover the innovation behind the formulas that have defined the bond-repair category for over a decade.

The work features actor and comedian Chloe Fineman, whose longtime relationship with the brand through her stylist, OLAPLEX Ambassador Jacob Schwartz, offers an authentic perspective on how advanced hair repair shows up in real life.

Since its original launch, No.3 Hair Perfector transformed how consumers think about hair repair by bringing advanced bond technology out of the salon and into everyday routines. With No.3PLUS, OLAPLEX continues to advance the category it introduced, evolving bond repair to how hair is treated today while helping defend against the damage of tomorrow.