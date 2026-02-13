War Child and DHL Reveal Exclusive Merch

All proceeds of sales from the tees goes to War Child for their vital work with children affected by conflict, in addition to money raised through the shows. Right now, 1 in 5 children around the world are affected by conflict. But there is hope. With support from music fans, War Child can help children put the pieces back together. By attending a show or buying merchandise from some of their favourite artists, fans will be directly contributing to help War Child rebuild children’s lives.

BRITs Week 26 for War Child, Delivered by DHL is a series of intimate shows with some of the most exciting artists in the music industry, taking place in the lead up to The BRIT Awards. Performances this year include Robbie Williams, Fatboy Slim, Olivia Dean, Myles Smith and many more. Proceeds from the shows and merch will help to support War Child’s work that aims to reach children as early as possible when conflict breaks out, staying long after the cameras leave to support them through their recovery - keeping them safe, helping them process and cope with their experiences, and equipping them with skills for a brighter future.

The campaign spans across online paid, social and PR.

Claire Davis, Senior Global Sponsorship Manager at DHL commented “As a partner of War Child, we’re delighted to support BRITs Week 26 for the second year. Run Deep has enabled us to further amplify this partnership in a way that speaks directly to music fans, raising vital funds to support children affected by conflict.”

Jodie Fullagar, co-founder at Run Deep added “Our brief was unique; to create a campaign initiative for BRITs Week that would raise more funds for War Child, not more fame for DHL. Unconventional, but brilliant and creatively liberating. The DHL x War Child merch collection taps into the insatiable demand for well designed quality merch amongst music fans, and a desire to ‘wear your values’ amongst young people passionate about change for good.’’

Credits:

Campaign: DHL x War Child – BRITs Week 2026 Campaign

Client: DHL

Elliott Santon - Head of Global Sponsorships

Claire Davies - Senior Global Sponsorship Manager

Creative Agency: Run Deep

Jodie Fullagar - Co-CEO

Zoe D’Avignon - Strategy Director

Michelle Blanco - Account Director

Margot Bowman - Creative Director

Josh Fidell - Senior Creative

Bella Owen - Senior Creative

Edward Lecorgne - Creative

Phill Lecorgne - Creative

Tim Green - Design

Simeon Merivale - Merch Specialist

Art Direction (tour tee): Texas Blue