Bloom & Wild Tackles 'Empty Nest' In New Film

The feeling of an empty nest is unlike any other. The house suddenly echoes with absence, the milk lasts longer, and you find yourself with a strange simultaneity of pride and loss.

And whilst this change is significant, it’s often overlooked. ‘Empty Nest’ is the latest campaign from Bloom & Wild under the brand’s ‘Care Wildly’ platform which shines a light on the commonly unacknowledged moments that when recognised, mean the most.

Created by The Or, the hero film follows the emotions of a mother whose youngest child has left home. We see her receiving a beautiful bunch of Bloom & Wild flowers, walking towards her child’s bedroom as she reads the note attached, and opening the door to unveil a new use for the empty space - a lighthearted life drawing session with friends.

Running exclusively on Channel 4, the brand spot has been directed by Daniel Lundh through Spindle.