Bloom & Wild Tackles 'Empty Nest' In New Film
Created by The Or, the flower brand's latest work tells a touching story about care and the passing of time
29 January 2026
The feeling of an empty nest is unlike any other. The house suddenly echoes with absence, the milk lasts longer, and you find yourself with a strange simultaneity of pride and loss.
And whilst this change is significant, it’s often overlooked. ‘Empty Nest’ is the latest campaign from Bloom & Wild under the brand’s ‘Care Wildly’ platform which shines a light on the commonly unacknowledged moments that when recognised, mean the most.
Created by The Or, the hero film follows the emotions of a mother whose youngest child has left home. We see her receiving a beautiful bunch of Bloom & Wild flowers, walking towards her child’s bedroom as she reads the note attached, and opening the door to unveil a new use for the empty space - a lighthearted life drawing session with friends.
Running exclusively on Channel 4, the brand spot has been directed by Daniel Lundh through Spindle.
Charlotte Langley, Chief Marketing Officer at Bloom & Wild commented “Our customers are incredibly thoughtful. They’re the people who notice how someone is really feeling and step up for the moments that are easy to overlook. Becoming an empty nester isn't just a life stage; it’s a strange, bittersweet shift where that quiet ache of loss and the spark of new possibilities sit side-by-side. This campaign is about the power of a small gesture. It's a reminder that Caring Wildly isn't just for the occasions marked in the calendar, but for all the complicated, unscripted bits in between.”
Paulo Salomao, Managing Partner at The Or added “With a currently full household, the idea of an empty nest makes my stomach twist. We wanted to acknowledge a life stage that people may unintentionally fail to consider, using humour to show that life’s smaller, quieter changes still deserve recognition. After five years of working together, we’re proud to help Bloom & Wild continue to Care Wildly.”
Credits
Creative agency: The Or London
Brand: Bloom & Wild
Charlotte Langley - Chief Marketing Officer
Laura Rees Weeden - Group Creative Director
Jo Reason - Brand & Range Director
Charlotte Murray - Head of Brand
Production Company: Spindle
Daniel Lundh - Director
Edouard Le Grelle - DOP
Stitch Richardson - Managing Director
Adam Javes - Executive Producer
Joe Browne - Producer
Phelan Moeller - Production Manager
Johnny Woodman - Production Assistant
Post-Production: Absolute Post
Sound
Alex Wilson-Thame, Farm Post
Music Supervision: The Hogan
Media: Goodstuff