Healthcare Brand Figs Celebrates Epic Sporting Returns

FIGS, the leading global healthcare apparel brand, has announced a new partnership with one of the most successful alpine skiers in history, Lindsey Vonn, during the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

In their campaign launched today, FIGS celebrates the medical team who supported Vonn during her return to racing.

Created in partnership with Mother and directed by Giordano Maestrelli through Stink UK, the anthemic film highlights Vonn's tenacity as well as her healthcare team's dedication, innovation and commitment. The campaign is part of FIGS' broader partnership outfitting Team USA’s Medical Team.

“When I retired in 2019, I didn’t think I’d ever race again,” said Lindsey Vonn. “My Mako partial knee replacement changed everything, and my medical team was there every step of the way, from when I started to casually ski again, and then deciding to come back to ski racing. Having a medical team that supported my goals was crucial. Every record and podium is built on years of unseen effort, and healthcare professionals are the ones who help create that foundation.”

FIGS' campaign with Lindsey Vonn celebrates the dedicated medical professionals who have been by her side throughout her career, and were instrumental in her remarkable comeback following knee replacement surgery.

After retiring in 2019, Vonn is on the road to be back in Cortina once again, and on the way she is breaking records, this time as the oldest downhill skier in history to compete at the Olympics. Her journey back to compete for Gold involved intense physical and mental preparation. From knee surgeries to electromagnetic therapy–Vonn and her team of healthcare experts Tom Hackett, Orthopedic Surgeon, MD; Shawna Niles, Massage Therapist, NP; and Lorenzo Gonzalez, DPT, ATC, LAc, committed to build her body back stronger than ever before.

“Lindsey said it best: having the right people around her helped turn ‘impossible’ into a plan,” said Bené Eaton, CMO of FIGS. “It’s a testament to the heart of Lindsey’s team - but also to the heart of every healthcare professional that goes into medicine.”

Hollie Walker, Executive Creative Director at Mother commented “Athlete comeback stories get told all the time. The medical teams behind them? Almost never. We wanted to give Lindsey Vonn’s team the same treatment, placing them front and centre, not as a supporting cast but in the lead role, showcasing the unbelievable medical feat that has resulted in Vonn’s return to Team USA.”