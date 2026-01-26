Healthcare Brand Figs Celebrates Epic Sporting Returns
The campaign by Mother sees the brand partner with Olympic alpine skier Lindsey Vonn
26 January 2026
FIGS, the leading global healthcare apparel brand, has announced a new partnership with one of the most successful alpine skiers in history, Lindsey Vonn, during the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.
In their campaign launched today, FIGS celebrates the medical team who supported Vonn during her return to racing.
Created in partnership with Mother and directed by Giordano Maestrelli through Stink UK, the anthemic film highlights Vonn's tenacity as well as her healthcare team's dedication, innovation and commitment. The campaign is part of FIGS' broader partnership outfitting Team USA’s Medical Team.
“When I retired in 2019, I didn’t think I’d ever race again,” said Lindsey Vonn. “My Mako partial knee replacement changed everything, and my medical team was there every step of the way, from when I started to casually ski again, and then deciding to come back to ski racing. Having a medical team that supported my goals was crucial. Every record and podium is built on years of unseen effort, and healthcare professionals are the ones who help create that foundation.”
FIGS' campaign with Lindsey Vonn celebrates the dedicated medical professionals who have been by her side throughout her career, and were instrumental in her remarkable comeback following knee replacement surgery.
After retiring in 2019, Vonn is on the road to be back in Cortina once again, and on the way she is breaking records, this time as the oldest downhill skier in history to compete at the Olympics. Her journey back to compete for Gold involved intense physical and mental preparation. From knee surgeries to electromagnetic therapy–Vonn and her team of healthcare experts Tom Hackett, Orthopedic Surgeon, MD; Shawna Niles, Massage Therapist, NP; and Lorenzo Gonzalez, DPT, ATC, LAc, committed to build her body back stronger than ever before.
“Lindsey said it best: having the right people around her helped turn ‘impossible’ into a plan,” said Bené Eaton, CMO of FIGS. “It’s a testament to the heart of Lindsey’s team - but also to the heart of every healthcare professional that goes into medicine.”
Hollie Walker, Executive Creative Director at Mother commented “Athlete comeback stories get told all the time. The medical teams behind them? Almost never. We wanted to give Lindsey Vonn’s team the same treatment, placing them front and centre, not as a supporting cast but in the lead role, showcasing the unbelievable medical feat that has resulted in Vonn’s return to Team USA.”
The film not only showcases and celebrates Vonn and her medical teams' triumph, but debuts FIGS’ limited edition FIGS x Team USA collection featuring specialty scrubwear, outerwear, knitwear, and accessories. Provided to every member of the Team USA Medical Team, and available for purchase on www.wearfigs.com, The FIGS x Team USA collection honors the medical teams supporting Olympians, Paralympians and healthcare professionals everywhere.
The campaign will air globally, with a focus across US channels, with prominent spots on NBCUniversal platforms, leading up to and throughout the Winter Games. The initiative also includes out-of-home placements in Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Throughout the Olympics, FIGS will continue to share bespoke and behind-the-scenes content across its social channels.
“We are honored to partner with Lindsey and her medical team to share this story that celebrates the power of hard work, passion and medicine,” said Trina Spear, CEO and Co-Founder of FIGS. “Lindsey is the perfect voice to share the story of the Awesome Humans – her medical team – helping her make history and continue to break records. This partnership tells the essential, untold story of the medical team that helped her recover, rebuild, and now return to racing at the 2026 Winter Games. It’s our way of saying thank you to every healthcare professional who works tirelessly behind the scenes to make success stories like Lindsey’s happen.”
FIGS is extending its successful multi-year partnership with the USOPC through the LA 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, continuing a collaboration that began with the Paris 2024 Games to celebrate the healthcare professionals who "build bodies to break records."
Credits
Brand: FIGS
Campaign: It Takes Heart to Build Bodies That Break Records
Creative: Mother
Production Company: Stink UK
Director - Giordano Maestrelli
Producer - Shea Coleman
Edit House: Trim
Editor - Anders Mills
2nd Editor - Joey Henshaw
Edit Producer - Polly Kemp
Post House: Black Kite
EP - Tamara Mennell
Colourist - George Kyriacou
Design Lead - Tom Mackay- Thomas
VFX Supervisor - James Belch
Sound House: King Lear
Sound Engineer - Ed Downham
Sound Producer - Natalie Curran
Music Consultant - King Lear Music and Sound
Music Supervisors: Sarah Giles and Ricole Marshall
Track title - Sinnerman
Composer: Roo Walker
Publisher: Warner Chappell Music Ltd
Photographer - Coty Tarr
Photographer Agent - Laura Andonian (Stadium)