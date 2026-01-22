Ikea Puts Quality On The Billboard

From day one, IKEA has believed that great quality shouldn’t come at a high price.

But consumers are often quick to judge a product’s quality by how much it costs. So, how do we get consumers to focus on the quality of our products, without being influenced by our low prices?

Shot by Marloes Haarmans, the campaign consists of OOH executions featuring beautifully shot IKEA products, with hidden prices - letting the quality of the products speak for itself. Set against bold, colourful backdrops that put their quality front and centre.