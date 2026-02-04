Claude Asks The Big Questions In Darkly Comedic Films
Created by Mother, the work sheds light on how AI can be a tool to expand human thinking, rather than exploit attention like its rivals
04 February 2026
Anthropic’s first Super Bowl campaign for Claude uses advertising's largest moment to ask a simple question: does advertising belong everywhere? Four darkly comedic films bring this to life. A 60-second pregame spot, "How do I communicate with my mom?", airs in the final 30 minutes before kick-off, followed by a 30-second in-game spot, "Can I get a six pack quickly?." Together, they'll reach 120 million viewers with a message about what kind of AI people deserve.
The "A Time and a Place" campaign was created with Mother and directed by Jeff Low, filmed in Los Angeles with real actors and production crews. It extends Claude's "Keep Thinking" campaign, which positions Claude as the AI built to expand human thinking—not exploit attention.
Anthropic is focused on businesses, developers, and helping problem solvers tackle important work. The business model is straightforward: revenue through enterprise contracts and paid subscriptions, reinvested into improving Claude. Over 80% of revenue comes from enterprise customers, and the company has grown to over $9 billion in annual run-rate revenue in under two years—none of it from advertising.
Sasha De Marigny, Chief Communications Officer, Anthropic said:"Technology can be a bicycle for the mind—something that extends what humans are capable of. Or it can be another surface competing for your attention. We want Claude to be the former. By keeping Claude free of advertising incentives, the only thing it's optimizing for is helping you do your best thinking."
Andrew Stirk, Head of Brand Marketing at Anthropic said: "People want an AI they can trust — one that's focused solely on working for them. We want Claude to be that choice."
The Films: The spots are named after the kinds of questions people actually ask AI—about their health, their relationships, their work. In each one, a familiar moment gets interrupted by a sponsored answer from a fictional ad-supported chatbot. The effect is jarring. It's meant to be.
The in-game spot follows someone at an outdoor gym asking a simple question about fitness. The answer they get isn't what they were looking for. Dr. Dre's "What's the Difference" scores the punchline: "There's a time and a place for ads. Your conversations with AI should not be one of them."
