Claude Asks The Big Questions In Darkly Comedic Films

Anthropic’s first Super Bowl campaign for Claude uses advertising's largest moment to ask a simple question: does advertising belong everywhere? Four darkly comedic films bring this to life. A 60-second pregame spot, "How do I communicate with my mom?", airs in the final 30 minutes before kick-off, followed by a 30-second in-game spot, "Can I get a six pack quickly?." Together, they'll reach 120 million viewers with a message about what kind of AI people deserve.

The "A Time and a Place" campaign was created with Mother and directed by Jeff Low, filmed in Los Angeles with real actors and production crews. It extends Claude's "Keep Thinking" campaign, which positions Claude as the AI built to expand human thinking—not exploit attention.