Uber Targets Oscar Party Attendees With Hollywood OOH Ads
The campaign by Mother will run over the weekend, featuring images of well dressed A-listers and casual footwear
13 March 2026
In the run up to The Academy Awards, Uber will be pre-empting a demand for transportation around Los Angeles with a short-term outdoor campaign by Mother.
The OOH work counterbalances the glitz and glamour of the Oscars and the leisure of travelling by Uber through a series of images featuring a casual shoe on the foot of a person stepping out of a car, clearly wearing evening dress as well.
The aim is to highlight that drivers will be in the area for those attending the big events, accompanied by a 20 per cent promotional code too.
The posters will be live in and around Hollywood from Friday 13 March through until Sunday 15 March.