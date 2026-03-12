M&S Hires Gillian Anderson to Spread Compliments
The 'Love That' campaign by Mother showcases the retailers' new Spring Style collection and encourages people to brighten someone’s day with a compliment
12 March 2026
M&S is taking its Love That concept to the next level and building a brand identity rooted in positivity, connection and style.
Research shows 62% of the UK say that receiving a compliment makes them happy – yet many rarely get one – among those who do, almost half say they’re most often complimented on their clothes. Through Love That, M&S wants to celebrate these small but powerful moments to make positivity through compliments mainstream.
To champion the launch of the new campaign, and in a playful reimagining of a traditional celebrity partnership, M&S has appointed Gillian Anderson as its first Chief Compliments Officer. In the newly created role, Gillian will encourage people to make compliments part of the everyday.
Anderson said: “A simple compliment can genuinely boost confidence and change how someone feels all day, so as Chief Compliments Officer, I’m here to help make those moments more commonplace.
“Having spent my career playing women in positions of power, complexity and contradiction, I’ve become very deliberate about how I dress so when someone pays me a compliment it means a lot. Not necessarily because it’s about how I look but because I dress in a way that feels honest to who I am and when someone recognises that, it is affirming.
“Hearing something genuinely nice, especially about what you’re wearing, can change the way you carry yourself, whether you’re on a red carpet or doing the school run. And that boost shouldn’t be rare.”
What started as a weekly shoppable social series hosted by stylist Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe (aka Melissa’s Wardrobe) and Capital Breakfast stars Jordan North, Siân Welby and Chris Stark, ‘Love That’ quickly struck a chord with customers and has fast become a natural expression of appreciation, both online and in real life. The series has now surpassed 20 million views. The next phase brings the same energy to even more places through a broader campaign platform.
At the heart of this next chapter is a hero brand film coinciding with the launch of M&S’ Spring Style collection. The campaign launches with a 90-second hero film, created by Mother and directed by Rubberband, while media agency WPP Media’s Mindshare led on the media insight, buying and strategy.
In the film, Gillian embarks on her first day in her new role. She brings Love That to life through everyday interactions and shows how a simple compliment can lift someone’s confidence while showcasing M&S’ new Spring Style collection.
The Love That campaign reflects M&S’ approach to authentic storytelling, building brand love, while keeping product front and centre.
Sharry Cramond, Marketing Director for Fashion, Home & Beauty at M&S, said: “Welcoming Gillian Anderson as our first ever Chief Compliments Officer is a major moment for M&S. She’s here to showcase our brilliant womenswear, spark joy and champion the power of a great compliment – and we couldn’t be more excited!
“With this campaign, we are reinforcing our new fashion, home and beauty brand line - LOVE THAT.
“LOVE THAT”… followed by “where’s it from” is something that is said, mainly woman to woman, every day. And the best way to GET that type of compliment is to wear M&S fashion of course!
“We launched a weekly “LOVE THAT” social series last year, showcasing our viral “must have” lines. It has already been viewed 20 million times - customers really want to know what WE are loving, so they can add it to their wardrobe too! (And also add to all those compliments they will be getting!)
“This new campaign launching today with the incredible Gillian Anderson takes ‘LOVE THAT’ to a whole new level, and we have lots more in the plan for the rest of the year too. M&S is transforming from a brand we have always lived with, to one we simply cannot live without.
“As we say at M&S, love THAT!”
Hollie Walker, Executive Creative Director at Mother said: "A little 'love that' can go a long way, especially when it comes from a style icon like Gillian Anderson. That's why we are delighted she's become M&S’ official Chief Compliments Officer, embarking on a mission to dish out the style affirmations we all deserve this spring. Captured beautifully by the equally stylish directing duo, Rubberband."
The media strategy, led by Mindshare, puts Love That at the heart of high-impact, high-reach channels to drive both immediate buzz and long-term brand rediscovery. Running 12 March to 8 April, the campaign will reach 89% of Spring Style shoppers an average of 7.3 times across a balanced mix of AV social, OOH, digital display and print. From standout AV moments -including linear, VOD and YouTube - to high-visibility OOH sites across prime London hubs, contextual podcast host-reads and a strong social presence, the plan ensures Gillian Anderson’s debut as Chief Compliments Officer lands everywhere customers already are and is supported by activations across own-channels, PR, social and creator partnerships.
Talent Broker: R&CPMK