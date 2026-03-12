M&S Hires Gillian Anderson to Spread Compliments

Sharry Cramond, Marketing Director for Fashion, Home & Beauty at M&S, said: “Welcoming Gillian Anderson as our first ever Chief Compliments Officer is a major moment for M&S. She’s here to showcase our brilliant womenswear, spark joy and champion the power of a great compliment – and we couldn’t be more excited!

“With this campaign, we are reinforcing our new fashion, home and beauty brand line - LOVE THAT.

“LOVE THAT”… followed by “where’s it from” is something that is said, mainly woman to woman, every day. And the best way to GET that type of compliment is to wear M&S fashion of course!

“We launched a weekly “LOVE THAT” social series last year, showcasing our viral “must have” lines. It has already been viewed 20 million times - customers really want to know what WE are loving, so they can add it to their wardrobe too! (And also add to all those compliments they will be getting!)

“This new campaign launching today with the incredible Gillian Anderson takes ‘LOVE THAT’ to a whole new level, and we have lots more in the plan for the rest of the year too. M&S is transforming from a brand we have always lived with, to one we simply cannot live without.

“As we say at M&S, love THAT!”

Hollie Walker, Executive Creative Director at Mother said: "A little 'love that' can go a long way, especially when it comes from a style icon like Gillian Anderson. That's why we are delighted she's become M&S’ official Chief Compliments Officer, embarking on a mission to dish out the style affirmations we all deserve this spring. Captured beautifully by the equally stylish directing duo, Rubberband."

The media strategy, led by Mindshare, puts Love That at the heart of high-impact, high-reach channels to drive both immediate buzz and long-term brand rediscovery. Running 12 March to 8 April, the campaign will reach 89% of Spring Style shoppers an average of 7.3 times across a balanced mix of AV social, OOH, digital display and print. From standout AV moments -including linear, VOD and YouTube - to high-visibility OOH sites across prime London hubs, contextual podcast host-reads and a strong social presence, the plan ensures Gillian Anderson’s debut as Chief Compliments Officer lands everywhere customers already are and is supported by activations across own-channels, PR, social and creator partnerships.