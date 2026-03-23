KFC Challenges The Public To Put Faith In The Chicken

For two years, KFC has given the world something to believe in: chicken. Today, the brand launches the third instalment of its BELIEVE platform — an ambitious new chapter that asks the UK one simple question: How Much Do You Believe in Chicken?

Turning belief into action, ‘How Much Do You Believe in Chicken?’ is an invitation to those willing to put their blind faith in chicken. This time, KFC isn’t just celebrating Believers — it’s searching for the ultimate one.