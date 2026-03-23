KFC Challenges The Public To Put Faith In The Chicken
As part of its 'Believe' campaign with Mother, the film follows true believers of chicken who rise up to the challenge to win the ultimate prize - the iconic golden egg
23 March 2026
For two years, KFC has given the world something to believe in: chicken. Today, the brand launches the third instalment of its BELIEVE platform — an ambitious new chapter that asks the UK one simple question: How Much Do You Believe in Chicken?
Turning belief into action, ‘How Much Do You Believe in Chicken?’ is an invitation to those willing to put their blind faith in chicken. This time, KFC isn’t just celebrating Believers — it’s searching for the ultimate one.
Directed by Vedran Rupic, the film marks the beginning of the third year of BELIEVE. The spot follows a dedicated group of Believers as they set about demonstrating their commitment to chicken. Blindfolded and guided only by faith, they embark on a true endeavour of devotion in the depths of the night. As they endure the challenges of their environment, only one Believer stands at sunrise, removing her blindfold to come face to face with the ultimate reward - the KFC chicken and her iconic golden egg.
All campaign communications feature a mysterious QR code which drives Believers to a cryptic landing page. Here, fans will sign up and register for the ultimate test of their belief in chicken. Later in the year, the ultimate Believer will be crowned, awarded with the golden egg and a £50,000 prize.
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Monica Silic, CMO at KFC UK&I said: “We’ve built a world of true chicken obsession with BELIEVE. We wanted to push even further with part three, celebrating the Believers who don’t just love chicken — they live it. In this exciting next chapter, we’re putting belief in chicken to the ultimate test to prove that committing to cluck is committing to life itself.”
Tomas Coleman and Derek Man Lui, Executive Creative Directors at Mother said: "This is not just a campaign, it's an invitation to act. We're elevating what being a Believer really means. What began as a playful escape from the world is now something true Believers can actually participate in."
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Director Vedran Rupic said: “It's an honor to have been able to direct a trilogy for this innovative brand, and this film number 3 has been the most challenging yet. I like rigging, but, even for me, this was a lot of rigging. But I think it was all worth it. There was indeed a lot of believing on our end when deciding to shoot everything practically.”
The integrated campaign spans TVC, Online Video, OOH and social media.
Credits
Brand: KFC UK&I
Clients: Monica Silic, CMO; Kate Tipper, Marketing Director
Campaign: BELIEVE 3: How much do you believe in chicken?
Creative: Mother
Media: Mindshare
Social: Uncovered
PR: Here Be Dragons and Headland
Production: Business Club
Director: Vedran Rupic
Director’s Assistant: Erik Friemann
Producer: Christian Kuosmanen
Executive Producer: Tom Berendsen
DOP: Nico Poulsson
Local Service Company: Orange Films
Producer: Jon Day
Producer: Torben Bulbring
Production Designer: Andree Du Preez
Post House: Black Kite Studios
VFX Shoot Supervisor / ECD: Adam Crocker
VFX Supervisor: James Belch
Nuke Artists: Alexandra Lucut, Leonie Wong, Antoine Delclaud
Colourist: Tom Mangham
EP: Tamara Mennell
Sound House: King Lear
Sound Designer: Jack Sedgwick
Producer: Natalie Curran
Music Composition: Vedran Rupic & Albin Lindberg