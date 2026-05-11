M&S Kicks Off The Summer At Casa Del Compliments

The evening is led by Amelia Dimoldenberg, appointed General Manager of Casa Del Compliments by Chief Compliments Officer Gillian Anderson, who is taking her well-earned summer break. True to her self-described remit of “GM, show caller, stylist, model, DJ and literally everything else,” Amelia was at the centre of every moment, spotlighting the hero pieces of the Summer ’26 collection and setting the tone for a season built around giving and receiving style compliments.

The show, hosted by Polly Newman and Mel Holdbrook-Akposoe, profiled the full Summer of Love That collection; from the standout scarf-printed co-ord and embellished mini dress to the season’s directional accessories. YouTube viewers were invited to comment ‘love that’ during the show for a chance to win the featured looks.