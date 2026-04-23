Qiao Fu Da Yuan Sings a Song Of The Earth

A song performed on the soil, before the season begins. To sit within the land, not explain it. Rice is a category defined by quality, but rarely by origin, “Song of the Earth” brings the focus back to where everything begins: the black soil of Wuchang, shaped over time and cared for across generations.

Created for Earth Day, the film brings together a human choir and a group of audio explorers to perform directly on the land, just before spring sowing. Built around low-frequency sound, the work explores how vibration travels through soil, not as proof, but as observation. A way to understand the relationship between land, seasonality, and the people who depend on it.

As the camera moves through early spring fields, the choir slowly reveals itself within the landscape. Voices travel through layers of earth, culminating in a quiet, symbolic awakening: a simple act carried out before everything begins again.

At its core is a simple belief: care for the land, and it will care for you. In reframing value from product to provenance, the work marks the first chapter in a longer platform for Qiao Fu Da Yuan, one rooted in stewardship, not just harvest.