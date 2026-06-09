Uber Eats Hires Gordon Ramsay To Stop People From Cooking
The campaign by Mother follows the British chef going door to door demanding people put down the pans during the World Cup
09 June 2026
Gordon Ramsay has spent decades telling people how to cook. This summer, he’s telling them not to bother at all.
Uber Eats today unveiled “Who Could Cook At A Time Like This?”, its first-ever global advertising campaign, starring the 17-time Michelin-starred chef and former promising youth footballer as the world’s most passionate anti-cooking advocate during the biggest summer of football ever.
Launching across 17 markets worldwide on 11th June, the campaign follows Ramsay going door to door interrupting people mid-cook, demanding they put down the pans, turn on the football and order Uber Eats instead. Because who would really want to debone a sea bass during a penalty shootout?
Set to Dario G’s iconic football anthem “Carnival de Paris”, the hero film sees Ramsay conducting a series of increasingly dramatic interventions, berating unsuspecting home cooks for missing key moments of the match by being stuck in the kitchen.
The campaign will run for five weeks across TV, social media and out-of-home in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, and US.
Gordon Ramsay said: “When the football’s on, nobody wants to be standing over the stove stressing about dinner. A night off from cooking isn’t the end of the world, it's called priorities! Get the game on, order Uber Eats and enjoy it properly.”
Georgie Jefferies, Global Head of Marketing at Uber, said: “We wanted to find the most over-the-top and entertaining way to play up a very real truth: when the game is on, people don’t want to cook. As our first-ever global delivery campaign, it was important to lead with an idea that was universal, simple, and culturally relevant for fans everywhere – while showing how Uber Eats helps fans get the food they want delivered straight to their door, without missing a moment of the action.”
Created by Mother and directed by Jeff Low through Biscuit Filmworks, the campaign will be supported by a global social media programme designed to spark conversation throughout the tournament, alongside local market activations tailored for cultural relevance.
In France, Uber Eats has partnered with the French Football Federation on sponsorship idents featuring French national team players including Ousmane Dembélé, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne, Maghnes Akliouche, Rayan Cherki, Theo Hernandez, Mike Maignan and Désiré Doué. In Spain, localised out-of-home creative poses the question directly: “¿Cocinar? ¿Ahora?”
Felix Richter, Global Chief Creative Officer at Mother, added: “The entire campaign started with one very funny contradiction: Gordon Ramsay, probably the world’s most famous chef, telling people this is absolutely not the time to cook. Once we had that, everything else flowed from there. Gordon brought the perfect level of intensity, comedy and chaos to it.”
The integrated campaign launches globally on 11th June across TV, social, digital and out-of-home.
Credits:
Client: Uber Eats
Global Head of Marketing: Georgie Jeffreys
Creative Agency: Mother
Media Agency: PHD
Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks
Director: Jeff Low
Executive Producer: Hanna Bayatti
Producer: Toby Courlander
PM: Matt Bulaitis
DP: Tom Townend
Production Designer: Paul Austerberry
Home Economist: Fergal Connolly
Wardrobe Stylist (GR): Maureen Vivian
HMU (GR): Buster Knight
Wardrobe Stylist (Cast): Wiz Francis
HMU (Cast): Eve Coles
HMU (Cast): Courtney-Reece Scott
Edit: Shift Post
Edit Executive Producer: Kirsty Oldfield
Editor: Saam Hodivala
Editor: Adam Buckmaster
Editor: Chris Mckay
Edit Assist: Christina Hill
Post: Time Based Arts
VFX Lead/Supervisor: Stevo Grasso
Post Producer: Chris Aliano
Colourist: Simone Grattarola
Sound: 750MPH
Sound Engineer: Sam Ashwell
Sound Engineer: Jake Ashwell
Sound Engineer: Matthew Valentine
Sound Head of Production: Rachel Saxon
Music Co: Mr Pape
Music Supervisor: Sam Emery
Composer / Arranger: Craig Brown
Publisher: Bucks Music Group
Master Rights: Mr Pape
Talent Broker: Mayflower Entertainment
Music: “Carnival de Paris”