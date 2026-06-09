Uber Eats Hires Gordon Ramsay To Stop People From Cooking

Georgie Jefferies, Global Head of Marketing at Uber, said: “We wanted to find the most over-the-top and entertaining way to play up a very real truth: when the game is on, people don’t want to cook. As our first-ever global delivery campaign, it was important to lead with an idea that was universal, simple, and culturally relevant for fans everywhere – while showing how Uber Eats helps fans get the food they want delivered straight to their door, without missing a moment of the action.”

Created by Mother and directed by Jeff Low through Biscuit Filmworks, the campaign will be supported by a global social media programme designed to spark conversation throughout the tournament, alongside local market activations tailored for cultural relevance.

In France, Uber Eats has partnered with the French Football Federation on sponsorship idents featuring French national team players including Ousmane Dembélé, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne, Maghnes Akliouche, Rayan Cherki, Theo Hernandez, Mike Maignan and Désiré Doué. In Spain, localised out-of-home creative poses the question directly: “¿Cocinar? ¿Ahora?”

Felix Richter, Global Chief Creative Officer at Mother, added: “The entire campaign started with one very funny contradiction: Gordon Ramsay, probably the world’s most famous chef, telling people this is absolutely not the time to cook. Once we had that, everything else flowed from there. Gordon brought the perfect level of intensity, comedy and chaos to it.”

The integrated campaign launches globally on 11th June across TV, social, digital and out-of-home.

Credits:

Client: Uber Eats

Global Head of Marketing: Georgie Jeffreys

Creative Agency: Mother

Media Agency: PHD

Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks

Director: Jeff Low

Executive Producer: Hanna Bayatti

Producer: Toby Courlander

PM: Matt Bulaitis

DP: Tom Townend

Production Designer: Paul Austerberry

Home Economist: Fergal Connolly

Wardrobe Stylist (GR): Maureen Vivian

HMU (GR): Buster Knight

Wardrobe Stylist (Cast): Wiz Francis

HMU (Cast): Eve Coles

HMU (Cast): Courtney-Reece Scott

Edit: Shift Post

Edit Executive Producer: Kirsty Oldfield

Editor: Saam Hodivala

Editor: Adam Buckmaster

Editor: Chris Mckay

Edit Assist: Christina Hill

Post: Time Based Arts

VFX Lead/Supervisor: Stevo Grasso

Post Producer: Chris Aliano

Colourist: Simone Grattarola

Sound: 750MPH

Sound Engineer: Sam Ashwell

Sound Engineer: Jake Ashwell

Sound Engineer: Matthew Valentine

Sound Head of Production: Rachel Saxon

Music Co: Mr Pape

Music Supervisor: Sam Emery

Composer / Arranger: Craig Brown

Publisher: Bucks Music Group

Master Rights: Mr Pape

Talent Broker: Mayflower Entertainment

Music: “Carnival de Paris”