Marketreach champions the power of Door Drops
Created by The Gate, the campaign is built around the platform ‘Make it a Reality’
22 April 2026
Marketreach , the marketing authority on commercial mail, today launches a new flagship advertising campaign, ‘Make it a Reality’. The bold and playful creative is shot in the style of a big new technology product launch and introduces the latest innovation to the market. Described emphatically as a “highly measurable geo-targeted device; paper thin display…with an 83% engagement rate and fully letterbox compatible”, the exciting product they speak of is revealed to be…. the humble Door Drop.
As AI fuels an explosion of digital content, intensifying competition for consumer attention, the entertaining ad developed by creative agency, The Gate, reveals a simple truth aimed at increasing consideration of door drops - in our race to embrace the next big innovation, an equally smart, simple and powerful solution is sitting right on our doormats.
The six week ad campaign launches from today and will run across video on Amazon Prime and YouTube, social channels (LinkedIn/Meta/TikTok), display across various formats, direct mail, email and digital audio.
The campaign also includes out-of-home, consisting of large format OOH near London Bridge and in Manchester, as well as programmatic OOH.
The campaign comes as mail marketing is seeing growing appeal among younger audiences. New industry research by Censuswide commissioned alongside the launch shows that a massive 76% of Gen Z consumers would engage with a discount or voucher delivered through unaddressed mail. This suggests that even for digital natives, a simple, tangible offer is still valued and can cut through the digital noise. The research also shows that unaddressed mail is the best way to capture the attention of Gen Z. The top reasons it grabs their attention are: a meaningful offer (40%), a brand they recognise (33%), or something they already care about (31%).
There’s also a deeper emotional pull at play. One in three (33%) Gen Z respondents say handwritten cards or letters feel like the most personal form of communication - ranking even above phone calls (30%).
And even in a world built on screens, nearly a quarter still reach for something real - 23% read printed
publications every day, a quiet reminder that this digital-native generation hasn’t let go of the power of the physical page.
That same desire for authenticity shows up in how they spend, too: 44% of Gen Z prefer supporting local independent businesses over larger chains (39%), pointing to a real opportunity for door drop campaigns to create more meaningful, local connections.
Cameron Russell, Head of Marketing at Marketreach said: “In a world where everything is digital, physical media becomes a secret weapon. We wanted to have fun by ‘launching’ a device that’s been delivering results for decades. At a time when AI is flooding the market with more content than ever, commercial advantage can be found in something as simple and tangible as a door drop - capable of delivering the precision, attention, and ROI that brands crave.”
Daniel Headey, Senior Copywriter at The Gate, said: “Door drops have been around for a long time, but we wanted to give them a feeling of being new ‘tech’ - because today, in the marketing mix, they are having a resurgence with big businesses. The tongue-in-cheek creative mirrors the drama of an Apple or Tesla reveal; using the visual language of innovation. I like to think the humour cuts through in the way that door drops themselves do.”
Door drops, or unaddressed printed materials directly delivered through letterboxes, offer precision targeting allowing for local reach or national scale, with enhanced modelling including behavioural and lifestyle data. As a medium that people can touch, hold and connect with, they command attention and high engagement, strengthen brand connection, drive acquisition and are highly measurable. With 70% of the UK’s top advertisers already investing in door drops, Marketreach is looking to further increase consideration of the channel by reminding brands of the brilliantly simple and elegant power of paper communications.
Independent industry benchmarks, including the JICMAIL Response Rate Tracker, allow marketers to compare results and set realistic expectations. These benchmarks show that, on average, door drop campaigns deliver a return of £2.90 for every £1 invested, giving marketers confidence in both performance and payback.
Credits
Creative Agency The Gate:
Lucas Peon - Chief Creative Officer
Dan Headey - Senior Copywriter
Stephen Plaster - Senior Art Director
Rob Syme - Associate Creative Director
Stuart Bowshaw - Associate Creative Director
Stephen Rowe - Junior Account Director
James Devon - Chief Strategy Officer
Production Company M3 labs
Joe Dixon was the director through M3 labs