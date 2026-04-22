Marketreach champions the power of Door Drops

And even in a world built on screens, nearly a quarter still reach for something real - 23% read printed

publications every day, a quiet reminder that this digital-native generation hasn’t let go of the power of the physical page.

That same desire for authenticity shows up in how they spend, too: 44% of Gen Z prefer supporting local independent businesses over larger chains (39%), pointing to a real opportunity for door drop campaigns to create more meaningful, local connections.

Cameron Russell, Head of Marketing at Marketreach said: “In a world where everything is digital, physical media becomes a secret weapon. We wanted to have fun by ‘launching’ a device that’s been delivering results for decades. At a time when AI is flooding the market with more content than ever, commercial advantage can be found in something as simple and tangible as a door drop - capable of delivering the precision, attention, and ROI that brands crave.”

Daniel Headey, Senior Copywriter at The Gate, said: “Door drops have been around for a long time, but we wanted to give them a feeling of being new ‘tech’ - because today, in the marketing mix, they are having a resurgence with big businesses. The tongue-in-cheek creative mirrors the drama of an Apple or Tesla reveal; using the visual language of innovation. I like to think the humour cuts through in the way that door drops themselves do.”

Door drops, or unaddressed printed materials directly delivered through letterboxes, offer precision targeting allowing for local reach or national scale, with enhanced modelling including behavioural and lifestyle data. As a medium that people can touch, hold and connect with, they command attention and high engagement, strengthen brand connection, drive acquisition and are highly measurable. With 70% of the UK’s top advertisers already investing in door drops, Marketreach is looking to further increase consideration of the channel by reminding brands of the brilliantly simple and elegant power of paper communications.

Independent industry benchmarks, including the JICMAIL Response Rate Tracker, allow marketers to compare results and set realistic expectations. These benchmarks show that, on average, door drop campaigns deliver a return of £2.90 for every £1 invested, giving marketers confidence in both performance and payback.

Credits

Creative Agency The Gate:

Lucas Peon - Chief Creative Officer

Dan Headey - Senior Copywriter

Stephen Plaster - Senior Art Director

Rob Syme - Associate Creative Director

Stuart Bowshaw - Associate Creative Director

Stephen Rowe - Junior Account Director

James Devon - Chief Strategy Officer

Production Company M3 labs

Joe Dixon was the director through M3 labs