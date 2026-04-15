The Gate launches new brand platform for Anglian Home Improvements

The platform is built on an earned truth: that Anglian's position as the nation's go-to home improvement brand has not been claimed, but built home by home, installation by installation, across six decades of doing things properly in real homes. With a national presence felt at a local level, Anglian's skilled installation teams have worked with real customers up and down the country, delivering long-term quality that stands up to British weather and British life. The launch TVC was developed by director Finn McGough in partnership with production company M3 Labs. When it comes to your home, the biggest investment you'll ever make, Anglian is the safe, confident choice, and has been for over 60 years.

The media strategy taps into consumer insights that reveal home improvements are rarely a solo venture, but high-consideration, shared decisions that require joint agreement between household partners. To harness this dynamic, the campaign prioritises channels that align with co-listening and co-viewing experiences, such as mass-reach, data-addressable linear TV and BVOD, as well as breakfast and drive time radio. Taking a tailored approach, the campaign also utilises unique data points that enable Anglian to identify and target an audience of ‘home improvers’ who are statistically more likely to be in the market for renovations.

The brand platform launches today across TV, BVOD, and radio. The media strategy was handled by Medialab.

Rachael Munby, Chief Marketing Officer at Anglian Home Improvements, said: "In an uncertain market, homeowners aren't chasing novelty or the cheapest deal. They are looking for reassurance, quality that lasts, and a company they can trust not to let them down. Anglian's leadership position has been earned through six decades of delivering truly exemplary service to UK homeowners. Partnering with The Gate, we've brought that promise to life 'The Nation's Favourite' isn't just a statement, it's a promise. We want every homeowner to feel they've made the right choice."

Lucas Peon, Chief Creative Officer at The Gate, said: "Trust isn't something you can manufacture, it has to be earned. Anglian has been earning it for over 60 years, and 'The Nation's Favourite' is simply giving that truth the platform it deserves. We wanted to create something that felt warm, confident and unmistakably British because that's exactly what Anglian is.”

Charles Batchelor, Client Managing Director at Medialab, commented: “Medialab is delighted to be delivering this data-driven framework for Anglian’s future growth. By measuring the specific uplift across ATL channels, we can determine exactly how Anglian’s positioning captures the widest possible share of the regional market. Our goal is to demonstrate the power of delivering scale and cultural presence through a highly targeted, evidence-based media mix.”

The campaign will run across the spring period, with the results informing Anglian’s long-term media investment strategy as it continues to build on its status as a staple of the British home improvement sector.

Credits

Anglian

Client: Anglian Home Improvements

Advertising Agency: The Gate London

Chief Creative Officer: Lucas Peon

Creative Directors: Ian Edwards and Giles Hepworth

Chief Client officer: Vicky Janaway

Snr Account Director: Will Nevill

Snr Account Manager: Maddie Tarrant

Chief Strategy Officer: Kit Altin

Senior planner: Bruno Carramaschi

Agency TV Producer: Sonny Botero

Production Company: M3 Labs

Director: Finn McGough

Producer: Lily Breaks

Executive Producer: Alex Fielding

DOP: Arthur Loveday

Offline Editor: Tom Boucher @ Absolute

Colourist: Philip Hambi @ Absolute

Post-production company: Absolute & M3 Labs

Post producer: Tia Duff @ Absolute

Exec Post Producer: Annabel Bennett @ Absolute

Audio Post Production Sound Designer: Ellis McGourlay @ Absolute

Online Editor: Derran Hufford @ M3 Labs

Music Composer: Charlie Smith @ Charlie Smith Music Ltd

Media buying agency: MediaLabs