The Gate launches new brand platform for Anglian Home Improvements
The windows, doors, and conservatories supplier positions as 'The Nation's Favourite'
15 April 2026
Anglian Home Improvements, the UK's leading supplier of windows, doors and conservatories, launches today 'The Nation's Favourite' a new brand platform celebrating the trust earned through over 60 years of improving British homes, developed by The Gate after being appointed as its lead creative agency in October 2025. The above-the-line regional media campaign was planned and managed by Medialab.
In an uncertain market where homeowners are prioritising reassurance over novelty, 'The Nation's Favourite' gives voice to the leadership position Anglian has long held.
The platform is built on an earned truth: that Anglian's position as the nation's go-to home improvement brand has not been claimed, but built home by home, installation by installation, across six decades of doing things properly in real homes. With a national presence felt at a local level, Anglian's skilled installation teams have worked with real customers up and down the country, delivering long-term quality that stands up to British weather and British life. The launch TVC was developed by director Finn McGough in partnership with production company M3 Labs. When it comes to your home, the biggest investment you'll ever make, Anglian is the safe, confident choice, and has been for over 60 years.
The media strategy taps into consumer insights that reveal home improvements are rarely a solo venture, but high-consideration, shared decisions that require joint agreement between household partners. To harness this dynamic, the campaign prioritises channels that align with co-listening and co-viewing experiences, such as mass-reach, data-addressable linear TV and BVOD, as well as breakfast and drive time radio. Taking a tailored approach, the campaign also utilises unique data points that enable Anglian to identify and target an audience of ‘home improvers’ who are statistically more likely to be in the market for renovations.
The brand platform launches today across TV, BVOD, and radio. The media strategy was handled by Medialab.
Rachael Munby, Chief Marketing Officer at Anglian Home Improvements, said: "In an uncertain market, homeowners aren't chasing novelty or the cheapest deal. They are looking for reassurance, quality that lasts, and a company they can trust not to let them down. Anglian's leadership position has been earned through six decades of delivering truly exemplary service to UK homeowners. Partnering with The Gate, we've brought that promise to life 'The Nation's Favourite' isn't just a statement, it's a promise. We want every homeowner to feel they've made the right choice."
Lucas Peon, Chief Creative Officer at The Gate, said: "Trust isn't something you can manufacture, it has to be earned. Anglian has been earning it for over 60 years, and 'The Nation's Favourite' is simply giving that truth the platform it deserves. We wanted to create something that felt warm, confident and unmistakably British because that's exactly what Anglian is.”
Charles Batchelor, Client Managing Director at Medialab, commented: “Medialab is delighted to be delivering this data-driven framework for Anglian’s future growth. By measuring the specific uplift across ATL channels, we can determine exactly how Anglian’s positioning captures the widest possible share of the regional market. Our goal is to demonstrate the power of delivering scale and cultural presence through a highly targeted, evidence-based media mix.”
The campaign will run across the spring period, with the results informing Anglian’s long-term media investment strategy as it continues to build on its status as a staple of the British home improvement sector.
Credits
Anglian
Client: Anglian Home Improvements
Advertising Agency: The Gate London
Chief Creative Officer: Lucas Peon
Creative Directors: Ian Edwards and Giles Hepworth
Chief Client officer: Vicky Janaway
Snr Account Director: Will Nevill
Snr Account Manager: Maddie Tarrant
Chief Strategy Officer: Kit Altin
Senior planner: Bruno Carramaschi
Agency TV Producer: Sonny Botero
Production Company: M3 Labs
Director: Finn McGough
Producer: Lily Breaks
Executive Producer: Alex Fielding
DOP: Arthur Loveday
Offline Editor: Tom Boucher @ Absolute
Colourist: Philip Hambi @ Absolute
Post-production company: Absolute & M3 Labs
Post producer: Tia Duff @ Absolute
Exec Post Producer: Annabel Bennett @ Absolute
Audio Post Production Sound Designer: Ellis McGourlay @ Absolute
Online Editor: Derran Hufford @ M3 Labs
Music Composer: Charlie Smith @ Charlie Smith Music Ltd
Media buying agency: MediaLabs