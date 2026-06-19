MINI's Mural Celebrates 25 year Anglo-German Partnership

Mural-led cultural activation

At the core of the campaign is a large-scale mural in Manchester’s Northern Quarter, created by football and sports artist Jamie Eke.

Installed in the lead-up to the tournament, the mural takes inspiration from the symbols, visuals and rituals of football fandom and puts them alongside the tactical sketches of a manager's whiteboard. The result brings together both sides of the game: the passion of the stands and the strategy of the dugout, echoing MINI's own story of English spirit shaped by German management.

The installation also acts as a content engine, with a cinematic “making-of” film capturing the creative process and the city’s pre-tournament atmosphere, built for amplification across social and owned channels.

David Beattie, Director, MINI UK, commented, “Football has a brilliant way of bringing people together, and this mural celebrates the excitement, pride, and optimism the game inspires across the UK.

“Working with Jamie felt like a very MINI way to mark the moment; bold, creative, and rooted in the communities we’re part of. It reflects what has made MINI special for the past 25 years, that unique blend of English spirit and German management."

Metro partnership and flyposting campaign

The campaign is being scaled through a targeted national media push, anchored by a Metro partnership from 17 June to coincide with a key England fixture.

The activation spans a full four-page cover wrap, with a manifesto that puts into words what MINI has always believed: that English spirit and German management is a match made in heaven. This is supported by a digital homepage takeover and extended out-of-home placements, delivering high-impact reach at a moment of peak public attention.

A supporting flyposting campaign running from 15–28 June brings the work into urban environments nationwide.

Owned and social ecosystem

All activity is underpinned by a dedicated campaign hub on MINI.co.uk, bringing together hero content including the mural and film, alongside extended storytelling.

This is supported by organic and paid social, designed to drive engagement and extend reach, particularly around key match moments.

By reframing its Anglo-German identity through the lens of football, MINI is leveraging a timely cultural moment to reinforce brand distinctiveness and relevance.

Tom Genower, Creative Director from Serviceplan UK said, “We realised that this summer there would be a unique overlap between a big brand moment and major national conversation. So naturally, there was a lot of chatter about English spirit and German management and whether it could work. We knew MINI had something to say about this and could give England fans a reason to believe by showing that - after 25 successful years of their own Anglo-German partnership - it is a winning combination.”