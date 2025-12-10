Mediaplus 2025: Rebranding With Momentum

It’s been a period of transformation for Mediaplus as it stepped into the shoes of its new identity. (formerly known as Total Media). After being acquired by Serviceplan Group last year, the former Total Media Group rebranded to Mediaplus UK early into 2025, which saw a full integration of the UK agency into the international Serviceplan network.

Its owner Serviceplan Group too announced a UK expansion, which saw it announce the launch of ‘House of Communication UK’, uniting its media, creative, and technology capabilities under one roof. The model will give UK-based clients deep local expertise paired with the speed and flexibility of an independent network.

It also revealed the new division will be led by Tom Laranjo, who has been promoted from CEO of Mediaplus Group to UK to Serviceplan Group UK CEO.

“ Impactful creativity happens when diverse talents and disciplines come together,” said Laranjo. “Our approach is a fresh take on the agency model, overcoming common barriers around siloed working leading to fragmented messaging and slower execution.”

Under the leadership of London CEO Celine Saturnino, Mediaplus is an agency that has produced a range of work for the likes of E.ON, Hiscox, and Epson.

We spoke to Saturino about Mediaplus’ year.

Celine Saturnino, CEO, London, on Mediaplus' 2025

What three words would you use to describe 2025?

Transformation, Integration, Momentum.

Transformation: we completed a major rebrand from Total Media Group to Mediaplus UK.

Integration: we joined the global Serviceplan Group, embedding ourselves in a broader international agency ecosystem

Momentum: we retained and secured major clients, expanded our service offering, and positioned the agency for future growth.

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

This year has been defined by a series of milestones that collectively strengthened who we are and how we show up for our clients, our people and the wider industry. One of the most significant moments was the formal rebrand to Mediaplus UK and our full integration into the Mediaplus group.

This wasn’t just a name change; it aligned our UK business with a truly international operation, opening the door to a broader ecosystem of media, data, technology and talent that has already elevated what we’re able to deliver for clients while unlocking new opportunities for our teams.

An ongoing highlight is continuing to see our work recognised in the market, winning awards across several categories with clients such as Hiscox and Epson recognised in the broader industry.

We also celebrated meaningful client relationships, winning and retaining major pieces of business, including the re-appointment by MG after a competitive pitch and welcoming new clients such as Bosch, Playmobil and Just to our business.

A major highlight has been our ongoing focus on our people and culture, which has always been a pillar of our organisation. For the 17th consecutive year, we achieved IIP Platinum Accreditation, the highest recognition any organisation can receive. We were also shortlisted by the IIP as one of the best companies to work for and recognised by Campaign for having one of the lowest churn rates in the industry - all signs that our commitment to creating a thriving environment is resonating. This year, we also became an All In Champion, reaffirming our dedication to building a genuinely inclusive workplace.

Together, these moments made the year not just successful, but genuinely energising, and we leave 2025 in a really strong position to build from next year.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

I’m most proud of how we navigated what could have been a disruptive transition (rebrand + integration into a global group) and turned it into a springboard for growth: ensuring business continuity and strengthening our proposition with a global backbone while keeping our UK identity and behavioural-science roots as a key pillar, not just for us in the UK, but for our global group.

Seeing our people shine across the industry has been another proud moment: two of our team were named in the Future 100, one of our talented women was shortlisted for Campaign’s Most Inspiring Women, and our HR Director took on a leading role in chairing the People Committee of the Alliance of Media Independents.

On a personal level, joining WACL and becoming part of a community of women focused on building a more equitable future for the current and future generations was a real highlight. Having the opportunity to further extend my focus on female talent in the industry is exciting, and it has been brilliant to be able to bring some of our clients into those experiences too. And finally, witnessing the success of the Alliance of Independents, after a year of groundwork, has been incredibly rewarding.

Bringing together the independent community and delivering tangible benefits for independent agencies, their people, and their clients felt like a true step forward for the industry.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

The biggest challenge has been managing transformation at scale: rebranding, merging operations and culture, integrating new systems and global processes, all while keeping delivery seamless and preserving the “client-first, human-behaviour-driven” ethos that made us powerful. Change at this magnitude always carries risk, but we have navigated it carefully and maintained our focus on the work, the people and our culture, which is what makes our business brilliant.

What are you most looking forward to in 2026?

I’m excited about building on our momentum: scaling up the integrated House of Communication offering in the UK; leveraging global data, media and tech resources; further strengthening existing client relationships; and exploring new opportunities.

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

A radical recommitment to empathy. We are all operating in an environment defined by constant economic tension, cultural fragmentation, and a media ecosystem that reshapes itself every quarter.

Every stakeholder in our world (clients, partners, talent, and audiences) is feeling some version of uncertainty. And uncertainty has a way of making industries transactional. What I’d like to see next year is the opposite.

We talk about innovation, efficiency, automation, effectiveness, addressability, AI… but far less about understanding. The kind that requires listening to what clients are worried about, to what audiences actually need, and to what our own people are going through inside and outside our walls. If we could all adopt a bit more empathy in our approach, our industry will be a much better place in 2026.

Creative Salon on Mediaplus' 2025

Developing a new identity wasn’t the only transition Mediaplus faced in 2025; founding member of its original three-person start-up in the early 80s, Guy Sellers, announced his retirement from the role of chair after 42 years.

Its ‘House of Communication’ offering connects a cross-disciplinary of services under one roof, including behavioural science, media, consultancy, and AI. And of course, this will be expanding into the new year across the UK.

It also celebrated a range of business success, winning competitive pitches on Bosch, Playmobil and Just. It also worked on interesting campaigns for the likes of Epson, Hiscox and Tony’s Chocolonely, for which is it the global media agency of record.