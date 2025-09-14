The Long View: Guy Sellers on Four Decades in Media

If advertising is a game of short careers and sharp elbows, then Guy Sellers has been an elegant anomaly. Forty two years is quite the stint - one that has witnessed not only the tectonic shifts of technology and buying habits, but the more subtle transformations in tone, culture and trust.

As Sellers prepares to step down from his role as group chair at Mediaplus UK (formerly Total Media), he offers his perspective on living and working the long game. From joining a three-person start-up in the early 80s to helping shape it into the London arm of a pan-European network, his journey has been punctuated by growth, strategy and leadership.

Sellers reflects over his career, what long-term stewardship looks, and what he hopes for the future of the industry.

Creative Salon: After 42 years at Mediaplus UK, why now make the decision to retire?

Guy Sellers: Towards the end of this year I will be turning 69 and I asked myself ‘if not now, when?’ - and ‘now’ came out on top!

What have been some of your highlights?

Company growth in all its forms has been a real driver, so key markers such as major client wins, new offices, company acquisitions, joint ventures and new business launches have been the big punctuation marks.

Let’s go back to the beginning in 1983, joining the company when it was a three-person team. What pivotal moments defined the transition to where Mediaplus is now?

Even then the market was quite crowded and we knew we had to differentiate ourselves. So, creating a publishing and arts specialisation helped build our ‘launch‘ positioning, which helped us grow to the next level. Our behavioural positioning has taken us forward again, providing differentiation and relevance.

You’ve had several roles at the company from MD to CEO to group chair. What was the biggest learning during these transitions?

It’s a lot easier to push forwards as a team rather than go it alone, so remember to always share the credit. Enjoy calculated risks as they usually come off, so don’t be scared into inaction. Sometimes the answers can’t be found in-house and partnerships or JVs can be helpful.

What was the greatest challenge you faced?

We have traded through four or five recessions which were daunting but never existential, as it turned out. Covid presented the biggest challenge, particularly as we went into the lockdown phase.

Our all-staff meetings went from quarterly to weekly events, and online of course. This regular communication, which had a radio broadcast feel to it, really helped to give the company a sense of togetherness at a time when isolation was creeping in. We had our fair share of stress to deal with, which our people and culture team handled superbly.

Over the years, you cultivated long-term relationships with clients. What key principles do you believe underpin enduring agency-client partnerships?

The same principles apply to our staff and media partners as well as our clients. In all cases I would strongly advocate treating everyone as you would want to be treated. Be yourself and be consistent.

What are your views on the possibility of creativity and media working more closely together again - should that have ever changed in the first place?

I came into the media planning and buying industry as it was fleeing the basements of large creative agencies and was able to add more than a handful of charts at the end of presentations. Sometimes, it was only allowed a schedule! Over this period the role of media and the share of budget it looks after has expanded enormously and I think that any movement to re-combine is driven by creatives who have an understandable need to rebuild their income streams.

As someone with an impressive tenure in leadership, what advice would you offer to the next generation of agency leaders?

The most senior roles are essentially about leading people rather than simply results, balance sheets, or even ideas. Clear and honest communication is helpful for credibility, as is the way you behave, which is watched so much more carefully than you might think. It’s a team sport; remember to be a team player.

What legacy do you hope your leadership leaves behind - for the company, the people, and the industry?

I’m proud the company, now Mediaplus UK, will develop and grow as the London hub of the Serviceplan Group. Tom Laranjo, the UK’s Group CEO, is an exceptional leader and I am very confident the company is in great hands. My involvement in building the relationship with Serviceplan to the point of finding a new home there for Total Media has been fulfilling and perhaps constitutes a legacy.

Some of the many letters I bombarded Campaign with also stand out: The first was to identify a then growing practice of some clients running pitches, or rather ‘fishing’, to simply obtain free planning ideas and media pricing. Claire Beale was kind enough to pick this up and fishing briefly went into the lexicon.

The second was in lockdown when I wrote to our clients and media owner partners to put guard rails around our staff’s working hours, which were ballooning out of control without the limits of office hours. This was picked up by Gideon Spanier who drew attention to and supported the initiative.

Finally, I sincerely hope the culture of treating our colleagues respectfully and as adults, without sacrificing joy, will continue. I am also extremely proud of the career starts we have given to hundreds of young people and the international diaspora they have created, hopefully carrying some of our cultural DNA.