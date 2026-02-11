Tom Laranjo: At The Helm Of Serviceplan's Expanding UK Empire

For Florian Haller, CEO of Serviceplan Group, Tom’s leadership is set to consolidate long-term success for the business in the UK’s ever-competitive market.

“Tom is an outstanding leader and a true reflection of the values we hold at Serviceplan Group: strategic expertise, entrepreneurship, and collaboration,” outlines Haller. “Over many years of working with him through our partnership with Total Media, he has consistently demonstrated an ability to build strong teams, drive growth, and deliver meaningful work for clients.

“His recent promotion to lead our House of Communication UK is a testament to this track record – from successfully steering Mediaplus UK through a rebrand and its integration into Serviceplan Group, to expanding its behavioural planning capabilities. Under his leadership, our UK business has grown stronger and is well-positioned for long-term success in a competitive market.”

Speaking to Creative Salon, Laranjo explains why the House of Communication model is being brought to the UK, the importance of integration, and why putting clients first will be the key to continued success.

Creative Salon: You’ve moved from running Mediaplus to leading Serviceplan Group UK and the House of Communication. What does the new role look like, and what excites you about it?

Tom Laranjo: We now have a really powerful constellation of capabilities and talent within the group, offering genuine breadth and depth. Media and data is one part of it, but we’ve also brought in platform and experience capability, alongside creative and content. Each of those areas comes with fantastic talent and real capability.

The opportunity isn’t just to expand those individual businesses, but to work out how you stitch them together in the service of brilliant work and growth. That’s why we’ve been on a hiring spree, bringing in amazing people. The role isn’t easy, but it’s about growth - assembling all of these elements in a way that genuinely serves clients and creativity. If we do that right, we’ll power ahead.

I’m really lucky in terms of the opportunity. Within those constellations, it’s not about claimed competencies or perfection everywhere, but real strengths. In our creative ecosystem, we have a very powerful Serviceplan with a long legacy of strong creative work. The brand doesn’t yet resonate in the UK in the way it should, but the capabilities are there.

We have investment in Ace of Hearts who’re absolutely motoring. We have an investment in Silverside AI, a globally leading AI creative studio who have created the world’s most viewed fully-AI-generated ads.

That means we can genuinely sit down with a client and say: what do you need, where are you, and what’s best for you? Everyone talks about modular orchestration, but to actually be able to do it - and have that toolkit available - is a huge shift.

It’s beyond exciting to be leading. Exciting feels like a poor word for it.

What do you think will be the biggest challenge in moving from running a specialist agency to leading a more integrated model with lots of different parts coming together?

I think the biggest challenge is making sure we stay focused on the client. It’s very natural for all of us to be biased towards - and deeply in love with - our own craft: what we come from and what we do. Creative is wonderful, powerful, persuasive, important and critical. Experience design and how consumers navigate your product feels like the most important thing. Media is ultimately about reach and impact.

The challenge is bringing all of that together to achieve superior advantage for clients, both in the medium and long term. Keeping that constant focus on the client and, crucially, their customers is what will be truly differentiating - but also naturally more difficult.

That focus has to run through everything: how we present ourselves, how we show up, how we build our agencies, and how we avoid overburdening ourselves with unnecessary competencies or overlapping capabilities we simply don’t need.

Why bring the House of Communication to the UK now? It’s a model that’s been used globally across different markets - what was the push to bring it here?

Two things. First, there’s an obvious opportunity for the holding company. They’re the biggest independent advertising group in the world, but until they bought Mediaplus they didn’t really have a presence in the UK, which is slightly absurd. How do you get that big without being here?

There’s a clear structural opportunity. The UK is still, in everyone’s mind, at the forefront of creativity, innovation and development. It’s the place to be, and there’s a huge amount of opportunity to exploit.

We offer something that’s both honest and, in some ways, a powerful bridge between worlds - not just between competencies like creative, digital and media, which we’re very good at in the UK, but also between geographies. When I look at our businesses in the US and in Germany, we’re particularly strong at translating how those worlds can work better together and move forward together. That’s something the group recognises as well.

With that idea of bridging gaps, what will it look like in practice across all UK offices?

The House of Communication principle isn’t dogmatic. There’s a point where things do need to be under one roof, because you need genuine competencies in one space. The whole point is that interaction between disciplines generates the spark and the difference.

We want - and will have - those competencies in London, Birmingham and Manchester, but the exact composition will suit the local context. In Manchester, for example, they’re developing some interesting capabilities around social content creation because it suits the market. Birmingham is slightly different again.

What do you think this helps solve in the industry right now? Integration is something everyone talks about - so what’s genuinely different about this model compared to what other agencies are doing?

I’ll start with the boring answer. A lot of people talk about being integrated. Being connected, in and of itself, isn’t differentiating - doing it genuinely well is. Ultimately, how we deliver will be the real judge of everything I’m saying now. The proof will be in the work.

There’s an enormous opportunity to do much better work based on how we’re organised, how we collaborate, how we work together, and those things really underpin output and client performance. In 12 months’ time, the question will be: have we delivered amazing work that’s genuinely differentiated?

From a perception and narrative point of view, our ability to be truly unbound is very different. There’s no dogma, no organisational hangover, no structure constraining us. We can pull from the absolute best across our ecosystem to create what’s right for now. I can pull from an unbelievable boutique creative agency that’s forging ahead. I can pull from one of the world’s leading AI creative studios. I can pull from a powerhouse German global creative business that’s won multiple Cannes Lions. All of that can be brought together in the service of our clients.

That’s persuasive to me when I think about how clients want to show up and what they’re looking for. Increasingly, they don’t want someone to come in and say, ‘The answer is X’. They want someone to say, ‘What’s your problem - and here’s the solution’.