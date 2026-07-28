Müller And MyProtein Celebrate The Journey To Better Nutrition
‘Together Hits Different’ by VCCP Blue brings influencers GK Barry and Paul Olima to champion teamwork
28 July 2026
Müller, the nation’s favourite dairy brand, today launches ‘Together Hits Different’: the new integrated campaign promotes Müller’s partnership with Europe’s number one nutrition brand, Myprotein.
Müller and Myprotein have collaborated since September 2024: since then the partnership has become the biggest growth driver across the Müller portfolio, generating £26 million in RSV in its first full year. The partnership has gone from strength to strength and remains the biggest brand launch in the category in the last five years. This new campaign has led to more marketing investment and continues to disrupt a traditionally intimidating category. With delicious new innovations, Muller x Myprotein are continuing their mission to make the protein world more accessible and playful, aiming to prove their new campaign platform: that, with Muller and Myprotein, Together Hits Different.
To support the launch of the new product in the range, Mixers, Müller’s creative agency of record VCCP Blue led on above the line, while activation agency Curious Panda developed a football experience ‘The Mixers Cup’ - with social content led by Coolr, all supported by media planning and buying from EssenceMediacom.
The ambition behind ‘Together Hits Different’ is to challenge the conventions of the protein category, where nutrition is so often portrayed as a solo, functional pursuit., This campaign places the emphasis on moments of connection, proving that taste, nutrition and importantly, people work even better when they come together.
Developed by VCCP and brought to life by Girl&Bear Studios, at the heart of the campaign sits a 60” hero film directed by comedy director Price James - best known for his short and feature-length films and music promos, combining comedy and documentary with strong visual concepts. The film features two influencers, GK Barry and Paul Olima, who take it in turns to tackle an assault course whilst blindfolded. Starting off as complete strangers, GK and Paul have to trust one another to guide them around the assault course. From crawling through a tube, to scaling an obstacle with a rope and, finally, Paul ziplining blindfolded into a lake, the film captures genuine human connection and champions the power of teamwork. Using a mix of high-definition wide shots, fast-paced drone footage and socially native 360° camera shots, the film captures the dynamic interaction between GK and Paul in a playful and unconventional way to resonate with their younger audience. To support the film and directly speak to the target audience, Coolr captured a series of social-native, on-trend content that ensures the campaign message lands across all media.
Delivered by Curious Panda, the Mixer Cup football activation was another innovation within this partnership. Built on a rotating pitch, we brought influencers and grassroots players together in mixed teams in a format designed to encourage teamwork.
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Vicky Morgan, Health Lead at Müller, said: “‘Together Hits Different’ is a campaign that celebrates the collaborative, joyful moments that make the Müller and Myprotein partnership a true category disruptor. We’re positioning nutrition as a social celebration that champions connection, emphasising teamwork and putting a smile on the nation’s face. It’s about encouraging everyone to enjoy their nutrition journey together.”
Emma Houlston, Creative Director at VCCP Blue, said: “When you pair the iconic taste of Müller with the performance of Myprotein, the creative execution has to reflect that same partnership. By throwing GK Barry and Paul Olima into a challenging, blindfolded assault course, we managed to capture genuine, unscripted human connection… watching them go from total strangers to absolute teammates. The socially-native style of camera work allowed us to bring the audience right into the middle of the fun.”
The campaign spans online video, social and online.
CREDITS
Campaign Title: Together Hits Different
Client: Müller
Advertising Agency: VCCP Blue
Chief Creative Officer: Mark Orbine
Creative Director: Colin McKean / Emma Houlston
Junior Creative Team: Olivia Keable & Rob West
Business Director: Sam Downing
Senior Account Manager: Sam Robertson
Senior Account Manager: Holly Stockley
Chief Strategy Officer: Max Keane
Planning Director: Joanna Barnett
Midweight Planner: Nour Gado
Production Company: Girl&Bear Studios
Executive Producer: Simon Plant
Director: Price James
Producer: Jon Hinton
Production Manager: Danielle Glister
Production Assistant: Felix Borer
DOP: Keith Gubbins
Editor: Max Windows
Post-Production Company: Stitch editing / Girl&Bear
Post Producer: Vanessa Troop, Alex Aarons
Hybrid Editors: Toby Cherril, Tom JamesColourist: Peta Ridley
Sound Engineer: Emily Vizard
Content Creation Studio: Girl&Bear
Senior Creative Artworker: Toby Kadir