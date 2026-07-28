Müller And MyProtein Celebrate The Journey To Better Nutrition

To support the launch of the new product in the range, Mixers, Müller’s creative agency of record VCCP Blue led on above the line, while activation agency Curious Panda developed a football experience ‘The Mixers Cup’ - with social content led by Coolr, all supported by media planning and buying from EssenceMediacom.

The ambition behind ‘Together Hits Different’ is to challenge the conventions of the protein category, where nutrition is so often portrayed as a solo, functional pursuit., This campaign places the emphasis on moments of connection, proving that taste, nutrition and importantly, people work even better when they come together.

Developed by VCCP and brought to life by Girl&Bear Studios, at the heart of the campaign sits a 60” hero film directed by comedy director Price James - best known for his short and feature-length films and music promos, combining comedy and documentary with strong visual concepts. The film features two influencers, GK Barry and Paul Olima, who take it in turns to tackle an assault course whilst blindfolded. Starting off as complete strangers, GK and Paul have to trust one another to guide them around the assault course. From crawling through a tube, to scaling an obstacle with a rope and, finally, Paul ziplining blindfolded into a lake, the film captures genuine human connection and champions the power of teamwork. Using a mix of high-definition wide shots, fast-paced drone footage and socially native 360° camera shots, the film captures the dynamic interaction between GK and Paul in a playful and unconventional way to resonate with their younger audience. To support the film and directly speak to the target audience, Coolr captured a series of social-native, on-trend content that ensures the campaign message lands across all media.

Delivered by Curious Panda, the Mixer Cup football activation was another innovation within this partnership. Built on a rotating pitch, we brought influencers and grassroots players together in mixed teams in a format designed to encourage teamwork.