Tomorrow Begins Today in NatWest Ad by The&Partnership

Financial confidence and organisation have never been more important for households and businesses across the country. But taking action can be held back by a lack of tools, self-belief or simply a lack of time.

‘Tomorrow Begins Today’ looks to change this, by generating awareness of NatWest’s role as a supportive changemaker – providing the tools, the people and the technology to empower the next generation to overcome the obstacles standing in their way.

For some people, taking action will mean something immediate and everyday such as managing their direct debits or using the in-app spending and budget-tracker. Whilst for others, it might mean a bigger life moment like applying for a first mortgage or opening a business banking account.

Regardless of what this action is, no matter how big or small, getting started feels good. ‘Tomorrow Begins Today’ celebrates and embodies this feeling, with a campaign film featuring a thumping soundtrack (Gwen Stefani’s – What You Waiting For?) and an energetic new voiceover (Lady Leshurr). Launched during a handpicked spot during Friday night’s Love Island (22 July), the film kicks off the campaign with an unmissable burst of energy – guaranteed to put a smile on people’s faces.

Alongside this, the campaign also delivers high impact out-of-home formats and an exciting new partnership with TikTok, working with top-tier creators to help further diversify the audience the brand can reach.

The new creative look and feel injects new meaning and new energy into the brand platform of ‘Tomorrow Begins Today’. The campaign was also developed in partnership with NatWest’s internal employee networks as part of the ongoing work with DECA, and has inclusion at its heart – looking to reflect and celebrate the diverse make up of NatWest’s employee base, their customers and the millions of individuals and businesses across the nation.

Margaret Jobling, chief marketing officer at NatWest Group, said: “For us, this is so much more than just a campaign. For us as a brand, this is a motivational rallying cry, looking to stop people in their tracks and inspire them into taking action today, for a better tomorrow. We know that finances and financial decision-making can often be something which we all put off and save for another day, which is why we want this activation to completely break category norms, leaving people feeling galvanised and ready to make change in their lives. This is a creative vehicle which is built from the ground up in terms of insight and data, but also one which is bursting at the seams with energy, confidence, inclusivity and swagger. It’s a platform which we’ll continue to build on and develop, as we launch exciting new initiatives over the coming months to help the people and businesses of Britain thrive and reach their goals sooner.”

Micky Tudor, chief creative officer at The & Partnership, said: “This campaign is the beginning of a new blast of energy and action from NatWest to inspire, help and support people to get started. The film is bright, it’s colourful, it is Freddie Powell at his glittery best, and NatWest at their most vibrant. It kicks off a new larger-than-life tone that is summed up by Gwen Stefani’s banger and lifts the campaign away from the usual banking tropes with bags of positivity and bucket loads of energy.”

The fully integrated creative platform has been developed and created by The&Partnership, in collaboration with director Freddie Powell, photographer Tom Van Schelven and the team at Drool Productions. All media for the campaign has been bought and managed by Initiative. The carbon footprint of the campaign was also considered, with The&Partnership using AdGreen’s carbon calculator to generate a carbon score. NatWest are using this data to better understand how they can reduce their carbon footprint for campaigns moving forward.