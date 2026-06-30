NFL Inspires Young Flag Football Players Globally

Matt Searle and Olly Wood, ECDs, Dentsu Creative UK, said:"'Be The Story' is built on a simple belief: Flag Football gives anyone the chance to write their own chapter in one of the world' fastest-growing sports. A game where you can bring your own skill, attitude and individuality, to what is already an effervescent community stacked with talent, flair and fearless self-expression. By putting athletes at the centre of every moment, we celebrate not just what they do, but who they can be. The result is a campaign bursting with energy and swagger, inspired by the next generation shaping the sport."

“This sport has grown so much in the past few years,” said Ashlea Klam, U.S. National Flag team member. “There are more opportunities, especially for women. That is what we've been fighting for, for so long, and it's been amazing to see all the growth that this sport has brought. It has opened so many doors."

"'Be The Story' celebrates a generation of players around the world who are dynamic, diverse and fearless, and it reminds every young athlete watching that the game has a place for them to shine," said Sarah Bishop, NFL vice president, global brand and consumer marketing. "From NFL Flag Championships this summer to the sport's Olympic debut in 2028, flag football has incredible momentum right now, and we're more excited than ever to keep building pathways for more kids to play, compete and lead at every level of the game.”

Flag football has experienced extraordinary global momentum, with opportunities emerging for athletes at every level of the sport. In the U.S. alone, there are now more than 4.1 million youth flag football athletes – a more than 50% increase since 2020. Flag football is now offered at a high school level in 40 states and jurisdictions. More than 250 colleges and universities across the country offer women's flag football programming, and the NCAA has recently taken important steps toward establishing flag football as a national championship sport. Globally, the sport is played by more than 20 million people across 100 countries and is set to make its Olympic debut at the LA28 Olympic Games.

The NFL recently announced that it is partnering with TMRW Sports to develop and operate a professional flag football league for women and men. The new league has support from an influential investor pool spanning the sports, entertainment, and business worlds, and is expected to launch prior to the sport’s Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

The third annual NFL Flag Championships presented by Toyota, the world's largest youth flag football tournament, will take place July 23-26 at Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana, in the greater Indianapolis area. This year's event marks the biggest iteration yet, with more than 350 teams of girls and boys from around the world set to compete.

ESPN will provide live coverage of the tournament, bringing the excitement of youth flag football to fans everywhere. Starting Friday, July 24, through the championship games on Sunday, July 26, games will be available on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, NFL+ and the ESPN app, with select games also available on Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and YouTube. Games will also be available in select international markets.

The sport's momentum continues at IFAF World Flag 26, taking place August 13-16 in Düsseldorf, Germany, where the world's top men's and women's national teams will compete in the premier international flag football tournament and the first direct Olympic qualifying event for the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Credits:

Campaign Name: Be the Story

Advert Title: Be the Story

Client/Brand: NFL / NFL Flag

Market(s): US, others TBC

Campaign Launch Date: June 29 2026

Commercial Length(s): ☐ 6” ☐ 10” ☐ 15” ☐ 20” ☐ 30” ☐ 60”

Media Channels: ☐ TV ☐ BVOD ☐ Cinema ☐ Social ☐ Digital Video ☐ OOH ☐ Other

CLIENT TEAM

Company: NFL

Tim Ellis Chief Marketing Officer

Marissa Solis SVP; Global Brand & Consumer Marketing

Brian Flinn SVP; Global Flag Football

Ian Trombetta SVP; Global Influencer Marketing

Sarah Bishop VP; Global Brand & Consumer Marketing

Ronit Larone VP; Content Marketing & Integration

Tony Isetta VP; Social & Influencer Marketing

Rob Santini VP; Global Influencer Marketing

Alyse Brehm Director; Global Brand & Consumer Marketing

Lucy Hallowell Senior Producer; Global Brand & Consumer Marketing

Alison Maddern Senior Producer; Creative Marketing

Al Eewshah Sr. Manager; Social & Influencer Marketing

Claire Egerter Senior Manager; Global Brand & Consumer Marketing

Roisin Fitzgerald Producer; Global Brand & Consumer Marketing

Lauren Nitto Producer; Content Marketing & Integration

Bryan Edwards Senior Coordinator; Flag Football

Kate Rutter Associate; Global Brand & Consumer Marketing

Maya Yetnaleci Associate; Creative Marketing

Kyle Harries LCC

AGENCY CREDITS

Agency Name: Dentsu Creative

Leadership

Jessica Tamsedge CEO, Dentsu Creative UK

Rick Hirst Global Client President

Oscar Flintoft Business Director

Creative Team

John Mescall Global Chief Creative Partner

Matt Searle Executive Creative Director

Olly Wood Executive Creative Director

Misha Newby Creative Director

Ella Curtis Creative

Emma Simpson Creative

Ben Anthony Head of Design

Strategy Team

Patricia Mcdonald Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu Creative, Global

Nicholas Pirard Senior Strategist

Production Team

Anna Baker Head of Production

Ryan Alagar Senior Producer

PRODUCTION COMPANY

Production Company: ProdCo

Director - Hannan Hussain

Executive Producer – Amy Appleton

Producer – Sig Culhane

Director of Photography – Oliver Miller

Editor – James Forbes-Robinson

POST PRODUCTION

Post Production Company: Time Based Arts

Post Producer – Roman Lukyanov and Chris Aliano

Design Directors – Tom Johnson and Stephen Ross

Colourist – Daniela Rotaru

AUDIO / MUSIC

Audio Production Company: The Gate

Sound Engineer – Tom Pugh

Audio Producer – Ben

Cruickshank

Music Details

Track Title:

Together (Juntos)

Artist/Composer:

PARISI

Music Publisher: Universal Publishing

☐ Original Composition ☐ Licensed Track ☐ Library Music

CAST

Ashlea Klam

Samaya Taylor Jenkins

Azul Trujillo

Ryder Noches

Liz Lomu Stewart

Arved Mohr

Christopher Hudson

PHOTOGRAPHY (IF APPLICABLE)

Photography Company:

c/o ProdCo

Photographer: Diwang Valdez