NFL Inspires Young Flag Football Players Globally
'Be The Story' by Dentsu Creative UK, celebrates the players shaping one of the world’s fastest-growing sports
30 June 2026
With the NFL Flag Championships presented by Toyota set for July 23-26 in Westfield, Indiana, the NFL debuted its newest global flag football campaign, "Be The Story", celebrating the players shaping one of the world’s fastest-growing sports. Launching first in the United States ahead of the NFL Flag Championships and rolling out globally throughout the year, the campaign celebrates the next generation of flag football stars and encourages players everywhere to step onto the field, express who they are and become the main character of their own story.
The brand spot stars a new generation of flag football athletes whose skill, speed and creativity are redefining what the sport can be. The lineup is the most global yet, featuring players across four countries and every level of the game: Ashlea Klam (4x US National Team member, NFL-IFAF Global Flag Ambassador and 2026 NAIA Player of the Year), Azul Trujillo (Mexico Jr. National Team), Samaya Taylor Jenkins (Arizona Player of the Year), Ryder Noche (2024 NFL Flag Player of the Year), Liz Lomu Stewart (Australia Women's National Team) and Arved Mohr (European champion with the German U15 National Team). Together they represent flag football as a global, inclusive game where athleticism is undeniable, the competition is fierce and every move feels electric.
Created in partnership with Dentsu Creative UK and directed by Grammy Award-winning filmmaker Hannan Hussain, "Be The Story" celebrates the players shaping the future of flag football, as well as those yet to come. For young athletes, it's an invitation to express who they are, showcase their talent and be the main character in their own story. For parents, it's a reminder that flag football offers more than competition, building confidence, character and connection through a supportive community. As the sport continues its journey towards the LA28 Olympic Games, the campaign captures both the personal opportunity and global momentum driving one of the world's fastest-growing sports.
Jessica Tamsedge, CEO, Dentsu Creative UK, said: "Flag Football is one of the most exciting growth stories in global sport today. As NFL's international marketing partner, our challenge was to create a platform that could inspire participation around the world whilst working with the League to grow the game globally.
"Be The Story" is designed to connect with a new generation of athletes and their parents, showcasing a sport that builds confidence, character and community. We're proud to be helping the NFL introduce Flag Football to new audiences around the world and support its journey towards becoming a truly global sport."
Matt Searle and Olly Wood, ECDs, Dentsu Creative UK, said:"'Be The Story' is built on a simple belief: Flag Football gives anyone the chance to write their own chapter in one of the world' fastest-growing sports. A game where you can bring your own skill, attitude and individuality, to what is already an effervescent community stacked with talent, flair and fearless self-expression. By putting athletes at the centre of every moment, we celebrate not just what they do, but who they can be. The result is a campaign bursting with energy and swagger, inspired by the next generation shaping the sport."
“This sport has grown so much in the past few years,” said Ashlea Klam, U.S. National Flag team member. “There are more opportunities, especially for women. That is what we've been fighting for, for so long, and it's been amazing to see all the growth that this sport has brought. It has opened so many doors."
"'Be The Story' celebrates a generation of players around the world who are dynamic, diverse and fearless, and it reminds every young athlete watching that the game has a place for them to shine," said Sarah Bishop, NFL vice president, global brand and consumer marketing. "From NFL Flag Championships this summer to the sport's Olympic debut in 2028, flag football has incredible momentum right now, and we're more excited than ever to keep building pathways for more kids to play, compete and lead at every level of the game.”
Flag football has experienced extraordinary global momentum, with opportunities emerging for athletes at every level of the sport. In the U.S. alone, there are now more than 4.1 million youth flag football athletes – a more than 50% increase since 2020. Flag football is now offered at a high school level in 40 states and jurisdictions. More than 250 colleges and universities across the country offer women's flag football programming, and the NCAA has recently taken important steps toward establishing flag football as a national championship sport. Globally, the sport is played by more than 20 million people across 100 countries and is set to make its Olympic debut at the LA28 Olympic Games.
The NFL recently announced that it is partnering with TMRW Sports to develop and operate a professional flag football league for women and men. The new league has support from an influential investor pool spanning the sports, entertainment, and business worlds, and is expected to launch prior to the sport’s Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.
The third annual NFL Flag Championships presented by Toyota, the world's largest youth flag football tournament, will take place July 23-26 at Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana, in the greater Indianapolis area. This year's event marks the biggest iteration yet, with more than 350 teams of girls and boys from around the world set to compete.
ESPN will provide live coverage of the tournament, bringing the excitement of youth flag football to fans everywhere. Starting Friday, July 24, through the championship games on Sunday, July 26, games will be available on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, NFL+ and the ESPN app, with select games also available on Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and YouTube. Games will also be available in select international markets.
The sport's momentum continues at IFAF World Flag 26, taking place August 13-16 in Düsseldorf, Germany, where the world's top men's and women's national teams will compete in the premier international flag football tournament and the first direct Olympic qualifying event for the Los Angeles 2028 Games.
Credits:
Campaign Name: Be the Story
Advert Title: Be the Story
Client/Brand: NFL / NFL Flag
Market(s): US, others TBC
Campaign Launch Date: June 29 2026
Commercial Length(s): ☐ 6” ☐ 10” ☐ 15” ☐ 20” ☐ 30” ☐ 60”
Media Channels: ☐ TV ☐ BVOD ☐ Cinema ☐ Social ☐ Digital Video ☐ OOH ☐ Other
CLIENT TEAM
Company: NFL
Tim Ellis Chief Marketing Officer
Marissa Solis SVP; Global Brand & Consumer Marketing
Brian Flinn SVP; Global Flag Football
Ian Trombetta SVP; Global Influencer Marketing
Sarah Bishop VP; Global Brand & Consumer Marketing
Ronit Larone VP; Content Marketing & Integration
Tony Isetta VP; Social & Influencer Marketing
Rob Santini VP; Global Influencer Marketing
Alyse Brehm Director; Global Brand & Consumer Marketing
Lucy Hallowell Senior Producer; Global Brand & Consumer Marketing
Alison Maddern Senior Producer; Creative Marketing
Al Eewshah Sr. Manager; Social & Influencer Marketing
Claire Egerter Senior Manager; Global Brand & Consumer Marketing
Roisin Fitzgerald Producer; Global Brand & Consumer Marketing
Lauren Nitto Producer; Content Marketing & Integration
Bryan Edwards Senior Coordinator; Flag Football
Kate Rutter Associate; Global Brand & Consumer Marketing
Maya Yetnaleci Associate; Creative Marketing
Kyle Harries LCC
AGENCY CREDITS
Agency Name: Dentsu Creative
Leadership
Jessica Tamsedge CEO, Dentsu Creative UK
Rick Hirst Global Client President
Oscar Flintoft Business Director
Creative Team
John Mescall Global Chief Creative Partner
Matt Searle Executive Creative Director
Olly Wood Executive Creative Director
Misha Newby Creative Director
Ella Curtis Creative
Emma Simpson Creative
Ben Anthony Head of Design
Strategy Team
Patricia Mcdonald Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu Creative, Global
Nicholas Pirard Senior Strategist
Production Team
Anna Baker Head of Production
Ryan Alagar Senior Producer
PRODUCTION COMPANY
Production Company: ProdCo
Director - Hannan Hussain
Executive Producer – Amy Appleton
Producer – Sig Culhane
Director of Photography – Oliver Miller
Editor – James Forbes-Robinson
POST PRODUCTION
Post Production Company: Time Based Arts
Post Producer – Roman Lukyanov and Chris Aliano
Design Directors – Tom Johnson and Stephen Ross
Colourist – Daniela Rotaru
AUDIO / MUSIC
Audio Production Company: The Gate
Sound Engineer – Tom Pugh
Audio Producer – Ben
Cruickshank
Music Details
Track Title:
Together (Juntos)
Artist/Composer:
PARISI
Music Publisher: Universal Publishing
☐ Original Composition ☐ Licensed Track ☐ Library Music
CAST
Ashlea Klam
Samaya Taylor Jenkins
Azul Trujillo
Ryder Noches
Liz Lomu Stewart
Arved Mohr
Christopher Hudson
PHOTOGRAPHY (IF APPLICABLE)
Photography Company:
c/o ProdCo
Photographer: Diwang Valdez