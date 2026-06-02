The Content Engine Powering Waitrose’s Consumer Engagement

He reveals that more than half of app visits aren’t for shopping but for content, reflecting on the deep impact of that particular digital touchpoint.

Tamsedge points out that the platform allows Waitrose to attempt to do things that sit traditionally outside of the brand’s sector. She cites the online cookery school Dentsu Creative instigated as well as its partnerships and sponsorship choices. “You're playing much further out in culture because of that platform and that promise, whilst obviously being very conscientious about retail media and revenue, because you're in other places.”

The business case for emotion

As a commercial enterprise, its employee-ownership model shapes the way decisions are made across the business. Because staff are also co-owners, conversations between leadership and branch teams happen less as top-down instruction and more as peer-to-peer discussion. That shared stake in the outcome, the company argues, creates the conditions for braver decisions than many traditional retailers might be willing to make.

This structure, claims Ansell, allows Waitrose to invest in long‑term issues such as transforming the global food system, which it sees as facing a critical 30–40‑year horizon. Through its highly engaged customer base and engaging content, the business can tell this story compellingly, creating both social impact and competitive advantage. Some initiatives defy traditional business‑case logic but are pursued because they are simply the right thing to do.

“In a way that is almost like enlightened self-fulfilment,” he says. “We can create a degree of competitive advantage around that, that we wouldn't be able to do if we didn't have such an engaged customer base that was engaged in our brand, around a shared passion for food and a content machine that was able to unpack and tell those stories, so it's quite hard to business case something like that.”

He adds that it’s something they do because it’s “the right thing” for the world and for people that also motivates customers.

And that perspective runs through Waitrose’ adoption of artificial intelligence, said Tamsedge as it designs its LLMs and algorithms to create differentiation and ensure that it fuels a relevant digital experience for customers. That may be through its chatbots or its product wallet.

Meanwhile, ESG is also at the heart of the customer experience, a thread that has run throughout Ansell’s career, even before joining owner John Lewis & Partners. But the aim is to convey its stance through the use of engaging, fact-based stories rather than lecturing or preaching at customers.

An example comes from Waitrose’s move to introduce higher welfare standards for its chickens, which has garnered over 100 million social views.

“The job isn't to try and engage people in things that they're not interested in. Ultimately, people have got choice around what they do and don't engage in. What we can do though, is make the right decisions and then engage customers in a way that gets them motivated and excited around the problem, but also give them an easy solution,” Ansell outlines. “They know that when they walk through it, they can trust us to do the right thing.”

A defined content strategy and brand ecosystem

The Waitrose and Dentsu Creative teams now work together on a strategy that aims to treat food as a weekly cultural moment, using a connected content ecosystem to tell richer, long‑form stories led by chefs and creators. This narrative‑first approach brings audiences on a journey rather than interrupting their passions, aiming to be something people actively choose to spend time with rather than something forced into their feeds.

Tamsedge raises the sponsorship of Disney+ series ‘Rivals’ which has offered the opportunity to produce playful, nostalgic food moments such as pineapple hedgehogs and allowing the brand to place passion at the centre of its content and creative choices.