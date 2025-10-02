Meet The Office Jokers: The Firepower Behind Dentsu Creative's Ella And Emma

Just one year into their time at Dentsu Creative, junior creative duo Emma Simpson and Ella Curtis have already created a global campaign, a viral TikTok song and taken part in a South African TVC shoot. Not bad for two girls who started out sharing leftover sandwiches and a mutual addiction to Wordle.

Taking inspirations from wide ranging sources - be it conversations with strangers, Wordle attempts and Gormley exhibitions - the duo are known for being curious and culturally fluent. They also have the unofficial title of 'office jokers'.

They both studied at Leeds Arts Universities, achieving firsts, undertaking work experience at McCann London and VCCP, before joining Dentsu Creative in February last year.

Coinciding with the news that they have been shortlisted for the Young Arrows, the pair share how they got into the industry, their favourite mentors and the music that soundtracks their days.

Emma

Mr Wind and a Specsavers ad

I first learnt about advertising at an open day for Leeds Arts Uni. I had originally come for the graphic design course but decided to pop into the creative advertising talk – and from then on, I was hooked. My lecturers Fabio and Nick inspired me over the years with many inspiration sessions of watching the classics. The first advert they ever showed was ‘Mr Wind’ for Epuron and it’s been my favourite ever since.