Meet The Office Jokers: The Firepower Behind Dentsu Creative's Ella And Emma
From Wordle to Anthony Gormley - the creative pair share the inspirations behind their playful creativity
02 October 2025
Just one year into their time at Dentsu Creative, junior creative duo Emma Simpson and Ella Curtis have already created a global campaign, a viral TikTok song and taken part in a South African TVC shoot. Not bad for two girls who started out sharing leftover sandwiches and a mutual addiction to Wordle.
Taking inspirations from wide ranging sources - be it conversations with strangers, Wordle attempts and Gormley exhibitions - the duo are known for being curious and culturally fluent. They also have the unofficial title of 'office jokers'.
They both studied at Leeds Arts Universities, achieving firsts, undertaking work experience at McCann London and VCCP, before joining Dentsu Creative in February last year.
Coinciding with the news that they have been shortlisted for the Young Arrows, the pair share how they got into the industry, their favourite mentors and the music that soundtracks their days.
Emma
Mr Wind and a Specsavers ad
I first learnt about advertising at an open day for Leeds Arts Uni. I had originally come for the graphic design course but decided to pop into the creative advertising talk – and from then on, I was hooked. My lecturers Fabio and Nick inspired me over the years with many inspiration sessions of watching the classics. The first advert they ever showed was ‘Mr Wind’ for Epuron and it’s been my favourite ever since.
Currently, the person who wrote ‘Blur's Original Rivals’ for the Specsavers ad on the Oasis tour. Wicked line!
My other creative inspirations are the bunch of small writers on Substack who write about the lonely epidemic of a 20-something girl and use binned receipts at Asda as their creative muse. It’s very Tumblr-esque and I love it.
'The Cult Of Beauty'
I went to an exhibition last year called ‘The Cult of Beauty’. It was so impactful that I still can’t get it out of my mind. It was full of insights about the ideals of beauty and how we can subvert it. Things turned a little sour from 2010s onwards – filled with real-life face lift sculptures, boob jobs and a little sadness for my childhood self as I acknowledged the lengths we go to as women, to feel seen.
Airpods And Tales From Veteran Adlanders
I find my creativity flows best to the beat of my AirPods. A bit of Berlioz to ease me into the day. A sunny selection of Ibiza classics sliding into the afternoon. Then some good old dad-style indie to send me home.
I’m optimistic about the future. With two years’ experience – 1.5 of them actually being hired - I feel like we have a few bits and bobs under our belt. But we’re always hungry for more.
My favourite thing is talking to the more experienced creatives in our office and hearing stories about past shoots, pitches, jobs gone wrong, night outs done right, the inevitable ‘good old days’. it makes me excited about everything I’ll experience over the next few years.
Meanwhile, I think it was an unwanted lesson - but I would like to say the seniors are now fully immersed in Gen Z slang. 'Pop off, queen, slay diva to you too!'
Ella
Strangers, Anthony Gormley, And The White Cube
Most things catch my attention: a stranger in a cool outfit, any conversation I can insert myself into, even the window cleaner. Of all the things instilled into me at school, asking who, what, where, when, and why is something that’s never dwindled. I’m curious. I like to learn. Often, visually, from wandering round a cool exhibition, Antony Gormley’s 'Body Politics' at White Cube comes to mind. I followed his work for a while before moving to London, with many a day trip to the Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Thanks, Mum.
People are my inspiration. I love people watching - how something makes someone feel, how they react. What makes you laugh, what makes you care. What makes you start a Twitter feud? With all its beauty and horror, there’s an art in watching the world go by.
A Lad And A Leeds Arts University Course
I got interested in advertising from a lad I was dating. I was applying for Sociology and PPE courses at uni, and he was applying for creative advertising. I thought, 'Bloody hell, that sounds fun. Why am I not doing that?' So I did. I could learn about the truths of the world and put them into practice creatively. It was perfect.
The ongoing Leeds Arts University (LAU) creative advertising alumni. Well, any passionate creative, really, but LAU is where my passion for advertising was born, and it’s always a pleasure looking through work from students, new and old. It keeps us motivated, keeps our thinking fresh. I love to feel the heat on my tail if someone else doesn’t want my job. I’m scared.
Rough Outfits, Leftovers And A Cheeky Wordle
I choose a rough outfit the night before, because there’s no chance in hell I’d have time for that in the morning. I do a crossword on the train, do a Wordle in the office, and get cracking. We have quiet time and chatty time. One to attack the brief independently, brain dumping into a doc everything that falls into our mind, then chatting all those brain farts through with each other to make them make sense. It’s loud, it’s messy, it’s more often than not fuelled by meeting room leftovers, but it works.
Slaying Around
As easy as it can be to have a bitch and a moan, this job is a huge privilege, and I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else. I sit with my friend and we come up with cool ideas, going back and forth, making them more weird and more wonderful as they flourish. Then we make them a reality. I’ve never had someone find my job boring, and I love that, well, except my gran, who still doesn’t totally understand what I do.
I've taught seniors what the word 'slay' means many a time, many a place. I can’t stop. I won’t stop. I’m not sorry.