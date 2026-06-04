San Miguel Helps Londoners Reclaim The Spirit Of Summer Abroad

New research, commissioned by the Spanish beer brand San Miguel, reveals nearly half of Brits (45%) say their “holiday self” disappears within just 48 hours of returning home, despite three in five (59%) saying they feel like the best version of themselves while away. The feeling is even stronger amongst Londoners (66%).

The study found holidays unlock a more carefree, adventurous side of people, with almost half of Brits (47%) saying they become more spontaneous when abroad, while more than a quarter (28%) admit they are more likely to talk to strangers.

Now, San Miguel is bringing this longed-for “holiday feeling” into the middle of the working week with the launch of its new interactive “Holiday Mirror” experience in Canary Wharf.

Running from 2nd to 4th June at Reuters Plaza, the installation transforms commuters into more carefree holiday versions of themselves in the middle of the working week, encouraging Londoners to reconnect with the mindset of spontaneity and freedom often left behind after time away.

GUT lead the creative and Weber Shandwick led the earned media launch.

While the research also reveals that one in four (26%) regains the holiday feeling by enjoying a beer in a pub garden, participants who embrace their “holiday self” in the activation will take away the ultimate souvenir - a San Miguel ‘boarding pass,’ redeemable for a complimentary ice-cold San Miguel pint at Pergola on the Wharf.

The experience is part of San Miguel’s wider Spanish Summer, No Matter When campaign, which positions spontaneity and openness as key to unlocking life’s richest moments, encouraging people to bring the vibrant spirit of a Spanish summer into everyday life. It is inspired by the insight* that the nation is craving moments of escapism in daily routines, with nearly two thirds (62%) wishing they could feel more carefree and expressive in everyday life. As the number one Spanish beer in UK retail**, San Miguel aims to show that the holiday feeling isn’t defined by weather, destination, or a boarding pass – it’s a mindset of spontaneity and letting go.