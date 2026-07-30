Severn Trent taps into gorpcore for youth focused Wild Brushing campaign

At the heart of the campaign are Wild Brushing Kits, built around a simple insight: you don't need running water to brush your teeth. Presented in a gorpcore-inspired metal tin, and designed to be seen and shared, not just used, each kit contains a sustainable toothbrush alongside three small vials of water, demonstrating that just 20ml is all you need to brush your teeth.

Designed to feel like a limited-edition streetwear drop, a limited run of 900 kits has been created to live naturally within youth culture, creator content and digital spaces.

Launching at Y Not Festival in Derbyshire and supported by influencer partnerships across Instagram and TikTok, the campaign encourages young people to adopt Wild Brushing; at festivals and campsites, using only the water they need rather than leaving the tap running. It uses authentic, experiential storytelling rather than traditional corporate messaging to inspire behaviour change.

The campaign embraces the highly curated gorpcore aesthetic, blending outdoor utility fashion with sustainability to create an experience that feels culturally relevant to its audience. Campaign imagery was shot by lifestyle and fashion photographer Annie Feng, the physical kits feature distinctive brand colours developed specifically to appeal to younger consumers and position them as the ultimate summer festival accessory.

By meeting young people in the spaces and communities they already engage with, Severn Trent aims to show that water saving can be both practical and culturally relevant.

Tamsin Morgan, Head of Communications at Severn Trent, said: "Wild Brushing is built on a simple idea – you don’t need to leave the tap running while you brush your teeth. By making small changes today, a generation of young people can help save billions of litres of water and protect a resource we all rely on. As climate change puts increasing pressure on water supplies, we hope that young people across the Midlands will lead the way and show how everyday actions can create lasting change.”

Marcus Peffers, Executive Chair at M+C Saatchi Group UK, said: "Too often, sustainability campaigns assume the message alone will change behaviour. Cultural Power is about giving important messages a place in culture by connecting them to the stories, behaviours and references people already care about. Wild Brushing takes its cues from the worlds young people already want to be part of. By tapping into festival culture, creator content and the gorpcore aesthetic, Severn Trent has shown that environmental messages don't have to feel worthy to be effective.”

Guy Bradbury, Chief Creative Officer at M+C Saatchi UK, added: "Our idea began with a simple truth: you don't need a running tap to brush your teeth. The real challenge wasn't proving that - it was getting teenagers to care. So instead of sounding like a water company telling them what to do, we created something they'd genuinely want to own: a festival-ready kit designed to be carried, shared, and shown off. Because when sustainability becomes part of their culture - not another lecture - the message has a chance to last, and become second nature.”

Billie Gurr and Tom Lander, Senior Creatives at M+C Saatchi UK, concluded: “You've never felt more uncool than trying to figure out the inner workings of a 13 to 19-year-old. So, when Severn Trent asked us to get them to stop wasting water, we knew we had a real task on our hands. This audience is at the edge of culture and allergic to being told what to do. So instead, we made them something they'd actually use, with a punchy piece of language to help curb their behaviour. Wild Brushing is a gorpcore-inspired way to make water saving weirdly cool. We’re not just giving them a new way to do it, we’re giving them a reason to show it off.”

CREDITS

Client: Severn Trent

Head of Communications: Tamsin Morgan Brand & Campaign Lead: Jennifer Brookes

Communications Planning & Insights Lead: Daisy Powell Marketing & Campaign Manager: Harriet Simpson Digital & Social Media Manager: Emma Jarvis

Agency: M+C Saatchi

Chief Creative Officer: Guy Bradbury

Creative Director: Richard Morgan

Senior Creatives: Billie Gurr + Tom Lander

Senior Account Director – Emma Lowrey

Producer – Matt O’Neill

Photographer: Annie Feng

Production Company: ROLO Productions

Media agency: ROM

Business Director: Alex Brown

Comms Planning Senior Manager: Dionne McComish

Account Director: William Challoner

Kit Manufacturer

Producer: Dave Marrable @ The Hub London