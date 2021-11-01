Multi-sensory OOH campaign by E.ON Next promotes ‘positive energy'

The 'Positivity Boxes' will feature 360-degree interior wraps, designed by the in-house creative team at E.ON Next, covering the walls and surrounding lift areas with red E.ON Next posters to promote the launch.

Motion sensor scent shower dispensers will mist the air around the lifts with the scents of bergamot, orange and lavender. To further entice this feeling of positivity, soothing sounds will be playing with a voiceover to drive a positive message telling shoppers to “breathe in and breathe out” and visualise saving our beautiful planet with cleaner energy.

Patricia Synephias, brand & marketing manager at E.ON Next, said: “We are excited to do something that challenges people's relationship with energy. Our brand is built on the belief that climate action needs to be enjoyed, else it won't last. So the thought of making this positivity tangible to people really fits with our times.”

Ben Millar, business director at Starcom, added: “Want to encourage people to pay attention to energy in a positive way? Stimulate the senses! With this campaign, we wanted to get consumers thinking more actively about their energy, something they might not see and think of every day, by putting it right in front of them in an unmissable way.”

The campaign will run in partnership with Limited Space from Monday 1st November to Sunday 14th November.