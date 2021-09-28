Mexican snack Takis launches in UK with tongue-in-cheek campaign
The Publicis.Poke creative irreverently pokes fun at UK's health guidelines
28 September 2021
'Don’t Eat Takis!' is the first UK campaign for spicy Mexican tortilla brand Takis and pokes fun at the nation's increasing obsession with eating healthily.
Created by Publicis.Poke, the creative involved a projection on the Houses of Parliament, as well as digital OOH across the city in locations including Victoria Park, Brick Lane, Blackfriars and Shoreditch High Street.
The various executions proclaim bold statements telling consumers to avoid the product entirely: playfully stating how Takis are ‘none of your five a day’.
Maria Eugenia de la Fuente Favela, global marketing manager, Takis, said: “We’ve enjoyed seeing the debate over our heat levels in the US, and, in bringing them to the UK, couldn’t resist having a bit of fun at the same time. We would like to thank all our haters for delivering the incredibly important message that… not everyone can handle the heat of Takis. So best not to eat them at all. We’re grateful to Publicis•Poke for helping us get that message out, and all the way to the walls of Westminster to boot.”
Piggybacking on the fact that it is a brand that has traditionally divided public opinion, as part of the UK launch Takis has taken its ‘listen to the haters’ approach one step further, featuring customers' responses and reactions to the fiery snacks across additional OOH sites in London, including tweets such as “I’m never ever ever ever ever eating Takis again” and “my mouth is on fiiiiiiirrreeeeee”.
Dave Monk, executive creative director, Publicis•Poke added: “Sometimes when the rules change and regulations dictate, you just have to go with the flow. Don’t Eat Takis is a playful, tongue in cheek twist on the current hot topic on everyone’s snacking lips. It might also be the first ever projection on the Houses of Parliament to come out in support of a government.”
As part of the wider launch campaign, Takis will be partnering with Snapchat to create Snap ads, as well as TikTok and a media partnership with LADbible.
