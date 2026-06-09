DailyPay Highlights How Payday Is Stuck In The Past With A Time-Travel Icon

At the centre of the campaign is a new advertisement narrated by Back to the Future legend Christopher Lloyd, whose iconic connection to time travel underscores the campaign's central message: the future has arrived everywhere except payday.

The campaign comes as employee expectations continue to evolve and financial flexibility becomes an increasingly important part of the workplace experience. As employers look for meaningful ways to support financial wellness, improve retention, and meet workers where they are, On-Demand Pay is increasingly being recognized as a valuable workplace benefit. DailyPay ranked as the top adopted financial wellness employee benefit in a recent survey of employers who offer DailyPay.

"People can get almost anything on demand today, except the pay they've already earned," said Caitlin Allen, Chief Brand & Communications Officer at DailyPay. "That disconnect no longer makes sense. The world has moved to real time, but the way people get paid has not evolved. It's time for the system to catch up."

"I've spent a lot of my career talking about the past and the future," said Christopher Lloyd. "So when DailyPay asked why people in 2026 are still getting paid like it's 1938, the same year I was born, I thought that was a pretty good question. This campaign shines a light on a system people have accepted for generations and asks whether it's finally time for something better."

The campaign uses humor and time travel to highlight a simple contradiction: people can access nearly everything in real time except their pay.

The refreshed brand platform will launch across connected tv, paid social, YouTube, LinkedIn, Reddit, Spotify, digital video and out-of-home beginning June 8.