DailyPay Highlights How Payday Is Stuck In The Past With A Time-Travel Icon
The campaign, created by Edelman, uses the voice of Back to the Future legend Christopher Lloyd to prove that it's time for the system to catch up
09 June 2026
You can order groceries, stream a movie, hail a ride and transfer money in seconds. Yet millions of workers still wait days, or more often weeks, to access pay they've already earned.
Today, DailyPay, the leader in On-Demand Pay, launched "The Future of Pay," a campaign challenging one of the most overlooked realities of modern work: while nearly every aspect of life operates in real time, pay still follows a schedule that was established in the late 1930s.
Created in partnership with Edelman, DailyPay is leaning on humor, nostalgia and a recognizable cultural figure to connect with audiences about financial wellness. The campaign challenges the status quo of traditional payroll systems and underscores DailyPay's belief that employees should have access to the pay they've already earned when they need it. In a crowded fintech landscape, DailyPay is showing that sparking a conversation around the problem can be more powerful than marketing the solution.
At the centre of the campaign is a new advertisement narrated by Back to the Future legend Christopher Lloyd, whose iconic connection to time travel underscores the campaign's central message: the future has arrived everywhere except payday.
The campaign comes as employee expectations continue to evolve and financial flexibility becomes an increasingly important part of the workplace experience. As employers look for meaningful ways to support financial wellness, improve retention, and meet workers where they are, On-Demand Pay is increasingly being recognized as a valuable workplace benefit. DailyPay ranked as the top adopted financial wellness employee benefit in a recent survey of employers who offer DailyPay.
"People can get almost anything on demand today, except the pay they've already earned," said Caitlin Allen, Chief Brand & Communications Officer at DailyPay. "That disconnect no longer makes sense. The world has moved to real time, but the way people get paid has not evolved. It's time for the system to catch up."
"I've spent a lot of my career talking about the past and the future," said Christopher Lloyd. "So when DailyPay asked why people in 2026 are still getting paid like it's 1938, the same year I was born, I thought that was a pretty good question. This campaign shines a light on a system people have accepted for generations and asks whether it's finally time for something better."
The campaign uses humor and time travel to highlight a simple contradiction: people can access nearly everything in real time except their pay.
The refreshed brand platform will launch across connected tv, paid social, YouTube, LinkedIn, Reddit, Spotify, digital video and out-of-home beginning June 8.