Lime Bikes Reveals Its Own Take on Promo Codes

Created by The Or, ‘Promise Codes’ is built around a simple insight: people are more likely to remember and follow through on commitments when they physically write them down. Rather than relying on traditional safety messaging, the campaign uses humour and rewards to educate and encourage riders to cycle safely, instead of making them feel “talked at”, with Promise Codes such as: “I promise to politely share the roads like I share assorted picky bits in the park” and “I promise to ride under the influence of whimsical summer vibes only.”

Guerilla style stickers in Lime bike baskets, as well as influencer and creator partnerships, will also help distribute unique codes to riders across the UK.

Ellie Bird, Senior Communications & Brand Manager at Lime said: “As a key player in the UK cycling community, we know we have a responsibility to promote safe cycling behaviour on the roads. ‘Promise Codes’ was created to educate riders on safety in a more human and culturally relevant way than traditional messaging. We hope people connect with these messages, and that it helps to encourage positive riding habits, which can ultimately help make city cycling safer for everyone.”

Paulo Salomao from The Or said: “Promo codes felt like an untapped creative opportunity, unlocking rewards, but the codes themselves are typically uninspiring. Why can’t they be entertaining to read and redeem? And if they also encourage people to think more carefully about how they cycle, it's a win-win.”

Media has been handled by Stitchy.