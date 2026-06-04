tombola and Breast Cancer Now Push Regular Checks With Olivia's House

Daniel Copley, Community Expert at tombola, comments: “At tombola, everything we do is about bringing people together, so our work with That Lot - part of the Weber Shandwick Collective - is focused on putting us right at the heart of culture and conversation. From day one of our partnership with Breast Cancer Now, That Lot has helped us build something truly meaningful, rooted in a powerful truth: half of the tombola community has been impacted by breast cancer.

"Together, we’ve created campaigns that feel relevant and in culture. This summer, we’re shining a light on the power of friendship, encouraging women to check in with each other to check their breasts. It’s why collaborating with Olivia’s House and Nadine Coyle, who bring real, lived experiences, has been so important in telling this story in an honest and relatable way.

"Everything we do is to reach people where they are, blending earned PR and social to spark conversations and connect communities. That sense of community is what tombola is all about, and you’ll see our latest campaign with Breast Cancer Now coming to life across all channels in the coming days!"

Hannah Brotherton, Head of Brand at tombola, commented: “We partnered with Breast Cancer Now after learning that breast cancer has affected half of our players. Community is at the heart of everything we do, and we knew we could use the strength of our platform and thousands of players to make a difference. tombola’s community is built on people chatting and checking in with each other every day, making it the perfect place to start these conversations. Having raised over £500k already, we’re going even further this year with a simple but powerful message: check in with your friends and encourage regular breast checks, because together we can save lives. Olivia’s House and Nadine Coyle give us an incredible opportunity to reach millions of women across the nation with this message.”

Claire Rowney, Chief Executive at Breast Cancer Now said: "With 1 in 7 women in the UK developing breast cancer in their lifetime5, it’s alarming that almost half (45%) of UK women still don’t check their breasts regularly. Our partnership with tombola, including our joint takeover of the Olivia's House podcast, are playing an incredible part in getting our ‘Touch Look Check’ breast health messaging out there far and wide. This is so important as we know that almost two thirds of breast cancers are found by breast checking, and when it’s found early treatment is much more likely to be successful. Checking your breasts can save your life. It's as simple as: touch your breasts or chest, look for changes and check anything new or unusual with a GP. So, it’s vital that everyone gets into the habit of checking their breasts regularly and encourages their friends to check today too. At Breast Cancer Now, we have a bold vision, that by 2050, everyone with breast cancer will live and live well and thanks to the incredible support of tombola and the tombola community, we are driving progress to make change happen now."

The tombola and Breast Cancer Now partnership launched in 2025 with the ambitious goal of sharing life-saving information with 1,000,000 people and raising £1,000,000. Kickstarted by a £250,000 donation from tombola, the partnership has already passed the £500,000 milestone. Funds are raised through various initiatives such as live tombola bingo games where the community comes together, with at least £30,000 donated per game. tombola’s next fundraising games will take place on 29th June.

For guidance from Breast Cancer Now on checking breasts and to take part in tombola’s Breast Cancer Now live fundraising games, please visit: https://www.tombola.co.uk/breast-cancer-now