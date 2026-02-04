'Ireland Goes Beyond' Proclaims Global Tourism Campaign

This revealed a distinctive truth about the destination: what truly sets Ireland apart isn't just a list of attractions, but an inherent "spirit of generosity" that resonates with every visitor. This spirit is felt throughout the island: the warmth and charm of its people, its calm, inviting wide-open natural spaces, and a vibrant culture of music, food and art that actively encourages you to take part, not just observe. Every aspect of visiting Ireland feels like a generous invitation.

The core insight for the campaign is that while most holidays leave visitors feeling like a tourist on the periphery, Ireland truly invites you in. It’s not just a place you visit, but somewhere you’re made to feel truly part of, from the place to the people and the culture. The campaign platform, "the island that goes beyond," is designed to bottle this unique spirit of generosity and motivate holidaymakers around the world to visit.

The hero film playfully illustrates the island’s intrinsic generosity through the story of Paul, a local man determined to return a lost hat to visitors. This simple act of kindness escalates into an unexpected pursuit, taking viewers on a journey across Ireland's stunning landscapes, rich culture, and unique experiences. As the visitors venture deeper into Ireland, Paul’s epic effort becomes symbolic of the island that goes beyond. This is supported by a suite of social films that bring to life different examples of the generosity of the people, culture, and scenery across the island.

Aidan Power, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Marketing, said: “We know that visitors to the island of Ireland are motivated by our stunning scenery, deep history and rich culture. Uniquely, our people and our welcome add to this, by welcoming our visitors in. The island of Ireland is a place of connection and we’re proud to share some of that in our new campaign.”

Helen Rhodes, Chief Creative Officer at Grey London, adds: “Unfolding like a small film, a simple act of kindness becomes a cinematic celebration of Ireland’s warmth, humour and spirit. We wanted to reflect the uniquely human character of the island, and it was a genuine honour to create a story that celebrates what makes travelling in Ireland so memorable.”

The "Ireland Goes Beyond" campaign is being rolled out globally across various channels, forming a central pillar of Tourism Ireland’s wider marketing strategy for 2026 to promote the island overseas.