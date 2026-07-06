Tui's Marella Cruises Celebrates Real-Life Adventures

Tori McCrindle, Senior Marketing Manager at Marella Cruises, says: “Travel advertising has a habit of smoothing the edges off life, but ‘Your Next Story’ does the opposite. It shows that the best holidays aren’t perfect, they’re personal, the moments you laugh about later.

That’s reflected in the Marella Cruises experience, from West End style entertainment and all-inclusive as standard to a seamless end to end service that lets customers focus on making those memories.

We also wanted to reflect an audience that doesn’t always see themselves on screen, people who aren’t winding down but just getting going.”

The campaign will go live on the 6th July 2026 and will be shown across broadcast channels: ITV, Channel 4, STV and Sky. The campaign was created by Marella Cruises with the help of creative partners, Leo UK, production agency, Brace Productions London, with media planned and bought by EssenceMediacom.

Credits

Marella Cruises:

HEAD OF MARKETING: Lucy Lynam

SENIOR MARKETING MANAGER: Tori McCrindle

MARKETING MANAGER: Emma Hayes

CUSTOMER MARKETING SPECIALIST: Emily Morais

TUI:

PHOTOGRAPHY AND VIDEO PRODUCER: Josh Gibson

MUSIC: Oh La La - The Faces

PRODUCATION AGENCY: Brace Production

PRODUCER: Kara Lockett

DIRECTOR: Stefan Stuckert

LINE PRODUCER: Laura Wheeler

1ST ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: Louise Wodehouse Easton

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Damain Daniel

EDITOR: Matt Hall

GAFFER: Kevin Gardner

SPARK: James Knight

SPARK: Jeff Celis

DIT & CAM ASSIST: Ken Mizutani

FOCUS PULLER: Jonathan Boyd

DRONE CINEMATOGRAPHER: Filipe Madeira

DRONE ASSISTANT: Brandon Rotheram

CASTING DIRECTOR: Nicky Bligh

CAMERA TRAINEE: Leo McCormack

SOUND RECORDIST: Sara Lima

STYLIST: Noella Mingo

COSTUME TRAINEE: Maya Mestari-Bull

HAIR & MAKE-UP: Louise Blake

HAIR & MAKE-UP: Kit Hall

HAIR & MAKE-UP TRAINEE: Sophie Hutchison

PRODUCTION RUNNER: Isaac Spencer

PRODUCTION RUNNER: Art Jones

HERO CAST: Jayne McKenna

HERO CAST: Dominic Greensmith

CAST: Alexander Newland

CAST: Joanne Heywood

CAST: Menyee Lai

EXTRA: Luca Wheeler

EXTRA: Olive Fellsted

EXTRA: Miles Du’on

EXTRA: Bernhard Kelly

EXTRA: Colleen Leo Kelly

EXTRA: Gladys San Juan

EXTRA: Susannah Hutchison

EXTRA: Jim Hutchison

EXTRA: Bailey Gnekrile

EXTRA: Lucian Hodgson

EXTRA: Laura Foster

EXTRA: Peter Noorland

EXTRA: Thao Lee

GRADE: Dan Coles @ UNIT TV

AUDIO & VFX: Lucky Cat