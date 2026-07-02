Morrisons Serves Up Grand Slam Doughnut Work for Wimbledon
The supermarket’s OOH campaign is by Leo UK
02 July 2026
Morrisons is celebrating the Wimbledon Tennis Championships with the launch of its bespoke Grand Slam Doughnut, filled with British strawberries and cream and freshly prepared in store by Morrisons Market Street bakers.
Created by Leo UK, the campaign shines a spotlight on the craft, speed and skill of Morrisons bakers, using the cultural moment of Wimbledon to dial up the supermarket’s quality credentials and get people talking through non-traditional channels.
The OOH campaign plays on the “perfect serve”, showing the Grand Slam Doughnut served into the sky by a Morrisons Market Street master baker with the confidence of a Centre Court champion. The line reads, “Our bakers have mastered the perfect serve.”
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Additionally, OOH ad vans will also take the campaign directly to Wimbledon, driving near the grounds, with copy reacting to the matches, players and tournament moments in real time.
The campaign will also come to life through The Bakers Championships, a live activation outside Morrisons in Wimbledon Piazza on 7 July. Wimbledon fans will be invited to go head-to-head with Morrisons bakery experts in a high-pressure strawberries and cream doughnut time trial, racing to fill the perfect doughnut before the clock runs out.
Overseeing the action will be The Baker Umpire, elevated in an umpire’s chair and delivering verdicts on each creation. Any member of the public who beats the baker will win a £20 Morrisons voucher and everyone taking part will get to keep their own self-made Grand Slam Doughnut.
Kimberley Gill, creative director, Leo UK, said: “Behold The Grand Slam Doughnut, a strawberries and cream dream, invented by Morrisons very own bakers. And those Bakers are on their way to Wimbledon, piping bag in hand, for The Baker Championships.”
Beverley Lumb, Advertising, Social, Digital and POS Director at Morrisons, said: “Nothing says a proper British summer quite like Wimbledon, strawberries and cream, and a delicious bakery treat. Our very own bakers freshly prepare these doughnuts in store every day using fresh cream and strawberries, making them the perfect summer indulgence for customers. We can’t wait for Wimbledon fans to get their hands on them”
The campaign will run in Wimbledon and across London. Leo UK was responsible for creative, social content was captured by Fabric, while media planning and buying was by Zenith UK.
Credits:
Campaign title: Wimbledon
Client: Morrisons
Advertising agency: Leo UK
Chief Creative Officer: Mark Elwood
Executive Creative Director: Andy Long
Creative Directors: Kimberley Gill & Emily Drake
Creative Team: Ellie Harrison & Holly Prosser
Designers: Rupert Knowlden & Edie Paskin
Planner: Max Wintle
Business Lead: Sophie Garrett
Account Team: Gabriella Watts & Phoebe Hart
Agency Producers: Maud Watters & Anna Matyasovszki
Media Buying Agency: Zenith
Media Planners: Arran Byers & Alex Sayliss
Social: Fabric