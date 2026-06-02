Postcode Lottery and Strava Turn Exercise into Charity

“Crowns for Causes” invites users to complete different monthly Strava challenges across June, July and August. The first 30,000 participants unlock £50 for charity with each completed challenge. Thereafter, people get to nominate a charity for a £100k bonus with the collective goal of unlocking £5 million for good causes. One of five partners can be selected to receive each donation: Hospice UK, Mind, Guide Dogs, Royal British Legion and Cancer Research UK.

At the centre of the campaign is the creation of bespoke Postcode Lottery “Crowns” on Strava, the platform’s iconic achievement mechanic awarded for topping segment leaderboards.

The campaign celebrates exercise participation and the good movement can do for both personal wellbeing and wider communities, while driving greater awareness of the charities supported by the campaign. Any movement can count towards the challenges, with the initiative designed to appeal to everyone, regardless of their fitness levels or abilities.

A national campaign supporting the launch begins today, with creative led by Leo UK, and media planning and buying handled by the7stars in partnership with the Postcode Lottery’s in-house media investment team. Built around social, radio and influencer activity, the campaign targets audiences with an interest in running, fitness and wellbeing. Mental health advocates and creators including Davina McCall and Joe Wicks will support the push.

Anna Russell, Head of Marketing at Postcode Lottery said: “Crowns for Causes is about celebrating movement and the positive impact it can have. We know millions of people already get active in ways that work for them, whether that’s walking, running or exercising as part of everyday life. Together with Strava, we’re creating a simple way for that movement to support good causes too. It’s a powerful opportunity to bring greater visibility to these incredible charities, while creating a campaign that feels genuinely native to how people already engage with fitness, wellbeing and community.”

Hayley Power, Creative Director at Leo UK, added: “"Running and charities often go hand in hand, but what makes this campaign unique is that it enables Strava users to unlock millions of pounds in charity funding simply by doing what they already do, in their postcodes and beyond.

The campaign not only shines a light on the incredible level of charity funding Postcode Lottery players unlock every year, but also gives Strava users the power to choose where the money goes.”