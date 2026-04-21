McDonald’s Urges Fans To Break Routine With McCrispy

OOH executions bring the idea of betrayal into the real world through nationwide placements and flyposting special builds, which tell the nation to betray their go-to with oversized typography and simple product shots reinforcing the act of switching allegiance.

The campaign also features a hero event at Fnatic HQ in Dalston. Designed as a celebration of McCrispy fandom, the event invites creators, media and fans to experience the new range firsthand, on the condition that their plus-one is willing to betray their usual order. Featuring a McFleet food truck serving the new McCrispy range and a content-led programme built for social, the event is designed to fuel further conversation and demonstrate why the McCrispy deserves to become the nation’s new go-to.

The campaign is also supported by a nationwide CRM rollout and in-restaurant activity, ensuring the experience of “betrayal” continues through to the point of purchase, nudging customers to reconsider their usual order in real time.

Running for seven weeks, the campaign marks the start of a longer-term platform for the McCrispy, as McDonald’s looks to redefine its role in the chicken category.

‘McCrispy. Betray Your Go-To. is a collaboration by McDonald’s agency partners: creative was handled by Leo UK, while the VI and new brand world was created by Leo’s in-house design studio, PopDesign. Media planning and buying was managed by OMD. PR, event and influencer management was handled by Red Consultancy. CRM was handled by TMW, in-restaurant and POP Communications were handled by Linney.

James Hodson, creative director, Leo UK added: “Everyone has a go-to order. Whatever it is, it’s with you for life. “Betray your go-to” is all jolting people out of their autopilot to consider the McCrispy. The campaign takes a universal truth and challenges it in a playfully rebellious way, just as creativity should.”