McDonald’s Urges Fans To Break Routine With McCrispy
The campaign by Leo UK challenges customers to 'Betray Your Go-To' and puts its sandwich in the spotlight as the new favourite
21 April 2026
McDonald’s is putting its chicken credentials centre stage with a new campaign by Leo UK, encouraging fans to ditch their usual order and betray their go-to for the McCrispy.
Launching from 20th April across the UK and Ireland, ‘McCrispy. Betray Your Go-To.’ is a fully integrated campaign spanning TV, social, OOH, radio, CRM and influencer partnerships, designed to challenge one of the brand’s biggest behavioural truths, that once people find their order, they rarely change it.
Despite being one of the UK’s biggest sellers of chicken, McDonald’s isn’t always top of mind for chicken. This campaign aims to change that, starting with its premium offering, the McCrispy, and an expanded range including the Spicy McCrispy and Cheese and Bacon McCrispy.
The campaign, led by Leo’s creative directors James Hodson and Jason Keet, dramatises the act of betrayal to shake people out of autopilot and position the McCrispy as so irresistible, it can convince people to turn their backs on their usual order.
At the heart of the campaign are a series of films directed by GRAMDMAS that bring this inner conflict to life, launching from 21st April, with food-led AV following from 4th May. In the two spots, a fan face an inner struggle when tempted to change their order. Across each execution, their inner battle is interrupted mid-flow by the disruptive crunch of the McCrispy, signaling the final decision in favour of McCrispy.
The campaign extends beyond traditional formats into culture, with a social-first layer built around creator-led microdramas launching from May. Designed as episodic, snackable content, the series fuels cultural conversation while positioning the McCrispy as the nation’s new “go-to.”
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OOH executions bring the idea of betrayal into the real world through nationwide placements and flyposting special builds, which tell the nation to betray their go-to with oversized typography and simple product shots reinforcing the act of switching allegiance.
The campaign also features a hero event at Fnatic HQ in Dalston. Designed as a celebration of McCrispy fandom, the event invites creators, media and fans to experience the new range firsthand, on the condition that their plus-one is willing to betray their usual order. Featuring a McFleet food truck serving the new McCrispy range and a content-led programme built for social, the event is designed to fuel further conversation and demonstrate why the McCrispy deserves to become the nation’s new go-to.
The campaign is also supported by a nationwide CRM rollout and in-restaurant activity, ensuring the experience of “betrayal” continues through to the point of purchase, nudging customers to reconsider their usual order in real time.
Running for seven weeks, the campaign marks the start of a longer-term platform for the McCrispy, as McDonald’s looks to redefine its role in the chicken category.
‘McCrispy. Betray Your Go-To. is a collaboration by McDonald’s agency partners: creative was handled by Leo UK, while the VI and new brand world was created by Leo’s in-house design studio, PopDesign. Media planning and buying was managed by OMD. PR, event and influencer management was handled by Red Consultancy. CRM was handled by TMW, in-restaurant and POP Communications were handled by Linney.
James Hodson, creative director, Leo UK added: “Everyone has a go-to order. Whatever it is, it’s with you for life. “Betray your go-to” is all jolting people out of their autopilot to consider the McCrispy. The campaign takes a universal truth and challenges it in a playfully rebellious way, just as creativity should.”
CREDITS
Client: McDonald’s
Marketing Director: Hannah Pain
Marketing Manager: Emma O’Neill
Senior Brand Manager: Amber Myers
Campaign Assistant: Amelia Haywood
Creative Agency: Leo UK
CCO: Mark Elwood
ECD: Andrew Long
CDs: James Hodson & Jason Keet
Senior Creatives: Holly Henderson & Georgia Horrocks
Head of Strategy: Joe Beveridge
Senior Strategist: Annie Lim
Business Director: Bella Bertolotti
Account Director: Lauren Murphy
Senior Account Manager: Chloe Veal
Account Executive: Elizabeth Makinde
Senior Project Manager: Adrienne Broadhead
Head of Production: Anna Cartwright
Food AV Producer: Kinga Lily
Studio Director: Ricky Pettiford and Ethan Lynton
Design Director: Harry Ingrams
Lead Motion Designer: Laura Franx
AV Production:
Brand AV
Directors: GRANDMAS
Producer: Kishan Patel
Exec Producer: Darapen Vongsa-Nga
Production Manager: Ria Hanish-Oakes
Production Assistants: Louis Jones, Dara Phillips
DOP: Nico Poulsson
1st AD: Julian Higgs
Production Designer: Mikey Hollywood
Costume Designer: Katie McGoldrick
Hair & Makeup: Phoebe Llewellyn
Gaffer: Craig Davis
Sound: Stephen Hodge
Food AV
Still Production:
Food AV Production
Director: Scott Grummett
Exec Producer: Clare Timms
Production Manager: Lilly Nesbitt
DOP: Tim Green
1st AD: Rob Thorpe
Production Designer: Ashleigh Latter
Food Stylist: Elaine Ngan
Assistant Food stylist: Michaella Collins
Gaffer: Steve Finberg
Editor: Adam Rudd
Post Production Food:
VFX Studio: Harbor Picture Company
Colourist: Karol Cybulski
VFX Supervisor(s):
VFX Artist(s):
VFX Producer(s): Sarah Maerz
VFX Production Coordinator(s):
Media: OMD
PR & Influencer: Red Consultancy
CRM: TMW
POP & In-restaurant: Linney
Sound:
Sound House: Harbor Picture Company
Sound Design and Mix: George Castle, Tom Keats
Audio Producer: Phoebe Baltazar
Post Production:
VFX Studio: Black Kite Studios
Colourist: George Kyriacou
VFX Supervisor(s): James Belch & Ian Baxter
VFX Artist(s): Adam Walker, Antoine Declaud, Carlos Nieto, David Loh, Emily Govinden, George Brunt, Laurence Lavoie, Martin Villert, Rémy Herissé, Sandra Guarda, Sith Khay, Sophie Langton,Tom Cowlishaw
VFX Senior Producer(s):Hannah Jarrod
VFX Production Coordinator(s):Leanne Gillett Finglas