Postcode Lottery Captures Real Moments Of Winning

The campaign focuses on the anticipation and 'afterglow' of winning, as much as the celebration itself, expanding the brand’s storytelling to show the emotional journey from the first phone call to the moment the cheque is opened.

The approach reflects the brand’s long-standing model of visiting winners in person, with ambassadors arriving at their door to deliver prizes. The films are set to a remixed version of Paul McCartney’s “Let ’Em In”, a distinctive brand asset, with a new folk arrangement to fit the more authentic storytelling.

The campaign runs across TV, out of home, radio and social, with media planning and buying handled by the7stars in partnership with the Postcode Lottery’s in-house investment team. The OOH creative uses photography by David Boni to capture candid, observational moments from winners’ experiences.

Mark Harrison, head of creative at Postcode Lottery, said the brand saw an opportunity to develop its core winners creative into something “more grounded, real and emotionally engaging”.

He added: “We’ve always used real winners, but this platform allows us to go further, capturing not just the win itself but everything around it. It’s not staged or scripted. We simply capture those unfiltered moments in a way that feels genuine and relatable.”

The campaign also marks the first work from Leo UK for the brand, working as a creative and strategic partner on this project, with further activity set to follow across the year. The campaign is designed to evolve over time, with new stories introduced each month as more players win. Future executions will also revisit previous winners to show how their lives have changed following their win.

Hayley Power, Creative Director at Leo UK, said: “There’s something incredibly powerful about capturing real anticipation. The point just before everything changes is often more emotional than the reveal itself. We wanted to slow that down and let people feel it. In a world where so much advertising is polished or artificial, this is about real lives, real homes and genuine reactions. That honesty is what makes it distinctive.”

The campaign also introduces a rebrand across five markets as part of a digital-first evolution. From today, the organisation will operate under the name Postcode Lottery in all territories, including the UK, where it has previously known as People’s Postcode Lottery.

The new identity, developed by the group’s in-house creative team, features two interlocking shapes representing “People and Planet”. It reflects the organisation’s core purpose of bringing neighbours and communities together to win collectively while raising funds for positive social and environmental impact.

The move aligns the brand across the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany and Norway, where the format now counts 15 million players and raises more than €1bn annually for charity.

Anna Russell, head of marketing at Postcode Lottery, said: “The campaign builds on what has always made the brand distinctive, the warmth and resonance of showing real people and genuine moments of joy.

“The same applies to our branding, and we chose to launch it all together because it signals a new era - a refreshed approach for a brand built on enriching lives.”

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Winner’s Story

BRAND: Postcode Lottery

HEAD OF CREATIVE: Mark Harrison

HEAD OF MARKETING: Anna Russell

GROUP DIRECTOR OF MEDIA: Dave Singleton

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo UK

CCO: Mark Elwood

ECD: Andrew Long

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Hayley Power

CREATIVES: Matt Adams & Will Butler

PLANNING PARTNER: Amelia Redding

BUSINESS LEAD: Charlotte Coughlan

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Lorna Fernie

AGENCY PRODUCER: Georgia Morris

MEDIA AGENCY: the7stars

MEDIA PLANNER: Lauren Fishwick

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Rogue

DIRECTOR: Jake Mavity

EXEC PRODUCER: Kate Taylor

SHOOT PRODUCER: Fred Bonham Carter

DoP: Thom Neal

EDIT HOUSE: Ten Three

EDITOR: Garry Forrester / Ella Oliver

EDIT ASSISTANT: Elyse Raphael / Alice Payne

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite

COLOURIST: Richard Fearon

SENIOR PRODUCER: Hazel Gibson

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Sine

SOUND DESIGN & MIX: Frankie Beirne

AUDIO PRODUCER: Beth Tomblin