Postcode Lottery Captures Real Moments Of Winning
'Winner's Story', by Leo UK, marks a rebrand as part of its digital-first evolution
01 April 2026
Postcode Lottery has launched a new campaign centred on real moments, building on its long-standing use of real winners by capturing more of the journey around the win, from anticipation and joy to the life-enhancing doorstep cheque reveal.
Created in collaboration with Leo UK, the campaign marks its first work for the brand and takes a documentary-style approach, following genuine players in the lead-up to and aftermath of their win. The work forms the bedrock of the brand’s always-on activity across the year, anchored by its well-recognised call to action, “Is your door in the draw?”
Shot by Jake Mavity through Rogue Films, the two 30-second films capture multiple real winners' stories, told authentically, in and around their homes, to help viewers put themselves in their shoes.
The campaign focuses on the anticipation and 'afterglow' of winning, as much as the celebration itself, expanding the brand’s storytelling to show the emotional journey from the first phone call to the moment the cheque is opened.
The approach reflects the brand’s long-standing model of visiting winners in person, with ambassadors arriving at their door to deliver prizes. The films are set to a remixed version of Paul McCartney’s “Let ’Em In”, a distinctive brand asset, with a new folk arrangement to fit the more authentic storytelling.
The campaign runs across TV, out of home, radio and social, with media planning and buying handled by the7stars in partnership with the Postcode Lottery’s in-house investment team. The OOH creative uses photography by David Boni to capture candid, observational moments from winners’ experiences.
Mark Harrison, head of creative at Postcode Lottery, said the brand saw an opportunity to develop its core winners creative into something “more grounded, real and emotionally engaging”.
He added: “We’ve always used real winners, but this platform allows us to go further, capturing not just the win itself but everything around it. It’s not staged or scripted. We simply capture those unfiltered moments in a way that feels genuine and relatable.”
The campaign also marks the first work from Leo UK for the brand, working as a creative and strategic partner on this project, with further activity set to follow across the year. The campaign is designed to evolve over time, with new stories introduced each month as more players win. Future executions will also revisit previous winners to show how their lives have changed following their win.
Hayley Power, Creative Director at Leo UK, said: “There’s something incredibly powerful about capturing real anticipation. The point just before everything changes is often more emotional than the reveal itself. We wanted to slow that down and let people feel it. In a world where so much advertising is polished or artificial, this is about real lives, real homes and genuine reactions. That honesty is what makes it distinctive.”
The campaign also introduces a rebrand across five markets as part of a digital-first evolution. From today, the organisation will operate under the name Postcode Lottery in all territories, including the UK, where it has previously known as People’s Postcode Lottery.
The new identity, developed by the group’s in-house creative team, features two interlocking shapes representing “People and Planet”. It reflects the organisation’s core purpose of bringing neighbours and communities together to win collectively while raising funds for positive social and environmental impact.
The move aligns the brand across the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany and Norway, where the format now counts 15 million players and raises more than €1bn annually for charity.
Anna Russell, head of marketing at Postcode Lottery, said: “The campaign builds on what has always made the brand distinctive, the warmth and resonance of showing real people and genuine moments of joy.
“The same applies to our branding, and we chose to launch it all together because it signals a new era - a refreshed approach for a brand built on enriching lives.”
Credits:
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Winner’s Story
BRAND: Postcode Lottery
HEAD OF CREATIVE: Mark Harrison
HEAD OF MARKETING: Anna Russell
GROUP DIRECTOR OF MEDIA: Dave Singleton
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo UK
CCO: Mark Elwood
ECD: Andrew Long
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Hayley Power
CREATIVES: Matt Adams & Will Butler
PLANNING PARTNER: Amelia Redding
BUSINESS LEAD: Charlotte Coughlan
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Lorna Fernie
AGENCY PRODUCER: Georgia Morris
MEDIA AGENCY: the7stars
MEDIA PLANNER: Lauren Fishwick
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Rogue
DIRECTOR: Jake Mavity
EXEC PRODUCER: Kate Taylor
SHOOT PRODUCER: Fred Bonham Carter
DoP: Thom Neal
EDIT HOUSE: Ten Three
EDITOR: Garry Forrester / Ella Oliver
EDIT ASSISTANT: Elyse Raphael / Alice Payne
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite
COLOURIST: Richard Fearon
SENIOR PRODUCER: Hazel Gibson
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Sine
SOUND DESIGN & MIX: Frankie Beirne
AUDIO PRODUCER: Beth Tomblin