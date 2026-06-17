Vodafone Brand Campaign Showcases Its Real-World Impact
'The Nation's Biggest Network', by Leo UK, celebrates its commitment to building the UK’s best network
17 June 2026
Vodafone has unveiled ‘The Nation’s Biggest Network’, its biggest and most ambitious brand campaign to date.
Built on the scale of the VodafoneThree merger — which brings together the combined network of Vodafone and Three to form The Nation’s Network — the campaign positions Vodafone with a clear forward-facing focus: exploring not just what connectivity has delivered, but what it will enable in the future.
Where others look back at the past, Vodafone is focused on what comes next. The campaign demonstrates the brand’s commitment to the nation - framing connectivity not only as the glue that holds people together in the moments that matter, but as a powerful driver of opportunity, ambition and growth across the UK. It also reinforces Vodafone’s belief that its network will continue to unlock even more opportunity for people and communities, brought to life through a creative idea that is upbeat, optimistic and confidently forward‑looking.
A 60-second hero film – created with Leo UK - brings this belief to life, capturing how stronger, more reliable connectivity, delivered by Vodafone’s 5G Standalone (SA) network is opening up extraordinary opportunities. The line, “Opportunity awaits on The Nation’s Biggest Network”, shows the shift from infrastructure to real world impact.
Leaning into relatable humour, the film acts as a window into modern Britain, opening on Eric, a Vodafone engineer, working on a mast in the countryside before moving through a series of character-led moments that reflect how everyday people now work, play, build, stream and live from almost anywhere. Each scene is
designed to show how life is changing as The Nation’s Network brings better connectivity to more places than ever, thanks to the scale unlocked by the merger.
Maria Koutsoudakis, Chief Brand Officer, VodafoneThree, said: “Vodafone has long played an important role in keeping the UK connected, and now, as part of VodafoneThree, we’re building a network designed to give the nation the spark it’s been waiting for with a clear belief in what connectivity can unlock for the UK. ‘The Nation’s Biggest Network’ isn’t just about infrastructure. It’s about opportunity. It’s about backing the ambitions of people, businesses and communities across the country - and doing so with optimism for what comes next.”
The fully integrated campaign will include nationwide OOH, launching on 15 June across key UK landmark sites including London Waterloo, Birmingham Bullring, Manchester One, Edinburgh Central and Portsmouth’s Gunwharf Quays. Digital ads will also be seen across TikTok and Meta. On 17 June, the TVC will premiere on TV with a 60-second placement during England vs Croatia in the World Cup, and across YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime.
On social, creators will share what opportunity means to them on The Nation’s Biggest Network, while radio leans into the campaign’s playful tone through a series of everyday audio scenarios, where people interrupt the voiceover with their own ideas of what a better network could help them do, from launching a business to selling model trains.
The work reinforces Vodafone’s position as operating on the UK’s largest network infrastructure, created through the combination of Vodafone and Three, while spotlighting its long-term commitment to build and strengthen it. This is underpinned by VodafoneThree’s £11bn network investment, a fully funded plan to expand coverage, improve reliability and drive forward the UK’s digital future at scale.
While the campaign looks firmly ahead, it builds on Vodafone’s longstanding heritage in UK connectivity. Since 1984, Vodafone has helped the UK stay connected – from the very first mobile call to the world’s first text message in December 1992.
Mark Elwood, Chief Creative Officer, Leo UK, said: “Networks are usually talked about in numbers, coverage maps and claims. We wanted to make this one feel alive. So, the work shows a Britain full of people doing brilliant, surprising, everyday things because the network is there for them. It’s warm, witty and full of possibility, just like the nation it’s built for.”
Credits:
CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: Mark Elwood
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Charlie Hurst
SENIOR CREATIVE: Chaz Mather
DESIGN DIRECTOR: Jo Miller Crow
DESIGNER: Kiko Wu
PLANNING PARTNER: Scarlett Spence
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Jenika Tanqueray
SENIOR PLANNER: Katie Mulligan
JUNIOR PLANNER: Max Wintle
BUSINESS LEAD: M-L Robinson
ACCOUNT TEAM: Ella Gurdon, Walker Hill, Felicity Anniss, Ottilie Whitbread
AGENCY PRODUCER: Peter Williams
AGENCY ASSISTANT PRODUCER: Sara Gill
SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER: Lucy Randell
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Carat
MEDIA PLANNING: Natalie De Cruz, David Grainger, Jamie Truscott Howell, Laila Casey-Walsh, Rupert Beck, Phoebe Edwards, Kate Burrows
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Smuggler
DIRECTOR: Tom Speers
PRODUCER: Tarquin Glass
PRODUCTION MANAGER: Ellie Sanders Wright
EDIT COMPANY: TenThree
EDIT PRODUCER: Ed Hoadly
EDITOR: Eve Ashwell
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Untold Studios
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Adam Droy
VFX EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Melody Alexander
VFX PRODUCER: Ange Toner
VFX SUPERVISOR: Vanessa duQuesnay
CG SUPERVISOR: Ben Cantor
ONLINE: Nick Sze
COLOURIST: Hannibal Lang
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Sine Audio
Post Production
AUDIO PRODUCER: Aishah Amodu
MUSIC COMPANY: Wake the Town
MUSIC PRODUCER / MUSIC SUPERVISOR: Sam MacNamara