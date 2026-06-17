Vodafone Brand Campaign Showcases Its Real-World Impact

A 60-second hero film – created with Leo UK - brings this belief to life, capturing how stronger, more reliable connectivity, delivered by Vodafone’s 5G Standalone (SA) network is opening up extraordinary opportunities. The line, “Opportunity awaits on The Nation’s Biggest Network”, shows the shift from infrastructure to real world impact.

Leaning into relatable humour, the film acts as a window into modern Britain, opening on Eric, a Vodafone engineer, working on a mast in the countryside before moving through a series of character-led moments that reflect how everyday people now work, play, build, stream and live from almost anywhere. Each scene is

designed to show how life is changing as The Nation’s Network brings better connectivity to more places than ever, thanks to the scale unlocked by the merger.

Maria Koutsoudakis, Chief Brand Officer, VodafoneThree, said: “Vodafone has long played an important role in keeping the UK connected, and now, as part of VodafoneThree, we’re building a network designed to give the nation the spark it’s been waiting for with a clear belief in what connectivity can unlock for the UK. ‘The Nation’s Biggest Network’ isn’t just about infrastructure. It’s about opportunity. It’s about backing the ambitions of people, businesses and communities across the country - and doing so with optimism for what comes next.”

The fully integrated campaign will include nationwide OOH, launching on 15 June across key UK landmark sites including London Waterloo, Birmingham Bullring, Manchester One, Edinburgh Central and Portsmouth’s Gunwharf Quays. Digital ads will also be seen across TikTok and Meta. On 17 June, the TVC will premiere on TV with a 60-second placement during England vs Croatia in the World Cup, and across YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime.

On social, creators will share what opportunity means to them on The Nation’s Biggest Network, while radio leans into the campaign’s playful tone through a series of everyday audio scenarios, where people interrupt the voiceover with their own ideas of what a better network could help them do, from launching a business to selling model trains.

The work reinforces Vodafone’s position as operating on the UK’s largest network infrastructure, created through the combination of Vodafone and Three, while spotlighting its long-term commitment to build and strengthen it. This is underpinned by VodafoneThree’s £11bn network investment, a fully funded plan to expand coverage, improve reliability and drive forward the UK’s digital future at scale.

While the campaign looks firmly ahead, it builds on Vodafone’s longstanding heritage in UK connectivity. Since 1984, Vodafone has helped the UK stay connected – from the very first mobile call to the world’s first text message in December 1992.

Mark Elwood, Chief Creative Officer, Leo UK, said: “Networks are usually talked about in numbers, coverage maps and claims. We wanted to make this one feel alive. So, the work shows a Britain full of people doing brilliant, surprising, everyday things because the network is there for them. It’s warm, witty and full of possibility, just like the nation it’s built for.”

Credits:

CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: Mark Elwood

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Charlie Hurst

SENIOR CREATIVE: Chaz Mather

DESIGN DIRECTOR: Jo Miller Crow

DESIGNER: Kiko Wu

PLANNING PARTNER: Scarlett Spence

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Jenika Tanqueray

SENIOR PLANNER: Katie Mulligan

JUNIOR PLANNER: Max Wintle

BUSINESS LEAD: M-L Robinson

ACCOUNT TEAM: Ella Gurdon, Walker Hill, Felicity Anniss, Ottilie Whitbread

AGENCY PRODUCER: Peter Williams

AGENCY ASSISTANT PRODUCER: Sara Gill

SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER: Lucy Randell

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Carat

MEDIA PLANNING: Natalie De Cruz, David Grainger, Jamie Truscott Howell, Laila Casey-Walsh, Rupert Beck, Phoebe Edwards, Kate Burrows

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Smuggler

DIRECTOR: Tom Speers

PRODUCER: Tarquin Glass

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Ellie Sanders Wright

EDIT COMPANY: TenThree

EDIT PRODUCER: Ed Hoadly

EDITOR: Eve Ashwell

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Untold Studios

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Adam Droy

VFX EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Melody Alexander

VFX PRODUCER: Ange Toner

VFX SUPERVISOR: Vanessa duQuesnay

CG SUPERVISOR: Ben Cantor

ONLINE: Nick Sze

COLOURIST: Hannibal Lang

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Sine Audio

Post Production

AUDIO PRODUCER: Aishah Amodu

MUSIC COMPANY: Wake the Town

MUSIC PRODUCER / MUSIC SUPERVISOR: Sam MacNamara