Vodafone Ireland Reminds Consumers of its Premium Offering
The 'Not Every Network...' campaign has been created by Grey London
24 April 2026
Vodafone Ireland has once again partnered with award-winning agency, Grey London, to deliver the brand’s new integrated campaign “Not Every Network…” - designed to remind Irish consumers that when it comes to mobile connectivity, not all networks are created equal.
Launching across Ireland, the campaign aims to reinforce the value of Vodafone’s premium offering by demonstrating the certainty and reliability the network provides in a crowded market, where price is often positioned as the primary differentiator, despite connectivity being relied on most when it matters.
To bring this idea to life, the campaign will roll out a series of four adverts throughout 2026 and into 2027, each highlighting a distinctive reason to believe that underpins Vodafone’s promise of certainty.
One of the campaign’s creative concepts focuses on Vodafone Ireland’s commitment to simplifying the customer experience and delivering certainty when it matters most. The execution highlights how Vodafone is removing friction from everyday interactions, giving customers confidence they can rely on both their network and their service. It contrasts a father repeatedly asking his child to put on her shoes with Vodafone’s Ask Once customer service initiative, which is designed to resolve issues quickly by ensuring customers don’t have to repeat themselves or chase multiple teams for a solution.
Another of the ads highlights Vodafone’s ability to offer roaming data in 230 countries worldwide, by showing a grandmother sing her newborn grandchild a lullaby from holiday, demonstrating that customers can stay connected wherever they travel. Another draws attention to the company’s 78 retail stores, staffed by knowledgeable experts who provide in-person help and advice when customers need it most, such as playfully teaching a grandparent about emojis.
The work also showcases Vodafone’s dedicated network management team, which proactively uses storm and crowd monitoring technologies to help keep customers connected during challenging weather conditions.
Alongside TV, the campaign will run across out-of-home, radio and social media, sitting under Vodafone’s global “Together We Can” brand platform.
Sam Haynes and John Gibson, Group Creative Directors, Grey London said: “Vodafone doesn’t just offer a better network, it offers something far more powerful: certainty. Because when it matters most, there’s no room for doubt. It has to work. Exactly when we need it to. These spots capture simple, relatable moments where that certainty makes all the difference."
Orla Nagle, Head of Brand, Vodafone Ireland added: “For a decade, our network has been independently recognised as Best in Test — a reflection of the standards we set for ourselves and the responsibility we feel to our customers. But Vodafone’s role goes beyond network performance alone. It is about being there when it matters, earning trust over time, and giving people the confidence to rely on us, knowing that behind the technology is a business committed every day to delivering certainty, care and a consistently exceptional experience. This campaign celebrates those everyday moments made possible through Vodafone’s connectivity and the people who power it”
CREDS LIST
AGENCY: GREY LONDON
CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: HELEN RHODES
CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: TAREK SIOUFI
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER: JAI KOTECHA
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTORS: CHRIS LAPHAM, AARON MCGURK
GROUP CREATIVE DIRECTORS: SAM HAYNES, JOHN GIBSON
CREATIVES: BEN ECCLESTONE, EGAN CARDOSO
HEAD OF PRODUCTION: MAXINE HOSE
SENIOR PRODUCER: TASH BEDFORD
STILLS AND SOCIAL PRODUCER: EDEN HASTINGS
MANAGING PARTNER: AYESHA DATOO
GROUP BUSINESS DIRECTOR: TAMSINE FOGGIN
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: GENEVIEVE JAYASEKERA
ACCOUNT MANAGER: TIM BENSON
STRATEGY PARTNER: FIONA KEYTE
STRATEGY DIRECTOR: ED HAYNE
SENIOR EDITOR: BLAKE DIXON
ARTWORKER: NIGEL MILLER
ARTWORKER: WERNER VAN NIEKERK
PRODUCTION COMPANY: SOMESUCH
FOUNDING PARTNER: SALLY CAMPBELL
FOUNDING PARTNER: TIM NASH
DIRECTOR: CHARLOTTE REGAN
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: DANIELLA MANCA
PRODUCER: TOM GARDNER
DOP: CHRISTOPHER SABOGAL
PRODUCTION DESIGNER: SUSIE CULLEN
PRODUCTION MANAGER: PATCH WADSWORTH
SERVICE PRODUCTION COMPANY: BIG FISH
MD / EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: DARA McCLATCHIE
LINE PRODUCER: GLEN COLLINS
LOCATION MANAGER: DONNACHA BRADY
1ST ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: LIAM SHAW
COSTUME DESIGNER: HELEN KANE
EDIT HOUSE: TEN THREE
OFFLINE EDITOR: OWEN O’SULLIVAN
EDIT HOUSE POST PRODUCER: RACHEL GOODGER
POST PRODUCTION (ONLINE): TIME BASED ARTS
FLAME ARTIST: JASMINE COOPER
ONLINE PRODUCER: MIA SAUNDERS
COLOURIST: SIMONE GRATTAROLA
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: SHELDON GARDNER
SOUND STUDIO: RUNAMOK
SOUND ENGINEER: JONNY PLATT
AUDIO PRODUCER: CAROLINE JEMIRIFO
MUSIC COMPANY: WAKE THE TOWN
MUSIC SUPERVISOR: ALFIE FRANKS
CLIENT
VODAFONE IRELAND
HEAD OF BRAND: ORLA NAGLE
BRAND SENIOR MARKETING MANAGER: NIALL REYNOLDS
BRAND MANAGER: CIARA KENNEDY
BRAND MANAGER: CONOR DISKIN
BRAND MANAGER: OLIVIA FARRELL
RETAIL BRAND MANAGER: DEBORAH MOORE
SOCIAL & DIGITAL STRATEGIST: LILY TOMALA
INSIGHTS MANAGER: LEON BROWNE