Vodafone Ireland Reminds Consumers of its Premium Offering

One of the campaign’s creative concepts focuses on Vodafone Ireland’s commitment to simplifying the customer experience and delivering certainty when it matters most. The execution highlights how Vodafone is removing friction from everyday interactions, giving customers confidence they can rely on both their network and their service. It contrasts a father repeatedly asking his child to put on her shoes with Vodafone’s Ask Once customer service initiative, which is designed to resolve issues quickly by ensuring customers don’t have to repeat themselves or chase multiple teams for a solution.

Another of the ads highlights Vodafone’s ability to offer roaming data in 230 countries worldwide, by showing a grandmother sing her newborn grandchild a lullaby from holiday, demonstrating that customers can stay connected wherever they travel. Another draws attention to the company’s 78 retail stores, staffed by knowledgeable experts who provide in-person help and advice when customers need it most, such as playfully teaching a grandparent about emojis.

The work also showcases Vodafone’s dedicated network management team, which proactively uses storm and crowd monitoring technologies to help keep customers connected during challenging weather conditions.

Alongside TV, the campaign will run across out-of-home, radio and social media, sitting under Vodafone’s global “Together We Can” brand platform.

Sam Haynes and John Gibson, Group Creative Directors, Grey London said: “Vodafone doesn’t just offer a better network, it offers something far more powerful: certainty. Because when it matters most, there’s no room for doubt. It has to work. Exactly when we need it to. These spots capture simple, relatable moments where that certainty makes all the difference."

Orla Nagle, Head of Brand, Vodafone Ireland added: “For a decade, our network has been independently recognised as Best in Test — a reflection of the standards we set for ourselves and the responsibility we feel to our customers. But Vodafone’s role goes beyond network performance alone. It is about being there when it matters, earning trust over time, and giving people the confidence to rely on us, knowing that behind the technology is a business committed every day to delivering certainty, care and a consistently exceptional experience. This campaign celebrates those everyday moments made possible through Vodafone’s connectivity and the people who power it”

CREDS LIST

AGENCY: GREY LONDON

CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: HELEN RHODES

CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: TAREK SIOUFI

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER: JAI KOTECHA

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTORS: CHRIS LAPHAM, AARON MCGURK

GROUP CREATIVE DIRECTORS: SAM HAYNES, JOHN GIBSON

CREATIVES: BEN ECCLESTONE, EGAN CARDOSO

HEAD OF PRODUCTION: MAXINE HOSE

SENIOR PRODUCER: TASH BEDFORD

STILLS AND SOCIAL PRODUCER: EDEN HASTINGS

MANAGING PARTNER: AYESHA DATOO

GROUP BUSINESS DIRECTOR: TAMSINE FOGGIN

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: GENEVIEVE JAYASEKERA

ACCOUNT MANAGER: TIM BENSON

STRATEGY PARTNER: FIONA KEYTE

STRATEGY DIRECTOR: ED HAYNE

SENIOR EDITOR: BLAKE DIXON

ARTWORKER: NIGEL MILLER

ARTWORKER: WERNER VAN NIEKERK

PRODUCTION COMPANY: SOMESUCH

FOUNDING PARTNER: SALLY CAMPBELL

FOUNDING PARTNER: TIM NASH

DIRECTOR: CHARLOTTE REGAN

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: DANIELLA MANCA

PRODUCER: TOM GARDNER

DOP: CHRISTOPHER SABOGAL

PRODUCTION DESIGNER: SUSIE CULLEN

PRODUCTION MANAGER: PATCH WADSWORTH

SERVICE PRODUCTION COMPANY: BIG FISH

MD / EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: DARA McCLATCHIE

LINE PRODUCER: GLEN COLLINS

LOCATION MANAGER: DONNACHA BRADY

1ST ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: LIAM SHAW

COSTUME DESIGNER: HELEN KANE

EDIT HOUSE: TEN THREE

OFFLINE EDITOR: OWEN O’SULLIVAN

EDIT HOUSE POST PRODUCER: RACHEL GOODGER

POST PRODUCTION (ONLINE): TIME BASED ARTS

FLAME ARTIST: JASMINE COOPER

ONLINE PRODUCER: MIA SAUNDERS

COLOURIST: SIMONE GRATTAROLA

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: SHELDON GARDNER

SOUND STUDIO: RUNAMOK

SOUND ENGINEER: JONNY PLATT

AUDIO PRODUCER: CAROLINE JEMIRIFO

MUSIC COMPANY: WAKE THE TOWN

MUSIC SUPERVISOR: ALFIE FRANKS

CLIENT

VODAFONE IRELAND

HEAD OF BRAND: ORLA NAGLE

BRAND SENIOR MARKETING MANAGER: NIALL REYNOLDS

BRAND MANAGER: CIARA KENNEDY

BRAND MANAGER: CONOR DISKIN

BRAND MANAGER: OLIVIA FARRELL

RETAIL BRAND MANAGER: DEBORAH MOORE

SOCIAL & DIGITAL STRATEGIST: LILY TOMALA

INSIGHTS MANAGER: LEON BROWNE