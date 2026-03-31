Corona Cero Brings The Beach To The Snowy Slopes
The 'Make it Summer' campaign by Grey captures the feeling of warmer days to come no matter how cold the climate
31 March 2026
Corona Cero is strategically extending its narrative beyond its historic sponsorship of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.
After becoming the first-ever official beer sponsor of the Winter Games—a bold move for a brand synonymous with sun and sand—Corona Cero is now launching its next act: the "Make it Summer" campaign.
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As the seasons shift from winter to spring, this new campaign cleverly bridges the gap between the slopes and the shore. It’s inspired by the unique "spring skiing" behaviour where warmer days encourage a more relaxed, beach-like mindset, even in the mountains.
The "Make it Summer" campaign spotlights skiers who, despite being surrounded by snow, are already embracing the feeling of summer. It captures the idea that with a bit of sun, the right mindset and a Corona Cero, any moment can feel like a perfect beach day.
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Supporting OOH and print ads have been rolled out across key winter markets—Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, the UK, and Italy—celebrating the return of warmer days and expanding Corona's traditional beach territory.
This two-phased approach—first, the unexpected Olympic partnership, followed by the "Make it Summer" creative—demonstrates a thoughtful strategy to blur seasonal lines and prove that a "beach state of mind" is a feeling, not a location.