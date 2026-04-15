Helly Hansen Spotlights The Power of Collective Adversity

Reinforcing the belief that it’s not reaching the summit or crossing the finish line that connect us, but the trials and tribulations experienced along the way, the work highlights how shared adversity is what truly makes people feel alive in nature.

At the heart of the outdoor campaign is a 30 second craft film, supported by 15 and 6 second cutdowns, alongside a print asset that captures the raw, unpredictable reality of life in extreme environments.

Shot in partnership with Norwegian mountain guides, the outdoor version of the film follows a group of friends on a demanding hike, led by an experienced professional mountain guide. As conditions intensify, the story captures the raw, unscripted moments that test resilience and ultimately forge deeper human connection. Anchored by a powerful voicemail between friends, the film heightens the emotional stakes and reinforces its central question: “who will you share the mountain with?”

Further chapters of the campaign will follow in the form of 15 and 6 second films, extending the platform into new environments and continuing to explore the unique bonds formed through shared adversity – this time at sea. Featuring footage captured with The Ocean Race team AMAALA, the work showcases the intense physical and mental demands faced by elite sailors, highlighting how enduring extreme conditions together at sea forges deep, unbreakable connections.

Running globally across digital, social, VOD and print throughout spring and summer, the mountain focused creative launches on the 15 th of April, followed by sailing content on the 4 th of May.

Created in partnership with Field Productions, the campaign builds on previous iterations of ‘Shared Challenges’ that featured professional skiers and another Ocean Race team.