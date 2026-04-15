Helly Hansen Spotlights The Power of Collective Adversity
Created by Grey London, the outdoor campaign titled 'Shared Challenges' celebrates people coming together to beat the odds
15 April 2026
Helly Hansen today unveils the latest chapter of its ‘Shared Challenges’ platform, with a new campaign by Grey London that celebrates the emotional bonds forged through overcoming nature’s toughest moments together.
Building on the brand’s mission to make professional grade gear to help people stay and feel alive in nature, the campaign leans into Helly Hansen’s distinctive equity – the idea that while its gear keeps you alive in the harshest conditions, it also makes you feel alive along the way. In a category often dominated by functional messaging, Helly Hansen sets itself apart by championing the emotional experience of the outdoors as much as the technical performance behind it.
Reinforcing the belief that it’s not reaching the summit or crossing the finish line that connect us, but the trials and tribulations experienced along the way, the work highlights how shared adversity is what truly makes people feel alive in nature.
At the heart of the outdoor campaign is a 30 second craft film, supported by 15 and 6 second cutdowns, alongside a print asset that captures the raw, unpredictable reality of life in extreme environments.
Shot in partnership with Norwegian mountain guides, the outdoor version of the film follows a group of friends on a demanding hike, led by an experienced professional mountain guide. As conditions intensify, the story captures the raw, unscripted moments that test resilience and ultimately forge deeper human connection. Anchored by a powerful voicemail between friends, the film heightens the emotional stakes and reinforces its central question: “who will you share the mountain with?”
Further chapters of the campaign will follow in the form of 15 and 6 second films, extending the platform into new environments and continuing to explore the unique bonds formed through shared adversity – this time at sea. Featuring footage captured with The Ocean Race team AMAALA, the work showcases the intense physical and mental demands faced by elite sailors, highlighting how enduring extreme conditions together at sea forges deep, unbreakable connections.
Running globally across digital, social, VOD and print throughout spring and summer, the mountain focused creative launches on the 15th of April, followed by sailing content on the 4th of May.
Created in partnership with Field Productions, the campaign builds on previous iterations of ‘Shared Challenges’ that featured professional skiers and another Ocean Race team.
Alex Mawby and Ben Lambert, Creative Directors, Grey London said: “The outdoors is usually sold with summits and finish lines. But if you ask anyone about a trip they'll never forget, it's never that. It's when everything went sideways: when you turned left instead of right, took a detour through a river, and that dog ate your sandwiches and you couldn't stop laughing for ten minutes. Those are the stories people tell for the rest of their lives, and the connections that Helly Hansen's gear makes possible.
“We designed the film to reflect that, pushing the craft to make it feel like an indie movie rather than a traditional outdoor ad. It makes you want to call your mates and say: come on, let's get out there this weekend. It won't be easy - but that's kind of the point. Because Helly's Hansen's mission isn't to just keep you alive in nature, but to make you feel alive too.”
Joumana Lovstad, Chief Marketing Officer, Helly Hansen added: “We’re excited to kick off the spring/summer ’26 season with a fresh campaign centred on embracing the outdoors and tackling challenges as a team. Inspired by our ongoing collaboration with mountain professionals, we’ve seen firsthand how shared experiences in nature strengthen social and emotional bonds. Through our new campaign and Open Mountain Month activations, we’re encouraging everyone to discover that same sense of connection, making the most of outdoor adventures with the support and expertise of our professionals. We look forward to seeing people come together, create lasting memories, and enjoy all the benefits that nature has to offer.”
CREDITS
AGENCY: Grey London
CEO: Jai Kotecha
CCO: Helen Rhodes
CSO: Tarek Sioufi
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Aaron McGurk & Christopher Lapham
MANGING PARTNER: Mark Rees Weeden
CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Ben Lambert & Alex Mawby
GROUP BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Tamsine Foggin
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Hugo Soer
ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Sameeksha Tekriwal & Vaishnavi Gamit
HEAD OF STRATEGY: Asad Shaykh
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Milan Zum Hebel
SENIOR DESIGNER: Stuart Lee
SENIOR ARTWORKER: Nigel Miller
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Field Productions
CLIENT: Helly Hansen
CMO: Joumana Lovstad
Global Brand Marketing Director: Meg Wilson
Global Brand Marketing Manager: Anna Dal Re