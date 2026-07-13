Volkswagen

Volkswagen Honours The UK’s 50-year GTI love affair

'50 Years of Pure Passion' by Bernbach celebrates how the GTI has inspired five decades of passion in its drivers

By Creative Salon

13 July 2026

Volkswagen is celebrating 50 years of the GTI with a new campaign by Bernbach, which recognises the enduring love affair that fans have for the iconic hot hatchback.

This campaign shows how the GTI has inspired five decades of passion in its drivers and the 60-second film is centred on showcasing a timeline of the car from the 1970s right up to this year’s anniversary-special Golf GTI Edition 50.

At the heart of the film is the story of the people who’ve loved the GTI, from a little girl in 1976 excitedly watching her dad arrive home in their new Mk1 GTI, through to a man showing that same passion as he sees the new model for the first time. There’s also a glimpse of the future with an appearance from the ID. Polo GTI.

Alongside the evolution of the GTI itself, the film ‘50 Years of Pure Passion’ celebrates the engineering and design details that have made the GTI iconic in each era, from the badge, alloys, steering wheel and gear shift, and nostalgic touches such as the cassette and CD players that defined their time.

Directed by Billy Boyd Cape with Academy Films, the visual style evolves with the passage of time, shot with the cameras and technology of each era. Starting with what looks like home movie footage, followed by the camcorder and disposable camera aesthetics of the ‘90s, the film moves into video gaming and smartphone social content that defines modern media.

It also celebrates how much the GTI has become part of our culture, with glimpses of fans from a small boy to a 93-year-old grandfather, a bride using it as her wedding car, and even someone’s Golf Mk3 GTI tattoo.

The campaign launched across cinema, television, VOD and social channels, running in the UK until October.

Sarah Cox-Thornley, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen UK, said: "People all over the world have memories that are intertwined with GTI cars. We wanted to celebrate that and give people an enjoyable trip down memory lane. Celebrating 50 years of pure passion has been an absolute joy for the team, replicating real customer stories and featuring some of our fans’ own content is a true honour. Having such equity in these 3 letters - G.T.I - is something we had to celebrate in this milestone year."

Sam Lecoeur, Chief Client Officer, said: “For 50 years, the GTI has captured the hearts of drivers, so it was a real joy, alongside the brilliant team at Volkswagen, to celebrate the iconic role it has played in UK culture over generations.”

Conceived as a passion project by a small team at Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg headquarters before going on sale in 1976, the GTI has gone on to become one of the world’s most celebrated performance cars. To date, 2.5 million have been sold globally, there are 1.3 million videos on TikTok with the GTI hashtag, and over 200,000 attendees at the last GTI Spring Fest, held at Santa Pod Raceway in Northamptonshire.

Credits

Client: Volkswagen UK

Brand: GTI

Project/Campaign Name: 50 Years of GTI

Client names and Job Titles:

Rod McLeod – Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars

Sarah Cox-Thornley – Head of Marketing

Glyn Butterworth – Brand and Performance Marketing Team Lead

Nicola Burrows – Brand Marketing Manager

Hannah Davis – Brand Communications Manager

Agency: Bernbach

Chief Client Officer: Sam Lecoeur

Group Executive Creative Director: Ben Tollett

Creative: Mary Johansen &amp; Kenny Meek

Executive Producer: Jessica Middleton

Assistant Producer: Amy Galvin

Business Director: Sam Perez

Business Director: Adam Morrison

Account Director: Ethan Meade

Account Manager: Archie Elson

Group Planning Director: Jack Spicer

Senior Planner: Joe Percy

Senior Project Manager: Charmaine Balay

Legal: Tom Campbell, Candice McLeod

Business Affairs: Edan Cummins

Design: Olly Watts

Production Company: Academy Films

Director: Billy Boyd Cape

Executive Producer: Simon Cooper

Producer: Juliette Harris

Editing company: Trim Editing

Executive Producer: Polly Kemp

Editor: Thomas Grove Carter

Post Production: 1920

Creative Director/VFX Supervisor: Bill McNamara

VFX Supervisor: Chrys Aldred

VFX Artists: Alejandro Marzo, Ian Copeland, Ben Revens, Klaudia Skalska, Monika Lesiecka, Gabriel

Munoz, Anthony Scott, Steve Savoury

Colour: Kai van Beers

VFX Producer: Charley Rowland

VFX Co-Ordinator: Brooke Mowat

DMP Artist: Jordan Haynes

Colour Grading Company (if applicable): 1920vfx

Colourist (if applicable): Kai Van Beers

Music:

Music Company: Twenty Below Music

Executive Producer: Emily Pritchard

Music Supervisors: Emily Pritchard &amp; Luke Barham

Sound:

Audio postproduction (if applicable): 750mph

Head of Production: Rachel Saxon

Sound Engineer: Sam Ashwell

Sound Engineer: Mike Bovill

Media: Bernbach

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