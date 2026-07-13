Volkswagen Honours The UK’s 50-year GTI love affair
'50 Years of Pure Passion' by Bernbach celebrates how the GTI has inspired five decades of passion in its drivers
13 July 2026
Volkswagen is celebrating 50 years of the GTI with a new campaign by Bernbach, which recognises the enduring love affair that fans have for the iconic hot hatchback.
This campaign shows how the GTI has inspired five decades of passion in its drivers and the 60-second film is centred on showcasing a timeline of the car from the 1970s right up to this year’s anniversary-special Golf GTI Edition 50.
At the heart of the film is the story of the people who’ve loved the GTI, from a little girl in 1976 excitedly watching her dad arrive home in their new Mk1 GTI, through to a man showing that same passion as he sees the new model for the first time. There’s also a glimpse of the future with an appearance from the ID. Polo GTI.
Alongside the evolution of the GTI itself, the film ‘50 Years of Pure Passion’ celebrates the engineering and design details that have made the GTI iconic in each era, from the badge, alloys, steering wheel and gear shift, and nostalgic touches such as the cassette and CD players that defined their time.
Directed by Billy Boyd Cape with Academy Films, the visual style evolves with the passage of time, shot with the cameras and technology of each era. Starting with what looks like home movie footage, followed by the camcorder and disposable camera aesthetics of the ‘90s, the film moves into video gaming and smartphone social content that defines modern media.
It also celebrates how much the GTI has become part of our culture, with glimpses of fans from a small boy to a 93-year-old grandfather, a bride using it as her wedding car, and even someone’s Golf Mk3 GTI tattoo.
The campaign launched across cinema, television, VOD and social channels, running in the UK until October.
Sarah Cox-Thornley, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen UK, said: "People all over the world have memories that are intertwined with GTI cars. We wanted to celebrate that and give people an enjoyable trip down memory lane. Celebrating 50 years of pure passion has been an absolute joy for the team, replicating real customer stories and featuring some of our fans’ own content is a true honour. Having such equity in these 3 letters - G.T.I - is something we had to celebrate in this milestone year."
Sam Lecoeur, Chief Client Officer, said: “For 50 years, the GTI has captured the hearts of drivers, so it was a real joy, alongside the brilliant team at Volkswagen, to celebrate the iconic role it has played in UK culture over generations.”
Conceived as a passion project by a small team at Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg headquarters before going on sale in 1976, the GTI has gone on to become one of the world’s most celebrated performance cars. To date, 2.5 million have been sold globally, there are 1.3 million videos on TikTok with the GTI hashtag, and over 200,000 attendees at the last GTI Spring Fest, held at Santa Pod Raceway in Northamptonshire.
Credits
Client: Volkswagen UK
Brand: GTI
Project/Campaign Name: 50 Years of GTI
Client names and Job Titles:
Rod McLeod – Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars
Sarah Cox-Thornley – Head of Marketing
Glyn Butterworth – Brand and Performance Marketing Team Lead
Nicola Burrows – Brand Marketing Manager
Hannah Davis – Brand Communications Manager
Agency: Bernbach
Chief Client Officer: Sam Lecoeur
Group Executive Creative Director: Ben Tollett
Creative: Mary Johansen & Kenny Meek
Executive Producer: Jessica Middleton
Assistant Producer: Amy Galvin
Business Director: Sam Perez
Business Director: Adam Morrison
Account Director: Ethan Meade
Account Manager: Archie Elson
Group Planning Director: Jack Spicer
Senior Planner: Joe Percy
Senior Project Manager: Charmaine Balay
Legal: Tom Campbell, Candice McLeod
Business Affairs: Edan Cummins
Design: Olly Watts
Production Company: Academy Films
Director: Billy Boyd Cape
Executive Producer: Simon Cooper
Producer: Juliette Harris
Editing company: Trim Editing
Executive Producer: Polly Kemp
Editor: Thomas Grove Carter
Post Production: 1920
Creative Director/VFX Supervisor: Bill McNamara
VFX Supervisor: Chrys Aldred
VFX Artists: Alejandro Marzo, Ian Copeland, Ben Revens, Klaudia Skalska, Monika Lesiecka, Gabriel
Munoz, Anthony Scott, Steve Savoury
Colour: Kai van Beers
VFX Producer: Charley Rowland
VFX Co-Ordinator: Brooke Mowat
DMP Artist: Jordan Haynes
Colour Grading Company (if applicable): 1920vfx
Colourist (if applicable): Kai Van Beers
Music:
Music Company: Twenty Below Music
Executive Producer: Emily Pritchard
Music Supervisors: Emily Pritchard & Luke Barham
Sound:
Audio postproduction (if applicable): 750mph
Head of Production: Rachel Saxon
Sound Engineer: Sam Ashwell
Sound Engineer: Mike Bovill
Media: Bernbach