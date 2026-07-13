Volkswagen Honours The UK’s 50-year GTI love affair

Alongside the evolution of the GTI itself, the film ‘50 Years of Pure Passion’ celebrates the engineering and design details that have made the GTI iconic in each era, from the badge, alloys, steering wheel and gear shift, and nostalgic touches such as the cassette and CD players that defined their time.

Directed by Billy Boyd Cape with Academy Films, the visual style evolves with the passage of time, shot with the cameras and technology of each era. Starting with what looks like home movie footage, followed by the camcorder and disposable camera aesthetics of the ‘90s, the film moves into video gaming and smartphone social content that defines modern media.

It also celebrates how much the GTI has become part of our culture, with glimpses of fans from a small boy to a 93-year-old grandfather, a bride using it as her wedding car, and even someone’s Golf Mk3 GTI tattoo.

The campaign launched across cinema, television, VOD and social channels, running in the UK until October.

Sarah Cox-Thornley, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen UK, said: "People all over the world have memories that are intertwined with GTI cars. We wanted to celebrate that and give people an enjoyable trip down memory lane. Celebrating 50 years of pure passion has been an absolute joy for the team, replicating real customer stories and featuring some of our fans’ own content is a true honour. Having such equity in these 3 letters - G.T.I - is something we had to celebrate in this milestone year."

Sam Lecoeur, Chief Client Officer, said: “For 50 years, the GTI has captured the hearts of drivers, so it was a real joy, alongside the brilliant team at Volkswagen, to celebrate the iconic role it has played in UK culture over generations.”

Conceived as a passion project by a small team at Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg headquarters before going on sale in 1976, the GTI has gone on to become one of the world’s most celebrated performance cars. To date, 2.5 million have been sold globally, there are 1.3 million videos on TikTok with the GTI hashtag, and over 200,000 attendees at the last GTI Spring Fest, held at Santa Pod Raceway in Northamptonshire.