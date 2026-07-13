The AA and Spiderman Swing In To Help Drivers
The latest for its 'It’s OK' platform by The Gate, in partnership with Sony Pictures, brings to live the confidence AA members have on the roads
13 July 2026
The AA is teaming up with Sony Pictures’Spider-Man: Brand New Day, launching a summer campaign designed to bring superhero excitement to drivers, families and film fans across the UK.
This latest evolution of The AA’s “It’s OK” platform brings to life the confidence AA members feel, no matter what they face in their daily driving lives. Even if it’s damage caused by super-villains, The AA keeps families’ driving lives on track. The AA's lead creative agency, The Gate, developed bold executions bringing together the iconic visual worlds of both brands.
This came to life across a multi-channel plan from media shop the7stars spanning print, paid social, and a large out-of-home takeover across the 14 sites of the Waterloo Gallery.
Alongside this, the7stars brokered a strategic cinema collaboration with Digital Cinema Media for a high-impact cinema spot, making The AA an unmissable part of this cultural moment during the height of summer.
DCM Studios, the creative arm of Digital Cinema Media, led creative development and production of the AA’s cinema advert, working with Common People Films to create a humorous big-screen spot that places an AA member in the middle of a Spider-Man-style action scene and was shot with high cinematic production values, including a camera system and anamorphic lens approach designed to echo the look and feel of Sony Pictures’ Spider- Man: Brand New Day. The result is a cinema-first campaign created to feel at home alongside one of the summer’s biggest film releases.
Ria Purser, Head of Brand at The AA, said: "I’m really excited to be teaming up with Sony Pictures. Spider-Man is such an iconic character. At The AA, we’re here to help people keep moving, whether that’s on the school run, a weekend adventure or any unexpected breakdown.
“What makes this collaboration particularly exciting is the opportunity to connect with families and younger audiences through a character they already know and love, while bringing our brand platform ‘It’s OK, I’m with The AA’ to life in a fresh, engaging and memorable way. It’s a collaboration that combines entertainment with purpose, and I can’t wait to see the work out there."
Lucas Peon, Chief Creative Officer at The Gate, said: “Spider-Man is one of the most beloved characters in cinema, so we’re excited to work with Sony Pictures on this campaign. Whether it’s a supervillain or a flat tyre, we’re always there when you need us most. It’s OK, you’re with the AA.”
Charlotte Dickson, Content and Partnerships Lead at the7stars, said: "By collaborating with Digital Cinema Media to create our cinematic, high-impact spot, we’ve grounded the superhero chaos in a real-world scenario to showcase the confidence and reassurance The AA gives its customers, in a way that’s both entertaining and culturally resonant at scale.”
Jeremy Kolesar, Head of Creative at DCM Studios, said: “It was the perfect opportunity for The AA to align itself with one of the summer’s hottest AA General films. Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The quality of the cinematic advert is a testament to the incredible work delivered by the team.”
Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day is released only in cinemas from 29 July.
Credits:
Client: The AA
Group Marketing Director: Sarah Fuller
Group Marketing Director: Amy Gilbert
Head of Brand Marketing: Ria Purser
Brand Marketing Manager: Tilly Payne
Brand Marketing Manager: Georgina Bevan
Advertising agency: The Gate
Chief Creative Officer: Lucas Peon
Executive Creative Directors: Chris Felstead & Andy Drugan
Creative: Sav Finestone
Design Lead: Jake Arnold
Senior Designer: Joe Glover
Artworker: Mark Becow
Chief Client Officer: Vicky Janaway
Senior Account Director: Blake Field
Senior Account Manager: Maddie Tarrant
Chief Strategy Officer: Kit Altin
Head of Brand Strategy: Frances Gibbs
Agency producer: Stephanie Cleak
3D Rendering: M3 Labs
Media agency: The7stars
Business Director: Amanda Yaffe-Parker
Account Director: Amelia Hough
OOH Specialists: Talon
OOH Specialists: Grand Visual
Brand Partner: Sony Pictures Entertainment
Director of Partnerships and Promotions: Peter Staines
Marketing and Partnerships Manager: Max Tyler
Cinema Creative: DCM Studios
Cinema Production: Common People Studio