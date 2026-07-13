The AA and Spiderman Swing In To Help Drivers

DCM Studios, the creative arm of Digital Cinema Media, led creative development and production of the AA’s cinema advert, working with Common People Films to create a humorous big-screen spot that places an AA member in the middle of a Spider-Man-style action scene and was shot with high cinematic production values, including a camera system and anamorphic lens approach designed to echo the look and feel of Sony Pictures’ Spider- Man: Brand New Day. The result is a cinema-first campaign created to feel at home alongside one of the summer’s biggest film releases.

Ria Purser, Head of Brand at The AA, said: "I’m really excited to be teaming up with Sony Pictures. Spider-Man is such an iconic character. At The AA, we’re here to help people keep moving, whether that’s on the school run, a weekend adventure or any unexpected breakdown.

“What makes this collaboration particularly exciting is the opportunity to connect with families and younger audiences through a character they already know and love, while bringing our brand platform ‘It’s OK, I’m with The AA’ to life in a fresh, engaging and memorable way. It’s a collaboration that combines entertainment with purpose, and I can’t wait to see the work out there."

Lucas Peon, Chief Creative Officer at The Gate, said: “Spider-Man is one of the most beloved characters in cinema, so we’re excited to work with Sony Pictures on this campaign. Whether it’s a supervillain or a flat tyre, we’re always there when you need us most. It’s OK, you’re with the AA.”

Charlotte Dickson, Content and Partnerships Lead at the7stars, said: "By collaborating with Digital Cinema Media to create our cinematic, high-impact spot, we’ve grounded the superhero chaos in a real-world scenario to showcase the confidence and reassurance The AA gives its customers, in a way that’s both entertaining and culturally resonant at scale.”

Jeremy Kolesar, Head of Creative at DCM Studios, said: “It was the perfect opportunity for The AA to align itself with one of the summer’s hottest AA General films. Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The quality of the cinematic advert is a testament to the incredible work delivered by the team.”

Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day is released only in cinemas from 29 July.

Credits:

Client: The AA

Group Marketing Director: Sarah Fuller

Group Marketing Director: Amy Gilbert

Head of Brand Marketing: Ria Purser

Brand Marketing Manager: Tilly Payne

Brand Marketing Manager: Georgina Bevan

Advertising agency: The Gate

Chief Creative Officer: Lucas Peon

Executive Creative Directors: Chris Felstead & Andy Drugan

Creative: Sav Finestone

Design Lead: Jake Arnold

Senior Designer: Joe Glover

Artworker: Mark Becow

Chief Client Officer: Vicky Janaway

Senior Account Director: Blake Field

Senior Account Manager: Maddie Tarrant

Chief Strategy Officer: Kit Altin

Head of Brand Strategy: Frances Gibbs

Agency producer: Stephanie Cleak

3D Rendering: M3 Labs

Media agency: The7stars

Business Director: Amanda Yaffe-Parker

Account Director: Amelia Hough

OOH Specialists: Talon

OOH Specialists: Grand Visual

Brand Partner: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Director of Partnerships and Promotions: Peter Staines

Marketing and Partnerships Manager: Max Tyler

Cinema Creative: DCM Studios

Cinema Production: Common People Studio