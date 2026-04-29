Safestyle Adopts 'Windows. Doors. No Drama.' Brand Platform
The campaign was created by The Gate
29 April 2026
Safestyle, the retailer and manufacturer of PVCu windows and doors for the UK, launches today 'Windows. Doors. No Drama.' A new brand platform developed by The Gate after being appointed as its lead creative agency in October 2025. Built on a simple, refreshing promise: home improvement done properly, without the hassle.The media was handled by Medialab.
The new brand platform speaks directly to a familiar homeowner frustration, an industry too often associated with pushy sales tactics, hidden costs and unreliable service. 'Windows. Doors. No Drama.' cuts through the noise with clarity, value and straightforward service, positioning Safestyle as the no-nonsense choice for homeowners who simply want the job done right, at a fair price, without the hassle, confusion or stress.
At the heart of the campaign is a hero TV film ‘No Nightmares’ directed by Tim James Brown through M3Labs. The ad opens on a picture-perfect 1960s housewife, her home immaculate, her life seemingly flawless, as she waves her husband off to work with a smile. But as she turns back to her pristine home, she spots her windows are far from perfect. What follows is a gloriously over-the-top dramatic reaction, played with wit and warmth, before the Safestyle team arrives to save the day: skilled, calm and completely unfazed. The contrast is the joke, and the point: homeowners might be dramatic about their windows, but Safestyle never is. The film perfectly captures the campaign spirit 'Windows. Doors. No Drama.'
The campaign launches across TV, BVOD, radio, digital and social. Media planning and buying is handled by Medialab, whose media strategy taps into the insight that home improvement is a high-consideration, shared decision. The campaign prioritises co-viewing and co-listening environments, including mass-reach linear TV and breakfast and drive-time radio to reach households at the moments that matter. The campaign also utilises unique data points to identify and target homeowners who are statistically more likely to be in the market for new windows and doors. Medialab's proprietary marketing intelligence platform, Apollo, will track campaign effectiveness in real-time across all channels, ensuring full visibility and transparency on performance.
Caroline Mills, Head of Brand at Safestyle, said: "Home improvement should never feel like hard work. For too long, homeowners have had to put up with confusion, pressure and disappointment when all they want is a quality product, fitted properly, at a fair price. Partnering with The Gate, we've brought that promise to life in a campaign that reflects the real Safestyle experience ‘Windows. Doors. No Drama.' is exactly who we are: straightforward, reliable and refreshingly simple."
Lucas Peon, Chief Creative Officer at The Gate, said: "We wanted to capture something every homeowner understands: that getting new windows and doors shouldn’t come with the stress of making the wrong choice. The 1960s housewife gives us a wonderfully dramatic canvas, and the humour makes that promise land harder. No gimmicks, no cowboys, no drama. Just Safestyle doing what they do best.”
Charles Batchelor, Client Managing Director at Medialab, commented: “We’re proud to be working with Safestyle to deliver this campaign. Medialab has always supported clients through data-driven insights. Now, at a crucial point in Safestyle’s journey, we’re ensuring that the brand’s focus on simplicity and clarity reaches the right households at the right time. This experiment will serve as a data-backed blueprint designed to measure how tailored media planning can cut through a fragmented market and drive measurable business outcomes.”
The results of this regional pilot will be used to inform Safestyle’s national scaling strategy, focusing on the long-term effectiveness of ATL channels in the home improvement sector.
Credits
Client: Safestyle
Advertising Agency: The Gate London
Chief Creative Officer: Lucas Peon
Creative Directors: Giles Hepworth and Ian Edwards
Chief Client officer: Vicky Janaway
Snr Account Director: Will Nevill
Snr Account Manager: Maddie Tarrant
Chief Strategy Officer: Kit Altin
Senior planner: Bruno Carramaschi
Agency TV Producer: Sonny Botero
Production Company: M3 Labs
Director: Tim James Brown
Producer: Theresa Larche
Executive Producer: Alex Fielding
DOP: David Meadows
Editor: Derran Hufford @ M3 Labs
Colourist: Denny Cooper @ Unit
Post-production company: M3 Labs, Unit & Absolute
Post producer: Alex Fielding @ M3 Labs
Audio Post Production Sound Designer: Ellis McGourlay @ Absolute
Music Composers: Richard Atkinson & David Reynaud @ Mcasso Music Production Ltd
Media buying agency: MediaLabs