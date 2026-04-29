Safestyle Adopts 'Windows. Doors. No Drama.' Brand Platform

The campaign launches across TV, BVOD, radio, digital and social. Media planning and buying is handled by Medialab, whose media strategy taps into the insight that home improvement is a high-consideration, shared decision. The campaign prioritises co-viewing and co-listening environments, including mass-reach linear TV and breakfast and drive-time radio to reach households at the moments that matter. The campaign also utilises unique data points to identify and target homeowners who are statistically more likely to be in the market for new windows and doors. Medialab's proprietary marketing intelligence platform, Apollo, will track campaign effectiveness in real-time across all channels, ensuring full visibility and transparency on performance.

Caroline Mills, Head of Brand at Safestyle, said: "Home improvement should never feel like hard work. For too long, homeowners have had to put up with confusion, pressure and disappointment when all they want is a quality product, fitted properly, at a fair price. Partnering with The Gate, we've brought that promise to life in a campaign that reflects the real Safestyle experience ‘Windows. Doors. No Drama.' is exactly who we are: straightforward, reliable and refreshingly simple."

Lucas Peon, Chief Creative Officer at The Gate, said: "We wanted to capture something every homeowner understands: that getting new windows and doors shouldn’t come with the stress of making the wrong choice. The 1960s housewife gives us a wonderfully dramatic canvas, and the humour makes that promise land harder. No gimmicks, no cowboys, no drama. Just Safestyle doing what they do best.”

Charles Batchelor, Client Managing Director at Medialab, commented: “We’re proud to be working with Safestyle to deliver this campaign. Medialab has always supported clients through data-driven insights. Now, at a crucial point in Safestyle’s journey, we’re ensuring that the brand’s focus on simplicity and clarity reaches the right households at the right time. This experiment will serve as a data-backed blueprint designed to measure how tailored media planning can cut through a fragmented market and drive measurable business outcomes.”

The results of this regional pilot will be used to inform Safestyle’s national scaling strategy, focusing on the long-term effectiveness of ATL channels in the home improvement sector.

Credits

Client: Safestyle

Advertising Agency: The Gate London

Chief Creative Officer: Lucas Peon

Creative Directors: Giles Hepworth and Ian Edwards

Chief Client officer: Vicky Janaway

Snr Account Director: Will Nevill

Snr Account Manager: Maddie Tarrant

Chief Strategy Officer: Kit Altin

Senior planner: Bruno Carramaschi

Agency TV Producer: Sonny Botero

Production Company: M3 Labs

Director: Tim James Brown

Producer: Theresa Larche

Executive Producer: Alex Fielding

DOP: David Meadows

Editor: Derran Hufford @ M3 Labs

Colourist: Denny Cooper @ Unit

Post-production company: M3 Labs, Unit & Absolute

Post producer: Alex Fielding @ M3 Labs

Audio Post Production Sound Designer: Ellis McGourlay @ Absolute

Music Composers: Richard Atkinson & David Reynaud @ Mcasso Music Production Ltd

Media buying agency: MediaLabs