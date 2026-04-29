Safestyle The Gate

Safestyle Adopts 'Windows. Doors. No Drama.' Brand Platform

The campaign was created by The Gate

By Creative Salon

29 April 2026

Safestyle, the retailer and manufacturer of PVCu windows and doors for the UK, launches today 'Windows. Doors. No Drama.' A new brand platform developed by The Gate after being appointed as its lead creative agency in October 2025. Built on a simple, refreshing promise: home improvement done properly, without the hassle.The media was handled by Medialab.

The new brand platform speaks directly to a familiar homeowner frustration, an industry too often associated with pushy sales tactics, hidden costs and unreliable service. 'Windows. Doors. No Drama.' cuts through the noise with clarity, value and straightforward service, positioning Safestyle as the no-nonsense choice for homeowners who simply want the job done right, at a fair price, without the hassle, confusion or stress.

At the heart of the campaign is a hero TV film ‘No Nightmares’ directed by Tim James Brown through M3Labs. The ad opens on a picture-perfect 1960s housewife, her home immaculate, her life seemingly flawless, as she waves her husband off to work with a smile. But as she turns back to her pristine home, she spots her windows are far from perfect. What follows is a gloriously over-the-top dramatic reaction, played with wit and warmth, before the Safestyle team arrives to save the day: skilled, calm and completely unfazed. The contrast is the joke, and the point: homeowners might be dramatic about their windows, but Safestyle never is. The film perfectly captures the campaign spirit 'Windows. Doors. No Drama.'

The campaign launches across TV, BVOD, radio, digital and social. Media planning and buying is handled by Medialab, whose media strategy taps into the insight that home improvement is a high-consideration, shared decision. The campaign prioritises co-viewing and co-listening environments, including mass-reach linear TV and breakfast and drive-time radio to reach households at the moments that matter. The campaign also utilises unique data points to identify and target homeowners who are statistically more likely to be in the market for new windows and doors. Medialab's proprietary marketing intelligence platform, Apollo, will track campaign effectiveness in real-time across all channels, ensuring full visibility and transparency on performance.

Caroline Mills, Head of Brand at Safestyle, said: "Home improvement should never feel like hard work. For too long, homeowners have had to put up with confusion, pressure and disappointment when all they want is a quality product, fitted properly, at a fair price. Partnering with The Gate, we've brought that promise to life in a campaign that reflects the real Safestyle experience ‘Windows. Doors. No Drama.' is exactly who we are: straightforward, reliable and refreshingly simple."

Lucas Peon, Chief Creative Officer at The Gate, said: "We wanted to capture something every homeowner understands: that getting new windows and doors shouldn’t come with the stress of making the wrong choice. The 1960s housewife gives us a wonderfully dramatic canvas, and the humour makes that promise land harder. No gimmicks, no cowboys, no drama. Just Safestyle doing what they do best.”

Charles Batchelor, Client Managing Director at Medialab, commented: “We’re proud to be working with Safestyle to deliver this campaign. Medialab has always supported clients through data-driven insights. Now, at a crucial point in Safestyle’s journey, we’re ensuring that the brand’s focus on simplicity and clarity reaches the right households at the right time. This experiment will serve as a data-backed blueprint designed to measure how tailored media planning can cut through a fragmented market and drive measurable business outcomes.”

The results of this regional pilot will be used to inform Safestyle’s national scaling strategy, focusing on the long-term effectiveness of ATL channels in the home improvement sector.

Credits

Client: Safestyle

Advertising Agency: The Gate London

Chief Creative Officer: Lucas Peon

Creative Directors: Giles Hepworth and Ian Edwards

Chief Client officer: Vicky Janaway

Snr Account Director: Will Nevill

Snr Account Manager: Maddie Tarrant

Chief Strategy Officer: Kit Altin

Senior planner: Bruno Carramaschi

Agency TV Producer: Sonny Botero

Production Company: M3 Labs

Director: Tim James Brown

Producer: Theresa Larche

Executive Producer: Alex Fielding

DOP: David Meadows

Editor: Derran Hufford @ M3 Labs

Colourist: Denny Cooper @ Unit

Post-production company: M3 Labs, Unit & Absolute

Post producer: Alex Fielding @ M3 Labs

Audio Post Production Sound Designer: Ellis McGourlay @ Absolute

Music Composers: Richard Atkinson & David Reynaud @ Mcasso Music Production Ltd

Media buying agency: MediaLabs

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