Plan International Calls Out The Fine Print Of Being Born a Girl

The campaign brings that contract to life. A newborn baby girl, full of possibility, is set against the visual language of legal T&C agreements, the kind we scroll past without reading, except here there is no ‘decline’ button. One execution shows a phone interface with only one option: agree. Another shows a hospital wristband, printed not with a name but with page after page of fine print, wrapped around a baby’s wrist. It’s intimate, visceral, and impossible to ignore.

The Gate developed a 40-second hero film, a 15-second YouTube cut, and a suite of stills for OOH and Meta. The campaign also runs across The Guardian in print and digital. The film was produced by M3 labs/ MSQ Global Studios and directed by Mary-Sue Masson and Media planning and buying was handled by MediaLab.

The production broke new ground in its use of AI. Rather than cast a real infant in a demanding shoot, the team filmed model babies on a real set, then used AI to bring the baby’s expressions and movements to life. It was a deliberate, principled decision, one that removed consent issues, protected the integrity of the creative, and gave the team the freedom to get every frame exactly right.

Nick Radmore, director of Fundraising and Supporter Engagement at Plan International UK, said: “Gender inequality isn't a distant problem - it's written into girls’ lives from the moment they're born. 'The Fine Print' lays bare the hidden rules and restrictions girls never agreed to. We hope it stops people in their tracks and moves them to act, because the world girls are inheriting is failing them and it won’t change without all of us refusing to accept the status quo.”

Maisie Willis, Creative Officer at The Gate, said: “ When you see our innocent, newborn baby girl, it’s chilling to think that parts of her future may already be written for her. An invisible contract. Terms she cannot see, let alone understand, yet powerful enough to shape the course of her life. This campaign is designed to land like a gut punch. A reminder that the fight for girls’ rights is far from over, and a call for all of us to keep pushing for a world where no girl’s future is decided before she’s had the chance to choose it herself.”

CREDITS

Creative Agency: The Gate

Production Agency: M3 labs/ MSQ Global Studios

Director: Mary-Sue Masson

Chief Creative Officer: Lucas Peon

Creative Director: Maisie Willis, Antonio Gizzonio

Creative Team: Becky Reynolds, Lucy Donagh, Ashley McMahon, Andy Wilkie

Design Director: Jake Arnold

Designer: Joe Glover, Cem Kater, Olly Lambert

Senior Account Director: Rachel Furness

Account Director: Erin Vivier

Chief Strategy Officer: Kit Altin

Planning Director: Bruno Carramaschi

Executive Producer: Robin Shek

Senior Producer: Nathan Glendinning

Plan International UK

Director of Fundraising & Supporter Engagement: Nick Radmore

Brand & Content Lead: Laura Oakley

Brand Project Manager: Sonia Kalsi