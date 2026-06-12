The Gate Helps Gigaclear Take Full Fibre Further
Gigaclear is building on its “Faster Broadband for Rural Britain” platform with a new campaign designed to show how far the provider will go for under-served communities
12 June 2026
Gigaclear, the broadband provider specialising in rolling out full fibre to under-served rural communities across the UK, has launched its new brand campaign ‘Gigaclear Goes Further’, developed in collaboration with The Gate, championing the brand’s mission to go further than any other major broadband provider delivering full fibre, faster speeds, and better WiFi connectivity to rural Britain.The above-the-line regional media campaign was planned and managed by Walk-In Media.
For over a decade, Gigaclear has dug trenches, crossed rivers and laid full fibre across farmland and through forests connecting the homes, streets and villages that big providers left behind. ‘Gigaclear Goes Further’ brings that spirit to life, shining a light not just on the network outside, but on the end-to-end experience inside the home.
The campaign marks a significant shift in Gigaclear’s product and service proposition. Building on the success of ‘The Faster Broadband for Rural Britain’ platform, this latest campaign moves beyond the promise of faster speeds to something deeper: delivering strong, reliable whole-home WiFi connectivity that truly works for every room, every device and every person in the home, setting Gigaclear apart from the competition in a way that no other major provider can match. Bringing this proposition to life is The Giganaut, Gigaclear’s distinctive visored brand character, who has become one of the most recognisable assets in the broadband category.
Gigaclear Goes Further' is built as an Elastic Idea™, The Gate's proprietary approach to building connected brands in a fragmented world. At its core sits one irreducible truth: that Gigaclear will always go further. Strong at its centre, fluid at its edges, the idea stretches across TV, Social, Radio, Direct Mail and Digital not adapted for each channel, but reborn in it. The same truth. Everywhere it lands.
The campaign launches today across TV, Digital, Social, Radio and Direct Mail, with every element planned around Gigaclear’s precise postcode targeting capability, ensuring the message reaches exactly the rural communities it serves. The film was directed by Simon Levine through M3 Labs. Media planning and buying was handled by Walk-In Media.
Andrew Brotherton, Marketing director at Gigaclear, said: "Rural communities have always been at the heart of everything we do, but this campaign is about showing just how far we’re willing to go to get it right. We’re not just bringing a connection to your door; we’re making sure it genuinely works for every room, every device, every person in the home. ‘Gigaclear Goes Further’ captures that commitment and the relentless drive that makes us different from other major broadband providers."
Lucas Peon, Chief Creative Officer at The Gate, said: "Gigaclear has always had a genuinely remarkable story, a brand that chose hard over easy, rural over urban, mission over margin. ‘Gigaclear Goes Further’ is the creative expression of that. The Giganaut is the embodiment of a brand that refuses to stop at the front door. We’re proud to bring that ambition to life in a way that’s bold, distinctive and impossible to ignore.”
Credits
Chief Creative Officer: Lucas Peon
Associate Creative Directors: Giles Hepworth & Ian Edwards
Agency Producer: Sonny Botero
Managing Director: Charlotte Wolfenden
Senior Account Director: Will Nevill
Account Manager: Mica Dickson
Strategy Director: Bruno Carramaschi
Production Company: M3 Labs
Director: Simon Levine
Producer: Lily Breaks
Executive Producer: Alex Fielding
DOP: Ian Murray
Editor: Dermot McNaney @ M3 Labs
Colourist: Paul Harrison @ Coffee & TV
Post-production company: M3 Labs, Coffee & TV
Audio Post Production Sound Designer: Gary Turnball @ The Farm
VFX Supervisor/3D/Flame artist: Sam Mundon @ M3 Labs
Lead AI Artists: Rafael Kino @ M3 Labs
Music track: ‘Also Sprach Zarathustra
Music Artist: The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
Music Supervision: Native Music Supervision
Media buying agency: Walk In Media