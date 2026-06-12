The Gate Helps Gigaclear Take Full Fibre Further

The campaign marks a significant shift in Gigaclear’s product and service proposition. Building on the success of ‘The Faster Broadband for Rural Britain’ platform, this latest campaign moves beyond the promise of faster speeds to something deeper: delivering strong, reliable whole-home WiFi connectivity that truly works for every room, every device and every person in the home, setting Gigaclear apart from the competition in a way that no other major provider can match. Bringing this proposition to life is The Giganaut, Gigaclear’s distinctive visored brand character, who has become one of the most recognisable assets in the broadband category.

Gigaclear Goes Further' is built as an Elastic Idea™, The Gate's proprietary approach to building connected brands in a fragmented world. At its core sits one irreducible truth: that Gigaclear will always go further. Strong at its centre, fluid at its edges, the idea stretches across TV, Social, Radio, Direct Mail and Digital not adapted for each channel, but reborn in it. The same truth. Everywhere it lands.

The campaign launches today across TV, Digital, Social, Radio and Direct Mail, with every element planned around Gigaclear’s precise postcode targeting capability, ensuring the message reaches exactly the rural communities it serves. The film was directed by Simon Levine through M3 Labs. Media planning and buying was handled by Walk-In Media.

Andrew Brotherton, Marketing director at Gigaclear, said: "Rural communities have always been at the heart of everything we do, but this campaign is about showing just how far we’re willing to go to get it right. We’re not just bringing a connection to your door; we’re making sure it genuinely works for every room, every device, every person in the home. ‘Gigaclear Goes Further’ captures that commitment and the relentless drive that makes us different from other major broadband providers."

Lucas Peon, Chief Creative Officer at The Gate, said: "Gigaclear has always had a genuinely remarkable story, a brand that chose hard over easy, rural over urban, mission over margin. ‘Gigaclear Goes Further’ is the creative expression of that. The Giganaut is the embodiment of a brand that refuses to stop at the front door. We’re proud to bring that ambition to life in a way that’s bold, distinctive and impossible to ignore.”

Credits

Chief Creative Officer: Lucas Peon

Associate Creative Directors: Giles Hepworth & Ian Edwards

Agency Producer: Sonny Botero

Managing Director: Charlotte Wolfenden

Senior Account Director: Will Nevill

Account Manager: Mica Dickson

Strategy Director: Bruno Carramaschi

Production Company: M3 Labs

Director: Simon Levine

Producer: Lily Breaks

Executive Producer: Alex Fielding

DOP: Ian Murray

Editor: Dermot McNaney @ M3 Labs

Colourist: Paul Harrison @ Coffee & TV

Post-production company: M3 Labs, Coffee & TV

Audio Post Production Sound Designer: Gary Turnball @ The Farm

VFX Supervisor/3D/Flame artist: Sam Mundon @ M3 Labs

Lead AI Artists: Rafael Kino @ M3 Labs

Music track: ‘Also Sprach Zarathustra

Music Artist: The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Music Supervision: Native Music Supervision

Media buying agency: Walk In Media