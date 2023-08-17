Work of the week
17 August 2023
It might be the middle of the summer holidays but that's not stopping the flow of creativity. So sit back, take a break, grab some Ritz Crackers, crack open a bottle of English Rosé and turn on the Women's World Cup final - we round up the campaigns that caught our eye this week.
'Team Call' for EE by Saatchi & Saatchi
EE, the lead partner of Home Nations Football Associations, launched an innovative 'Team Call' series ahead of the Lionesses' FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia. This interactive social campaign, developed by Saatchi & Saatchi, cleverly provides cover for fans wanting to watch the game during work.
'Can We? We Can' for Tesco Ireland by BBH Dublin
Tesco Ireland rolls out the 'Can We? We Can' campaign, highlighting the fuss-free nature of Click+Collect. Shoppers can dive into spontaneous escapades while their groceries get sorted. This shift in shopping lets everyone enjoy more memorable moments, aligning with Tesco's dedication to catering to modern needs with a cool twist.
'Last Minute Groceries' for Uber Eats by Mother London
Uber Eats isn't just about food anymore. In the UK, it's also your go-to for groceries, from last-minute eggs to a sneaky wine bottle. They're breaking the "restaurant-only" myth with a new campaign featuring local stores and big brands like Sainsbury's and Waitrose.
'Beyond Techspectations' for Curry's by AMV BBDO
Currys is shaking things up with its fresh brand platform, "Beyond Techspectations." They're all about going the extra mile for customers. The witty back-to-school campaign features tech gurus popping up in unexpected spots to dish out advice from security trays at airports to cow costumes in fields – all to offer top-notch advice.
'Ready When You Aren't' for Ritz by VCCP
Mondelez's Ritz launches a playful campaign targeting young families and millennials, highlighting Ritz crackers as the perfect hassle-free snack for any occasion. The humorous 30" spot sees the family rushes to tidy up as the doorbell rings, but Ritz crackers come to the rescue, making hosting a breeze.
'Club Takeovers' for Paddy Power by BBH
Tackeling the latest billionaire takeover trend, Paddy Power kicks of the 2023/2024 football season with an ad that pokes fun at fans embracing sudden cash infusions for their clubs. Former football star Peter Crouch assists in the skit, where supporters go from defending tradition to dancing joyfully at being "rich."
'Capture the Store' for EE by Digitas and Saatchi & Saatchi
EE invited UK Fortnite fans to challenge top Twitch streamers in a unique activation. As part of the new EE Game Store launch, players battle streamers like Nick Eh 30, Merl, Chica, and Jalen in a custom Fortnite map where winners would gain access to the store, winning PlayStation 5s and ASUS gaming headsets. The immersive campaign spans online, social, display, and OOH, culminating in a live event at Westfield White City.
'New Premiere League Season' for TalkSport and Amazon Alexa by Pulse Creative
The ad features a passionate dad using Alexa and talkSPORT to stay connected to the game. After an exuberant goal celebration, he slides through his house, relying on Alexa to keep him updated, showcasing the seamless blend of smart tech and sports excitement.
'Rosé without the accent' for English Rosé by Leo Burnett
Celebrating its British countryside origin, this campaign stands out in the sun-soaked rosé market by embracing English rain. Leo Burnett's design revamp adds a modern twist to the brand's horse-rider logo and aligns with the British lifestyle.
'Tech Frustrations' for KitKat by Wunderman Thompson
KitKat launches the "Tech Frustrations" campaign, urging people to take a break from tech hassles. The ad comically connects modern tech problems with a medieval scenario, offering a humorous solution – a KitKat break.