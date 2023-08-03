Work of the week

'Missing Stump' for Alzheimer's Society by New Commercial Arts

New Commercial Arts and Alzheimer’s Society - in partnership with the ECB - used the stumps on Day Three of the Fifth Men’s Ashes test to highlight the devastating fact that one in three people born today in the UK will develop dementia in later life. That’s one in three who may forget the name of their favourite player or most treasured memory of The Ashes - unthinkable for most fans. Throughout the Final Test, the stumps carried the Alzheimer’s society branding and the one in three statistic.