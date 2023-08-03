Work of the week
The best creative, curated
03 August 2023
Raising eyebrows in traffic, alluding to offensive terms and using an international sports event to raise awareness - we round up the campaigns that caught our eye this week.
'Next stop, McDonald's' for McDonald's UK by Leo Burnett
Leo Burnett and McDonald's unveiled the follow-up to its successful 'Raise Your Arches' ad campaign that took screens by storm back in January. The spot, titled 'Next stop, McDonald's', continues to capitalise on a cheeky tradition among British summer holidaymakers caught in motorway traffic. Directed by The Greatest Showman's Michael Gracey, the ad transports viewers to a scorching summer day, where eager beach-bound holidaymakers find themselves stranded at a red light on a dual carriageway. The iconic 'Oh Yeah' tune by Yello sets the tone as a people raise their eyebrows at each other in anticipation of a cheeky McDonald's.
'See You Next Tuesday' for Taco Bell UK by The Or
Fast food chain Taco Bell UK brought a new meaning to ‘See You Next Tuesday’ with a tongue-in-cheek OOH and social campaign. Created by The Or, the campaign invites the nation to enjoy Taco Bell’s Taco Tuesday, where customers can get a taco and a drink for £2. Running in locations across the UK, including London, Leeds, Edinburgh and Birmingham, the campaign intends to put a positive spin on words often associated with a more offensive term.
'Missing Stump' for Alzheimer's Society by New Commercial Arts
New Commercial Arts and Alzheimer’s Society - in partnership with the ECB - used the stumps on Day Three of the Fifth Men’s Ashes test to highlight the devastating fact that one in three people born today in the UK will develop dementia in later life. That’s one in three who may forget the name of their favourite player or most treasured memory of The Ashes - unthinkable for most fans. Throughout the Final Test, the stumps carried the Alzheimer’s society branding and the one in three statistic.
'A little bit exciting' for The British Heart Foundation by Saatchi & Saatchi
The British Heart Foundation (BHF) and creative partners Saatchi & Saatchi unveiled new work to spotlight BHF’s lottery The Weekly Flutter, and how winning up to £1000 - and funding lifesaving research - is all a little bit exciting. Based on the insight that the thrill and mood-boosting potential is one of the reasons people play the lottery, the work taps into that ‘heart fluttering’ feeling that playing the game gives us. To bring the new TVC to life, Saatchi & Saatchi worked with director Jonas Bang.
'Let's All Chip In' for McCain by adam&eveDDB
Frozen potato brand McCain unveiled a through-the-line campaign 'Let’s All Chip In' to highlight the positive collective impact we can have on the environment through the support of regenerative farming. The campaign - created by adam&eveDDB - saw Iain Stirling star in a TVC that explored the benefits of regenerative farming methods with McCain farmer Imogen Stanley. Running across TV, VOD, social, cinema, digital audio and PR platforms, the campaign hopes to engage Gen Z audiences.
'It's Ok, I'm with the AA' for The AA by The Gate
Automobile company The AA launched the next phase of its fully integrated marketing campaign, 'It’s Ok, I’m with the AA'. The Gate alongside lead media agency Goodstuff developed the campaign and evolved communications and media strategy. The campaign sees The AA partner with the Street Fighter video game franchise in a bid to tap into popular culture and also highlight the ways the company gives its members an 'unshakable confidence', no matter what they might face in their driving world.
'Channel 4 and ITVX Idents' for Domino's by VCCP
Pizza delivery company Domino’s unveiled its latest video-on-demand campaign for its longstanding sponsorships with Channel 4 and ITVX. The new TV sponsorship campaign was devised by VCCP London, Domino’s strategic creative agency and puts its sonic branding at the heart of the creative for the very first time. The promotion includes the insertion of the 'Domin-oh-hoo-hoo' yodel, now in its third year, and with 93 per cent recognition within the UK.
'EE Game Store' for EE by Saatchi & Saatchi and Digitas UK
In the next step on its quest to become the UK’s number one destination for gaming, EE has launched a colourful and dynamic ATL campaign with Saatchi & Saatchi and Digitas UK featuring four spectacular 3D gaming worlds that use the same state of the art Unreal Engine technology in which the world’s biggest games are built. Launching in the UK earlier this week across out-of-home (billboards and buses), social and display, the immersive creative features EE dropped as a pinned destination in, amongst others, a fantasy realm and a hellish underworld; a striking illustration depicting the new EE Game Store as the go to destination for UK gamers.
