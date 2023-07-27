Work Of The Week

'Britain’s Biggest Killer Agency' for Alzheimer’s Society by New Commercial Arts

Charity Alzheimer's Society has released a tactical print ad to mark a second major research breakthrough to highlight the fact that ground is gained against dementia, Britain's biggest killer. Created by New Commercial Arts, the tactical work highlights that dementia, according to ONS classification, was the UK's biggest killer across the past five years and follows the announcement of a new drug, Donanemab which has been proven to slow down the progress of Alzheimer's disease.