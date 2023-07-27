Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
27 July 2023
Tackling Misogyny, gaining ground against dementia, and re-inspired 90's mud pies - we round up the campaigns that caught our eye this week.
'Maaate' for Mayor Of London by Ogilvy UK
Following last year's 'Have a word campaign' launched by the Mayor of London and Ogilvy, 'Maate' uses interactive film tools for men and boys to engage with and help determine when, where, and how to call out inappropriate language. Informed by a ground-breaking, in-depth behavioral science study conducted by Ogilvy Consulting, the bold new campaign helps men and boys confidently step in when they witness misogyny.
'Throw A Shrimp' for Hellmann's by Ogilvy UK
Hellmann's has unveiled a tongue-in-cheek campaign across the UK and Australia, encouraging fans to BBQ with the help of some well-known Australian slang. Leaning into a major blockbuster moment across both nations this weekend, Hellmann’s cheekily placed shrimp appeared on over 400 digital billboards, national newspapers, and on social platforms across the UK and Australia.
'Britain’s Biggest Killer Agency' for Alzheimer’s Society by New Commercial Arts
Charity Alzheimer's Society has released a tactical print ad to mark a second major research breakthrough to highlight the fact that ground is gained against dementia, Britain's biggest killer. Created by New Commercial Arts, the tactical work highlights that dementia, according to ONS classification, was the UK's biggest killer across the past five years and follows the announcement of a new drug, Donanemab which has been proven to slow down the progress of Alzheimer's disease.
'KFC Teriyaki Burger' for KFC by Mother London
For the first time ever, the chicken brand is fusing its Kentucky chicken with Japan’s favourite Teriyaki sauce. For the launch, KFC and Mother have enlisted the aid of TikTok star, GK Barry, to be the face of the new offering and star in the upcoming advertising campaign - which showcases the burger in all its glory.
'Get Out There' for easyJet by VCCP
EasyJet and creative agency of record, VCCP London have embarked on a new creative direction; producing a campaign that premieres its new brand platform, ‘Get Out There’. The platform encapsulates the emotion of travel alongside embodying the brand's bold challenger spirit.
'Look who’s back…' for Müller by VCCP
Müller Yogurt and Desserts and agency of record VCCP London have unveiled a new campaign to herald the return of the ‘90s retro fan-favourite, Müller Corner Mississippi Mud Pie Inspired. Brought back by popular demand, the campaign taps into the age of nostalgia and dials up its iconic heritage with Magic Eye Inc executions.