Work of the week

27 June 2024
'Own Goal' by T&Pm for Snickers
Snickers has signed esteemed football manager José Mourinho in a first of its kind partnership which will see the brand team up with José to pioneer a fully authorised AI clone, ready to coach football fans out of the 'Own Goals' mistakes they score this summer.
'Careers Done Different' by Mother for Ikea
The trend of retailers turning to video gaming platform Roblox continues apace as IKEA becomes the latest to open a virtual store featuring a series of games inspired by real-life jobs that showcases it workers’ career progression.
Through ‘The Co-Worker’ game, players will engage and connect with the brand by developing their careers within IKEA. Its launch included a campaign to find 10 paid players that drew over 178,000 applications.
'The Don Julio Tequila Experience' by Trigger XR for Diageo
Officially live now on Apple Vision Pro, the Tequila Don Julio experience created in collaboration with Trigger XR, enables users over 21-years-of-age to travel virtually to the brand’s home in Mexico. Leveraging the latest in spatial computing, the experience brings to life the rich legacy, craft and culture that makes Don Julio one of the world’s most authentic Mexican tequilas, from the comfort of their own home.
'Steal The Show' by Run Deep for Tottenham Hotspurs
Tottenham Hotspur 'Steal the Show' with its launch of its new 2024/25 Away Kit, inspired by retro designs of the 80s – available now exclusively through the Club and Nike, both in-store and online here - with a campaign from Run Deep inspired by the kit itself.
'Power to More' by BBH Dublin for Tesco Ireland
Tesco Ireland has demonstrated the ways in which the retailer's Clubcard can help even the most mundane purchases become a currency of their own in a witty campaign titled ‘The Power to More’ - created with BBH Dublin and media handled by Mindshare. Once customers have accumulated Clubcard points, they can convert them into vouchers which can be used for discounts on your grocery shopping or getting up to three times the voucher value with Clubcard Reward Partners.