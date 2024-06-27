Work of the week

'Careers Done Different' by Mother for Ikea

The trend of retailers turning to video gaming platform Roblox continues apace as IKEA becomes the latest to open a virtual store featuring a series of games inspired by real-life jobs that showcases it workers’ career progression.

Through ‘The Co-Worker’ game, players will engage and connect with the brand by developing their careers within IKEA. Its launch included a campaign to find 10 paid players that drew over 178,000 applications.