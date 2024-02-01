Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
01 February 2024
'Will You Be Next?' for Allwyn by VCCP
Allwyn, the first new operator of The National Lottery in nearly 30 years, has unveiled its opening campaign, 'Will you be next?', as it takes over the reins on 1 February. Over the course of its 10-year licence, Allwyn’s overarching ambition is to offer more games, attract more players, inject more entertainment, create more winners, and raise more money for National Lottery-funded projects. Focusing on the most loved millionaire maker game, Lotto, the campaign builds anticipation and asks viewers to guess who could be the latest millionaire winner.
'Hottest Drop' for McDonald’s UK & IE by Leo Burnett UK
McDonald’s and Frank’s RedHot have joined forces to create the ultimate chicken burger. To mark the collaboration, Leo Burnett, in partnership with Red Consultancy, have created ‘the hottest drop’, giving spice loving chicken fans a chance to get their hands on this limited-edition burger first through exclusive early-access tasting boxes.
1/3McSpicy Hottest Drop
2/3McSpicy Hottest Drop
3/3McSpicy Hottest Drop
'Holocaust Memorial Day' by St Luke's
Iconic outdoor advertising sites across the UK lit up to mark Holocaust Memorial Day in an initiative devised by creative agency St Luke’s for its client, the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust. It saw 400 OOH sites simultaneously showing thousands of candles being lit – with a nationwide total of six million candles appearing, representing the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust. The lit candles were displayed for a 10-minute vigil, which everyone was invited to join, either in person or online.
'Sync25' for The Valuable 500 by adam&eveDDB
The Valuable 500, a global business partnership of 500 companies working together to end disability exclusion, has unveiled a campaign to promote the world’s first accountability summit for disability inclusion, Sync25. Created by adam&eveDDB, and directed by Dan DiFelice in partnership with Biscuit Filmworks, the launch film aims to inspire and encourage the business community to accelerate their work to end disability exclusion and hold themselves accountable ahead of the Sync25 accountability summit to be held in Tokyo on 3 December 2025.
'Sticky Buttons' for Trainline by Mother
The Metro coverwrap greeted commuters the morning of 25 January, taking a tongue-in-cheek approach to share an insight. The ticket machines have been personified by the ‘Sticky Buttons’ character, who is charging same-day train travellers on average 52 per cent more than the equivalent ticket available on Trainline.