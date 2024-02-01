Work Of The Week

'Will You Be Next?' for Allwyn by VCCP

Allwyn, the first new operator of The National Lottery in nearly 30 years, has unveiled its opening campaign, 'Will you be next?', as it takes over the reins on 1 February. Over the course of its 10-year licence, Allwyn’s overarching ambition is to offer more games, attract more players, inject more entertainment, create more winners, and raise more money for National Lottery-funded projects. Focusing on the most loved millionaire maker game, Lotto, the campaign builds anticipation and asks viewers to guess who could be the latest millionaire winner.